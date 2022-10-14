Read full article on original website
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
healio.com
Nearly half of patients with symptomatic COVID-19 fail to recover after 6 to 18 months
Approximately 48% patients who develop symptomatic COVID-19 either fail to recover or achieve only partial recovery within 6 to 18 months after infection, according to data published in Nature Communications. “With increasing numbers of people having been infected since the start of the pandemic, attention is shifting from managing the...
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
survivornet.com
Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms
John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
nypressnews.com
Most women unaware of the five signs of ‘aggressive’ cancer
According to Cancer Research UK, mastitis is uncommon in women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding and it is particularly rare in women who have had menopause. Doctor Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist, explained: “Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-examen are still important.
survivornet.com
Wife and Mom, 60, Thought Her ‘Bloated Stomach’ And ‘Leaky Bladder At Night’ Were From Menopause: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
When Jan McCluskey noticed her stomach changing shape at nearly 60 years old, she assumed it was likely due to menopause. It wound up being PMP, pseudomyxoma peritonei, a rare cancer that starts in the appendix. After two major surgeries, along with chemotherapy, Jan is thankfully in remission. She will...
survivornet.com
Soldier Dad Of Two, 35, With Excruciating Back Pain Was Told By Doctors He Had ‘Muscle Pain’ And Given Tylenol: It Was Cancer
A young father-of-two’s message to everyone: Always push your doctor for more answers. Darren Mulqueen was diagnosed with an aggressive case of pancreatic cancer only after doctors had mistaken his agonizing back pain as a muscular issue. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer typically only develop once the cancer has spread...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
survivornet.com
Woman, 27, With Terrible Stomach Cramps FOR MONTHS Thought She Had Food Poisoning: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Threatened Her Fertility
Allison Kilfoy was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer at 27 years old. But after getting a second opinion at a comprehensive cancer center, she found the right treatment path for her. Ovarian cancer is called the cancer that whispers because its symptoms can be very vague. People should remain...
rsvplive.ie
The signs and symptoms of osteopenia - which can turn into osteoporosis
Most of us know about the dangers of developing osteoporosis as you get older, but have you heard of osteopenia? Osteopenia is the midpoint between healthy bones and osteoporosis when your bones are weaker than they should be but not so weak that they break easily. Your body begins to...
TODAY.com
Study shows menstrual blood can be used as a non-invasive way to detect endometriosis
In her 20s, Christie Reuter experienced cramping and heavy periods that worsened over time. “I was in so much pain that I knew something was wrong,” the 37-year-old from West Islip, New York, told TODAY. “It’s hard to go about daily life just in pain, knowing like it’s more than just a week of cramps. I get pain when I ovulate as well and sometimes I get random pain for no reason.”
Hot topic: A whopping 80% of women are 'unprepared' for menopause... and just 17% know how to prevent symptoms, study suggests
Eight in ten women feel ‘unprepared’ for experiencing perimenopause and menopause, researchers have found. And 56 per cent say they are ‘fearful’ about what to expect – rising to 71 per cent among 18 to 39-year-olds. The survey also found that 63 per cent of...
healio.com
Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss
Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year
Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
survivornet.com
Mom, 49, Was Told Her Persistent Cough, Shortness Of Breath Were ‘Chest Infections’ After MULTIPLE Doctor Trips: It Was Cancer
When lung cancer survivor Tracey Ketch struggled with a persistent cough and shortness of breath, she was told she had a chest infection multiple times. Now the non-smoker is sharing her story to educate others about the disease. Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer and it...
studyfinds.org
Heart inflammation risk much higher after COVID-19 infection than after getting vaccinated
HERSHEY, Pa. — Some remain wary of the potential heart health side-effects supposedly linked to COVID-19 vaccines, but new research finds the coronavirus itself is a far greater cardiovascular threat. COVID-19 infection results in a seven times higher risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in comparison to COVID-19 vaccination, Penn State College of Medicine scientists report.
Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm
As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
MedicalXpress
Women with diabetes at an early age likely to enter menopause early
Persons living with diabetes are at greater risk of a number of health conditions including eye and foot problems, heart attacks and strokes, and kidney and nerve damage. A new study suggests that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
