Hartford City, IN

The Exponent

Man turns himself in after police pursuit

A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Advocate

Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County

CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

Fatal crash in Van Wert County

VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
wfft.com

Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Woman dies in early morning stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

Court docs: Children removed from Kokomo home after testing positive for meth

KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women face charges after police say they, along with two children, tested positive for methamphetamine. The charges come after an investigation into alleged neglect after the Indiana Department of Child Services got a report with concerns that all the adults in the residence were using illegal substances.
KOKOMO, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

One dead after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News, one man is dead after being stabbed. Just before 7 Thursday evening, police say the man showed up to Fire Station 1 in downtown Fort Wayne with injuries. He was transported to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes. Craig, CPD said, also has […]
CARMEL, IN
casscountyonline.com

Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident

Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
LOGANSPORT, IN

