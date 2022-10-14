Read full article on original website
Green Bay Packers Decide on Aaron Rodgers' Status vs. Jets
Rodgers was injured last week at the end of the contest.
Sauce Gardner Savagely Trolls Packers Fans Following Jets’ Win at Lambeau Field
Sauce Gardner might become Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay. Not only did the New York Jets rookie help lead his team to a win over the Packers Sunday, he rubbed salt into the open wound after the game. Gardner got a little “cheesy” following the Jets’ 27-10 victory...
Packers vs. Jets: 5 things to watch and a prediction for Week 6
The Green Bay Packers will attempt to get back in the win column after a loss in London when the New York Jets arrive at Lambeau Field for a Week 6 matchup on Sunday. This will be no cakewalk: The Jets have won three of their last four games, including road wins over the Browns and Steelers.
NFL World Reacts To Jets' Performance At Lambeau Field
The New York Jets gave Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers everything they could handle and got one of their most impactful win in years. The Packers were 8-point favorites and had won 15 straight home games coming into this one. But that meant nothing as the Jets defense held the team to just three points in the first half and just one touchdown in the second half en route to a 27-10 win.
Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets Isn’t the Battle of LaFleurs — So They Say
Brothers Matt and Mike LaFleur will be staring at each other across Lambeau Field this weekend. The post Green Bay Packers vs. New York Jets Isn’t the Battle of LaFleurs — So They Say appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WBAY Green Bay
On the Clock: Packers grounded by Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers said the Packers need to “simplify” what they’re doing after they were grounded by the Jets in the second half of Sunday’s 27-10 loss. The best Packers panel in the business breaks down the game and what’s next in this week’s On the Clock.
Defense, Hall lead Jets to convincing victory over Packers, 27-10
The New York Jets’ Sunday victory was special in more ways than one. Green Bay was no match for Gang Green on Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Behind a dominant effort on both defense and special teams, the New York Jets pulled away from the Green Bay Packers, bringing home a 27-10 victory. With their third win in a row, the Jets (4-2) are now multiple games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2015-16 regular season.
