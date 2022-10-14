ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETOnline.com

Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
Apple Insider

Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
cracked.com

Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days

This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
Cult of Mac

Is this ‘every MacBook Pro user’s standard setup?’ [Setups]

You, like many people, may build your computer setup around a MacBook Pro. But is yours the “standard setup” for MacBook Pro users?. If you answered “there’s no such thing,” you’re right. That’s why we were surprised to see a reference to such a standard in reaction to a setup with a MacBook Pro, a new Studio Display, an excellent CalDigit dock and a raft of excellent audio gear that not everyone has or even knows about. But maybe they should.
Creative Bloq

The best laptops under $1,000/£1000

The best laptops under $1000/£1,000 offer excellent performance, designs and value for money. The best laptops under $1,000/£1,000 prove that you don't have to spend a small fortune to get a fantastic device. These days, many of us simply don't have the spare cash to spend a lot of money of new devices - but that doesn't mean we have to make do with old and slow laptops.
Apple Insider

Lofree 1% Transparent Keyboard review: Solid mechanical with unique look

Lofree's 1% Transparent Keyboard line boasts linear mechanical switches, built-in LED effects -- and transparent keycaps. We love mechanical keyboards and are always on the lookout for new ones to add to our collection, especially if they bring something new to the table. We got to check out two of...
Apple Insider

Apple Music's Spatial Audio spreads to Mercedes-Benz vehicles

The Spatial Audio feature of Apple Music is expanding beyond earphones, with Mercedes-Benz adding support for it to the car manufacturer's infotainment system. The partnership, announced on Sunday, has Mercedes-Benz adding Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos as a native experience to its infotainment systems. Rather than relying on motion-tracking hardware in headphones like AirPods Max, it instead uses the speaker system installed into the vehicle.
9to5Mac

Best iPhone 14 cases available for purchase [Updated: Metal and leather, wallets, more]

Our annual collection of the best iPhone 14 cases has arrived and has now been updated with new options, designs, and brands. You’ll find all of the best iPhone 14 cases out there from wallet covers and eco-friendly treatments to protective sheaths, branding-free clear options, creative designs, handcrafted wood, and more. Apple’s official silicone, leather, and clear MagSafe iPhone 14 cases are live alongside the new collections from our favorite brands, and you’ll find everything organized for you down below alongside some hands-on reviews (be sure to check back regularly as more models launch). Head below for a closer look at the best iPhone 14 cases, including base model, iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, and Pro Max options, now available for purchase.
Apple Insider

Big iMessage redesign rumored for iOS 17

A sketchy leak suggests that Apple is working on an updated version of iMessage with chat rooms and AR features built for a headset. The leak comes from a Twitter user named Majin Bu, who has a middling accuracy record. He says the information comes from one of his unnamed sources.
notebookcheck.net

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery 5000mAh updated portable charger for iPhone 14 with kickstand arrives

Anker has launched an updated version of its Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) 5000mAh portable wireless charger. The new device is similar to the older model, with an up to 7.5 W power output and a 5,000 mAh lithium polymer battery. This capacity allows the gadget to charge an iPhone 12 to 95%, an iPhone 13 to 80%, or an iPhone 13 Pro Max to 50%.
Apple Insider

Anker improves MagGo iPhone battery pack with better USB-C location

Anker has released a new version of the MagGo power bank for MagSafe iPhones with a better location for the USB-C charging port. The new feature of the Anker 622 MagGo battery is the placement of the 18W USB-C port. The old model had the port at the bottom, and the new version moves the port onto the side, likely more convenient for iPhone users.
