ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
McKnight's

Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues

Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
CANCER
nypressnews.com

Most women unaware of the five signs of ‘aggressive’ cancer

According to Cancer Research UK, mastitis is uncommon in women who aren’t pregnant or breastfeeding and it is particularly rare in women who have had menopause. Doctor Ko Un Park, a surgical oncologist, explained: “Women should know that radical changes to the breast are not normal, and breast self-examen are still important.
CANCER
cohaitungchi.com

What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?

You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
HEALTH
TODAY.com

Study shows menstrual blood can be used as a non-invasive way to detect endometriosis

In her 20s, Christie Reuter experienced cramping and heavy periods that worsened over time. “I was in so much pain that I knew something was wrong,” the 37-year-old from West Islip, New York, told TODAY. “It’s hard to go about daily life just in pain, knowing like it’s more than just a week of cramps. I get pain when I ovulate as well and sometimes I get random pain for no reason.”
WEST ISLIP, NY
healio.com

Type 2 diabetes remission likely for adults with ‘healthy’ BMI and 10% weight loss

Adults with type 2 diabetes and a BMI of 21 kg/m2 to 27 kg/m2 have high likelihood of diabetes remission if they lose 10% of their starting weight, researchers reported. “Type 2 diabetes is often considered to be ‘caused’ by a higher body mass index, and certainly there is a strong link between increasing weight, increasing BMI and the incidence of type 2 diabetes,” Alison C. Barnes, RD, lead research associate and dietitian at the Human Nutrition Research Centre at Newcastle University, Newcastle upon Tyne, U.K., said during a presentation at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes annual meeting. “However, if we look at the numbers, 15% of new diagnoses of type 2 diabetes are actually in people who have a BMI within that healthy range.”
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year

Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Heart inflammation risk much higher after COVID-19 infection than after getting vaccinated

HERSHEY, Pa. — Some remain wary of the potential heart health side-effects supposedly linked to COVID-19 vaccines, but new research finds the coronavirus itself is a far greater cardiovascular threat. COVID-19 infection results in a seven times higher risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) in comparison to COVID-19 vaccination, Penn State College of Medicine scientists report.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Blade

Doctors say the worst headache of your life could signal an aneurysm

As colder weather approaches, so too is “aneurysm rupture season” on the horizon. That is, an uptick in incidents of ruptured brain aneurysms as blood pressures rise, according to Kevin Reinard, a neurosurgeon at Toledo Hospital. Out of the 30,000 brain aneurysms that rupture annually in the United States, Toledo treats between 50 and 100 ruptures in the brain each year, Dr. Reinard said. Unruptured aneurysms come with little warning signs and often go undetected, so doctors say it’s important to know your risk factors and to be aware of when you or others around you may need immediate medical attention.
TOLEDO, OH
MedicalXpress

Women with diabetes at an early age likely to enter menopause early

Persons living with diabetes are at greater risk of a number of health conditions including eye and foot problems, heart attacks and strokes, and kidney and nerve damage. A new study suggests that the earlier a woman becomes diabetic, the earlier she will likely enter menopause. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, 2022.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy