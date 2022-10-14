The New York Jets gave Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers everything they could handle and got one of their most impactful win in years. The Packers were 8-point favorites and had won 15 straight home games coming into this one. But that meant nothing as the Jets defense held the team to just three points in the first half and just one touchdown in the second half en route to a 27-10 win.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO