Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia High School Football

10. Brooks County (4-1) @ Early County (7-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

This will be the last non-region match-up for both teams, and it is set to be a good one. Early County has been phenomenal so far this year, this is looking like the best start to a season that the Bobcats have had. They are firing on all cylinders, averaging 30 points on offense, and only allowing an average of eight points a game. The Reigning 1A Champions Brooks County has been getting every team’s best effort and will expect the same from Early County. This may not be the same team from last year but Brook’s County still can get it done on both sides of the ball.

9. Forsyth (5-1) @ North Oconee (6-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

This will be one of the most interesting match-ups of the week. Both teams have two of the best point differentials in the entire state. East Forsyth has scored 177 points on the season and has only allowed 28 points. The Bronco’s defense has been out of this world, no opponent has scored over 14 points on them and even in their loss they only allowed seven points. North Oconee is in the same tier of dominance if not better. The Titans have scored 242 points on the season and only allowed 45 points in total. No opponent has scored over 14 points on them either, but the big difference is in their last four games they are averaging 55 points per game.

8. Rabun County (7-0) @ Elbert County (7-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Rabun County is undefeated but not doing it the same way from last year’s Wildcats team. This year they aren’t averaging 50 points per game but are still getting the job done and can put up points still. Ask Adairsville, which got 72 points put up on them. This year the defense is elite.Only one team this year has scored over 20 points on the Wildcats. Elbert County has had an impressive start to its season. This is the Blue Devils first 7-0 start since 2011. A huge part of their success starts with quarterback Jayvyn Hickman who has 1,300 total yards and 14 touchdowns and ends with running back Quan Moss who has 1,170 rushing yards and is racking up the touchdowns with 15.

7. Jones County (4-3) @ Dutchtown (6-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Jones County and Dutchtown sit atop Region 2-5A. Jones County has a 2-1 region record while Dutchtown is undefeated at 2-0. Jones County will be looking to rebound after losing to Ola last week but even with the loss, in its last three games Jones County has scored 119 points. Dutchtown has scored 151 points over its six games thus far, but the strength of the team is its defense. In the entirety of the season the Bulldogs have only given up 49 points which is an average of 8 points allowed per game. This match-up will display strength versus strength and the outcome can change the layout of the region.

6. Sandy Creek (6-1) @ Carver (5-1) Friday 5:30 p.m.

Sandy Creek is back in action after a bye week and will look to extend its win streak to four games. Carver will look to extend its win streak to three games and both teams are wanting to go up 1-0 in the region standings. With Cedar Grove looming in the region as well, every region game is a must win. This game will showcase talent on both sides but standing out has been the quarterback play. Carver’s quarterback Bryce Bowens has thrown for over 1,000 yards, is second on the team in rushing yards (237), first in rushing touchdowns, and hasn’t had a turnover all season. Meanwhile, Sandy Creek’s Geimere Latimer has thrown for 1,200 yards, 15 passing touchdowns, second in rushing (326) and has seven rushing touchdowns. This will be a great match-up that is likely to come down to the wire but also a great quarterback battle.

5. Camden County (5-2) @ Colquitt County (6-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Camden County started off the season 0-2 and since then has been a completely different team. In their five-game win streak the Wildcats are averaging 40 points per game. As always Camden County is going to have a prolific run-game with its unique offense. It has 1,600 team rushing yards, five different players over 100 rushing yards and eight players who have scored a rushing touchdown. Camden County’s rushing attack will have to be the best its been this season if it looks to knock off Colquitt County. Colquitt County has been on a mission this season, running through each and every one of its opponents. The Packers have faced similar rushing attacks before and held them scoreless and as a region rival Colquitt County is all too familiar with what Camden County is wanting to do.

4. Wheeler (4-2) @ North Cobb (4-2) Friday 7:30 p.m.

North Cobb has proven to be one of the the best teams in the entire state. The Warriors have beaten Milton and Walton in back-to-back weeks and beat Westlake earlier in the season. Outside of Buford with Justice Haynes, North Cobb hasn’t seen a run game as serious as Wheeler’s. Wheeler is led by sophomore Josiah Allen who has rushed for 1,109 yards on the year and 12 touchdowns. These are Allen’s rushing totals in his last four weeks, 202, 270, 167, and the game-breaker, last week's 344. Allen is only getting better as the season is progressing and this isn’t even to mention Marcus Romain and Kentrell Brown who have combined for over 500 rushing yards. So even though North Cobb is coming into this match-up as the favorite, an upset is a strong possibility.

3. Dunbar (Florida) (3-3) @ Lowndes (3-3) Friday 8:00 p.m.

Lowndes will face its fourth Floridian opponent this year. The Vikings are 2-1 against opponents from Florida and have played more opponents from the Sunshine State than the Peach State. Lowndes also has a better record against out-of-state opponents and will look to improve on that especially after last week’s 13-6 loss to Valdosta. Dunbar should be well rested after a two-week break and will look to unleash a terrific trio at running back, La’Viris Singleton, Kamrin Green, and David Perkins Jr., which has combined for over 500 rushing yards in just three games.

2. Walton (4-2) @ Kennesaw Mountain (6-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Walton’s four-game win streak was stopped last week in the loss to North Cobb. The Raiders had their most disappointing outing of the season, giving up 33 points and only being able to score six points in the fourth quarter. Walton was averaging 41 points in the four-game win streak and will look to get back to that this week. Meanwhile, Kennesaw Mountain hasn’t had any struggles all season. The Mustangs have been dominant but recently have seen to turn it up a notch. In their last three games they have scored 154 points while only allowing 26. Quarterback Cayman Prangley has this offense running like a well-oiled machine and the defense led by Hayden McDougal and Michael Bell have been locked in.

1. Mill Creek (6-0) @ Buford (6-0) Friday 7:30 p.m.

Two giants collide. An immovable object meets and unstoppable force. This might be more than just the game of the week but potentially the game of the year. Both teams have been outright dominant as we all expected. Mill Creek gets it done through the air with Hayden Clark who has 1,139 passing yards, nine touchdowns and no turnovers and on the ground with a duo of Cameron Robinson and Caleb Downs who combined have over 800 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Buford can match Mill Creek’s talent pound for pound, with arguably the best offensive players in the 2023 and 2024 classes, Justice Haynes and KJ Bolden. Defensively there is talent galore on both sides of the ball, this is a recruiters dream, and a dream to all football fans in general. The winner of this match-up will either remain number one in our rankings or shoot to the top spot and will also sit atop the Region 8-7A standings.