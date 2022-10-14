ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mississippi prosecutor who worked on reopened Emmett Till case dies aged 67

A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on the reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s 1955 killing has died. Joyce Chiles died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. Ms Chiles was the first Black person and woman to become a prosecutor in the three Mississippi Delta counties of Leflore, Washington and Sunflower when she was elected in 2003, the Associated Press reported. In 2007, Ms Chiles presented a grand jury with evidence obtained in the years-long reopened investigation into Till’s death. The attempt to issue indictments against anyone was unfruitful, but Ms Chiles commended the jury for not rushing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RadarOnline

Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
BOULDER, CO
OK! Magazine

Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination

24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KULR8

FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin

The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
CELEBRITIES
People

He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says

The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

'Five People Died Because [Cops] Didn't Listen to Me:' Stockton Serial Killer Survivor Recounts Attack

In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif. The single known survivor of a suspected serial killer in northern California is criticizing police response to her alleged attempted murder 18 months ago. In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif., in the middle of the night...
STOCKTON, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling

TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
TENNESSEE STATE
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
People

People

