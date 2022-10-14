ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Luis Sinisterra returns from suspension for Leeds’ clash with Arsenal

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5dZ7_0iZ2pm0Q00

Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra is expected back in the starting line-up for Sunday’s home game against Arsenal after a one-game ban.

Junior Firpo is back in contention after having a minor setback on his return from a knee injury, but Pascal Struijk will retain his place at left-back.

Stuart Dallas (fractured femur), Adam Forshaw (ankle) and Archie Gray (toe) remain unavailable as Leeds bid to snap a five-game winless run.

Gabriel Jesus will return to the Arsenal squad for the trip to Yorkshire having been rested for the Europa League victory over Bodo/Glimt.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been missing with a muscular issue and will be assessed ahead of the game.

Emile Smith Rowe is out after groin surgery while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is another definite absentee.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Klaesson, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo, Drameh, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Adams, Aaronson, Klich, Gyabi, Summerville, Rodrigo, Bamford, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Greenwood.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Turner, Cedric, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Holding, Saliba, Tierney, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Lokonga, Partey, Smith, Vieira, Saka, Marquinhos, Odegaard, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah, Jesus.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Rice, Saliba, Guimaraes, Trossard, Gordon, Leao, Nkunku

England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, has no intention of signing a new West Ham deal this season despite being offered an eight-year contract worth £200,000 a week. (Football Insider) Arsenal and France defender William Saliba, 21, is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (CBS Sport, via Sun Online) Newcastle United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Liverpool beat Manchester City in wild clash as Klopp sees red

LIVERPOOL — This is the moment Liverpool’s season finally started. In front of a raucous Anfield, Liverpool beat Manchester City 1-0 as Mohamed Salah sent the home fans into euphoria as the noise levels went off the scale. In a tight, tense game (on and off the pitch),...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Richard Beale likely to name unchanged West Brom side against Bristol City

West Brom caretaker boss Richard Beale will be tempted to name an unchanged side for Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Bristol City. The Baggies responded brilliantly under Beale on Saturday as they beat Reading 2-0 to claim only their second league win of the season. Beale is...
SOCCER
newschain

Ross County defender Ben Purrington sidelined by ankle injury

Ross County defender Ben Purrington will be out for “a period of time” with an ankle injury, the Highland club have announced. The 26-year-old left-back, who signed from Charlton in the summer, had to be helped off near the end of the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against Dundee United on Saturday following an accidental clash with Terrors’ substitute Steven Fletcher.
SOCCER
newschain

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Antonio Conte confirms Tottenham star will miss Man United clash

Manchester United are set for a run of very tricky fixtures in the Premier League, with Erik ten Hag’s men set for three games in the space of seven days. First up is Newcastle, who come to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to avoid their second defeat of the season after impressing under Eddie Howe.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy