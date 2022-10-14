Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
Mississippi prosecutor who worked on reopened Emmett Till case dies aged 67
A Mississippi prosecutor who worked on the reopened investigation into Emmett Till’s 1955 killing has died. Joyce Chiles died at age 67 after a battle with lung cancer. Ms Chiles was the first Black person and woman to become a prosecutor in the three Mississippi Delta counties of Leflore, Washington and Sunflower when she was elected in 2003, the Associated Press reported. In 2007, Ms Chiles presented a grand jury with evidence obtained in the years-long reopened investigation into Till’s death. The attempt to issue indictments against anyone was unfruitful, but Ms Chiles commended the jury for not rushing...
Texas Family Of 5 Sentenced Together For Breaking Into U.S. Capitol On Jan. 6
The parents got jail time and their three adult children were sentenced to probation and home confinement.
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Former Child Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced To Life In Prison After Brutally Murdering His Mother, Plotting Justin Trudeau Assassination
24-year-old Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison after murdering his mother in cold blood while plotting the assassination of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The former child actor was previously known for his small roles in Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Supernatural and Riverdale, but made headlines worldwide after confessing to shooting his mother in the head. Grantham pleaded guilty to the charge of second degree murder — which automatically comes with a penalty of life behind bars where he lives in Canada — after shooting his mother, Barbara Waite, in the back of head while she was...
Fired Cop in ‘Rural’ Texas Accused of Murdering Unarmed Black Man Is Acquitted by All-White Jury, Lawyer Says
A 24-year-old former small town Texas police officer accused of murdering an unarmed Black man in 2020 was acquitted by an all-white jury on Thursday, one day after he took the stand in his own defense. There was no dispute that Shaun Lucas shot and killed 31-year-old Jonathan Price outside...
KULR8
FBI spent 40 years watching Aretha Franklin
The FBI had a 270-page file on the late Aretha Franklin after spying on her for 40 years. The Queen of Soul - who died of cancer in August 2018, aged 76 - was reportedly the target of surveillance, subjected to false phone calls and had her inner-circle infiltrated by spies, according to documents obtained by Rolling Stone from the organisation.
Texas executes John Ramirez, whose pastor was allowed by SCOTUS to touch him and pray aloud as he died
Texas has executed John Henry Ramirez, whose spiritual adviser was allowed to pray aloud and "lay hands" on him as he died after a US Supreme Court ruling led to new guidelines in his case and in similar requests in prisons across the country.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators on Thursday that her husband was "unaware" of her texts with Mark Meadows. She blamed the committee for leaking the texts, calling the 2020 election a "Heist," to the news media. She said her husband learned of her texts after the leak while in...
Herschel Walker’s mom disputes son’s claim that grandmother was ‘full-blooded Cherokee’
The mother of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker has disputed her son’s claims that his grandmother was a “full-blooded Cherokee” and that he is himself an Indigenous American. Mr Walker, who achieved fame as a running back for the University of Georgia and is attempting to parlay...
‘For White Folks Only’: Twitter Puts Georgia Restaurant on Blast After Black Woman’s Racist Encounter
Racism wasn’t the encounter a Black woman planned to have when she went to play pool at a bar on Saturday. Part of the encounter showed the Black woman standing her ground after being told the restaurant was “for white folks only.”. She responded to the patron, telling...
Texas Parole Board Denies George Floyd Posthumous Pardon, Gives No Reason For It
A Texas parole board denied a posthumous pardon for George Floyd from a drug case almost a year after it unanimously recommended him for the pardon. CBS 58 reports the parole board did not cite a reason for denying Floyd’s pardon in a letter sent to the Harris County public defender working on behalf of Floyd’s surviving family members.
He Got Away From Jeffrey Dahmer. But Tracy Edwards Couldn't Escape the Trauma, His Attorney Says
The Milwaukee man spent a nightmarish four hours in Jeffrey Dahmer's apartment before escaping and eventually leading authorities to the serial killer Handcuffs dangling from one wrist, Tracy Edwards wandered the streets of Milwaukee looking for help after he escaped from a four-hour-long nightmare in Jeffrey Dahmer's putrid-smelling apartment. When he finally flagged down a cop car, he led authorities back to the serial killer's apartment, where they ultimately arrested Dahmer, who notoriously killed and dismembered 17 men from 1978 to 1991. Edwards emerged from the ordeal a changed man and spent time...
Mystikal Reportedly Forced His Alleged Rape Victim To Pray Before The Assault
The latest rape case involving rapper Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Tyler, has taken a strange turn as new details emerge around the alleged assault. The unnamed victim now claims the 52-year-old performer allegedly pressured her into praying with him before the alleged rape. According to reports from AllHipHop, the victim says Tyler […]
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
'Five People Died Because [Cops] Didn't Listen to Me:' Stockton Serial Killer Survivor Recounts Attack
In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif. The single known survivor of a suspected serial killer in northern California is criticizing police response to her alleged attempted murder 18 months ago. In an interview with the 209 Times, 46-year-old Natasha LaTour recalled the night she survived after being shot "9 or 10 times" while temporarily living on the streets of Stockton, Calif., in the middle of the night...
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
Brian Laundrie claimed killing Gabby Petito was ‘merciful’ in written confession
When does the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie premiere? Brian Laundrie’s notebook transcript uncovers his written confession about his fiance, Gabby Petito. Did Brian Laundrie kill Gabby Petito? What is the Gabby Petito Lifetime movie about?
Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail
A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
