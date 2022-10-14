Read full article on original website
Related
Man turns himself in after police pursuit
A driver led Tippecanoe County Police on a pursuit through Lafayette and into Interstate 65 before escaping from his vehicle in Clinton County. Lafayette man Rusdhi Elhassan, 35 was pulled over early Saturday morning on Schuyler Avenue near Sagamore Parkway North, a TCPD press release reads. Elhassan was driving without a valid license, so officers told him that his vehicle would be towed per department policy.
Muncie man faces neglect, battery charges over 14-month-old’s severe injuries
The child was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with suspicious injuries, including bruising to the head, face, stomach, both legs and back, redness from the neck up, two human bite marks on the right arm and leg, and a frontal subdural hematoma (brain bleed), per court documents.
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
Daily Advocate
Hiser arrested with stolen gun from Darke County
CELINA — Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports the arrest of three individuals on drug and gun related charges. Grey reports that on Oct. 13, the HIT Team (Heroin Interdiction Team), consisting of members of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the Celina Police Department, the Coldwater Police Department, and the St. Henry Police Department conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. The HIT Team made 11 traffic stops, issued four citations for Driving Under Suspension and seven written warnings.
No one injured in house fire on Greenfield’s west side, pets saved from blaze
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Emergency were on the scene of a house fire in Greenfield and people are urged by police to avoid the area Sunday afternoon. According to the Greenfield Police Department, GPD officers and city fire crews were on scene of a house fire on Tinker Trail. This is in the Sawmill neighborhood on […]
WANE-TV
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
Fatal crash in Van Wert County
VAN WERT — Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas Riggenbach is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s office reportedly received a call at 10:03 a.m. from a driver who was following a blue SUV. The caller reported the vehicle was driving all over the road heading southbound on U.S. Route 127. The SUV hit a semi driving northbound while the caller was talking with police. SUV driver Wiliam Stanton was pronounced dead on the scene. Semi driver Thomas Biving had no apparent injuries. Both vehicles were towed after the crash.
wfft.com
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman dies in early morning stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened early Friday morning in the 7900 Blk. of Decatur Rd. Authorities tell us they got to the apartment around 2:30 a.m. and found a woman lying in the hallway with stab wounds. Medics pronounced her dead on the scene.
WOWO News
UPDATED: Woman Found Dead In Friday Morning South Fort Wayne Stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): For the second time in less than 24 hours, Fort Wayne Police responded to a call on a reported stabbing. This one was in the early morning hours Friday, shortly after 2:30 A.M. Police were called to the 7900 block of Decatur Rd where they found an adult female victim suffering from stab wounds who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threating injuries.
Fox 59
Court docs: Children removed from Kokomo home after testing positive for meth
KOKOMO, Ind. — Two women face charges after police say they, along with two children, tested positive for methamphetamine. The charges come after an investigation into alleged neglect after the Indiana Department of Child Services got a report with concerns that all the adults in the residence were using illegal substances.
fortwaynesnbc.com
One dead after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police confirm with Fort Wayne’s NBC News, one man is dead after being stabbed. Just before 7 Thursday evening, police say the man showed up to Fire Station 1 in downtown Fort Wayne with injuries. He was transported to...
Logansport man kidnapped coworker, took her to remote area, then killed himself
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Police said a woman is understandably "traumatized" after her coworker kidnapped her at gunpoint over the weekend. The Logansport Police Department was called to a kidnapping and shooting around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect, 49-year-old Timothy Allen, went to his workplace and kidnapped his coworker at...
Driver avoids deer but not the house, fire department reports
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver who reported swerving to avoid a deer Thursday night on state Route 227 slammed into a house, the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., said. The driver told firefighters dispatched to the incident that the deer ran out in front of the...
wevv.com
Police searching for one of Wabash County's most wanted criminals
The Wabash County Sheriff's Office is getting the word out about a man they consider one of the county's most wanted individuals. Police are on the lookout for Anthony W. Tucker. He is wanted on an outstanding warrant for burglary. The sheriff's office says he missed a court date nearly...
Carmel police searching for missing 17-year-old girl
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile. 17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes. Craig, CPD said, also has […]
casscountyonline.com
Update from Logansport Police Department on Oct. 13, 2022 incident
Last Updated on October 14, 2022 by Logansport Police Department. On October 13, 2022 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Logansport units were dispatched to the area of the 500 block of Dizardie Street in Logansport. Upon arrival, officers located the body of a deceased male in the river, east of that location. According to a news release from the Logansport Police Department, the male has been identified as Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport. LPD says there were no obvious signs of injury and the cause of death is still yet to be determined. The Logansport Police Department was assisted by the Department of Natural Resources, Logansport Fire Department and Cass County Coroner’s Office. This is an ongoing investigation with the Logansport Police Department and the DNR. An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, of Logansport.
Indiana Driver Swerves to Avoid Deer, Crashes Through Walls of Home
A quick-thinking motorist in Indiana managed to dodge slamming into a deer but wasn’t nimble enough to avoid plowing directly into a house. On Thursday night, a driver who was swerving to avoid hitting a deer collided with a house. This is according to the Hollansburg (Indiana) Community Volunteer Fire Department.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Comments / 0