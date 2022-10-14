What Do You Expect From Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field?

Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Packers’ Loss
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any player in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday when the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers struggles with New York teams continued on Sunday as Green Bay fell to the Jets 27-10. The reigning MVP was largely unremarkable in the loss, completing just 26-of-41 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. The NFL world reacted to Rodgers' performance across social media.
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Packers prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Packers prediction and pick, laid out below. New...
Sauce Gardner Savagely Trolls Packers Fans Following Jets’ Win at Lambeau Field
Sauce Gardner might become Public Enemy No. 1 in Green Bay. Not only did the New York Jets rookie help lead his team to a win over the Packers Sunday, he rubbed salt into the open wound after the game. Gardner got a little “cheesy” following the Jets’ 27-10 victory...
numberfire.com
Packers' Randall Cobb (ankle) questionable to return in Week 6
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 game against the New York Jets. Cobb was able to limp off the field under his own power, but was carted to the locker room shortly after reaching the sideline. It seems like his day is most likely over.
Jets vs. Packers prop bets: Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers props for Week 6
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The New York Jets take their two-game win streak on the road to Lambeau Field and we’ve got some Jets vs. Packers player...
