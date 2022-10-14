ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL World Reacts To Jets' Performance At Lambeau Field

The New York Jets gave Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers everything they could handle and got one of their most impactful win in years. The Packers were 8-point favorites and had won 15 straight home games coming into this one. But that meant nothing as the Jets defense held the team to just three points in the first half and just one touchdown in the second half en route to a 27-10 win.
On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
Defense, Hall lead Jets to convincing victory over Packers, 27-10

The New York Jets’ Sunday victory was special in more ways than one. Green Bay was no match for Gang Green on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Behind a dominant effort on both defense and special teams, the New York Jets pulled away from the Green Bay Packers, bringing home a 27-10 victory. With their third win in a row, the Jets (4-2) are now multiple games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 regular season.
