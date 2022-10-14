ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man arrested after racial slurs, threats made against employees of White Lane Burger King

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02I0OI_0iZ2qMDR00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man hurled racial slurs and threatened Burger King employees with a knife Thursday while causing $10,000 in damage to the restaurant, police said.

A Taser and physical force were used to take Rodney Rusco, 53, into custody, police said. He was arrested on suspicion of committing a hate crime, resisting arrest, vandalism, burglary and being under the influence of a drug, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

The incident happened at about 9:13 p.m. at the Burger King at 7990 White Lane. Police received reports of Rusco vandalizing the business and using racial slurs and, while officers were on their way, were told employees fled to a locked room and Rusco was trying to enter while armed with a knife, according to a BPD release.

Rusco was unarmed when the first officer entered but uncooperative. A Taser was deployed and was temporarily effective, police said, but Rusco kept resisting and officers used body weight and “physical strikes” to take him into custody. A knife was recovered inside the Burger King.

No employees, customers or officers were injured, police said. Rusco had a minor injury.

Comments / 6

adriana ruiz
2d ago

No guns were used even with him going on a rampaged & having a weapon. Look at that. Where is his picture?

Reply(2)
10
Mir3
2d ago

Wonder what bpd response time to that was ? Also I’ve noticed they throw all these charges when it’s against bpd but not for victims who had to lock themselves into a room. Like to see the video footage of police cameras on this one !!

Reply
2
 

