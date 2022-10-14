Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main ChickDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in San Diego - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mexican Food and Margarita Spot in Seaport Village, San Diego - Margarita's Kitchen and CantinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Related
coolsandiegosights.com
Joe Musgrove “It’s Our Time” mural!
First our team eliminated the New York Mets from Major League Baseball’s playoffs, and last night the Pads did the same to the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers!. A new mural has popped up in San Diego, at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Island Avenue, depicting ace pitcher Joe Musgrove, who started the deciding games in the two postseason series so far. His red ears are a bad omen for would-be opponents. The street art states: “It’s Our Time!”
eastvillagetimes.com
San Diego Wave FC win 2-1 in extra time, book semifinal spot
Magic is in the San Diego air this weekend. Following a historic comeback win for the Padres to advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998 and keep their playoff hearts beating, the San Diego Wave FC increased the city’s chances of winning a championship with a comeback quarterfinal victory in their first National Women’s Soccer League playoff appearance.
Orphan pups take on baseball nicknames to celebrate the Padres
Orphan pups at the Helen Woodward Animal Center are honoring hometown heroes and celebrating the Padres by taking on baseball nicknames, the organization announced in a press release.
xrock1039.com
Update on Goose Landing at Dodger Stadium
In San Diego, Game Three of the Dodgers series with the Padres is tonight at Petco Park, a couple days after a surprise visitor flew onto the field at Dodger Stadium. In Game Two of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles Wednesday night, a goose landed on the grass in the bottom of the 8th. Umpires stopped the game while crews got the large bird off the field. The game went on and the Padres beat the Dodgers five to three, tying up the series at one game each. A tweet from Los Angeles Audubon said the bird at the game was a Greater White-Fronted Goose, noting that bright lights can disorient birds that migrate at night. They also said they heard that the goose was released safely by Dodgers personnel.
San Diego Police increase security around Petco Park for Padres playoffs
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers are expecting around 100,000 fans this weekend in and around Petco Park. From security, to moving the homeless off the streets. Police said public safety is a top priority. San Diego Police said although they didn't know the Padres made it to...
eastvillagetimes.com
Preview: San Diego Wave face the Chicago Red Stars in NWSL quarter-finals
The third-seeded San Diego Wave FC takes on the sixth-seeded Chicago Red Stars in the quarter-finals as the Wave becomes the first-ever NWSL expansion team to play in the playoffs on Sunday, October 16. The match will be the Wave’s third match at Snapdragon Stadium and its second sell-out of...
laurenscountysports.com
San Diego eases away, 28-3
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Slowly, inexorably, the University of San Diego pulled away from Presbyterian College, 28-3, in a Pioneer Football League game at Torero Stadium on Saturday afternoon. For all its seeming predictability, a game in which the Toreros scored a touchdown in each quarter by a variety...
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis fans frustrated after extended rain delay in Collins-Vekic San Diego Open match: "Worst tournament of the year"
Tennis fans were frustrated by the way the San Diego Open handled the rain delay in the Vekic - Collins match, venting on social media. The match was stopped in the final set with Collins up 4-2 0-30 but even after the rain stopped and the court was dried it didn't resume. It left tennis fans baffled as the players will need to step out earlier today to finish their match and play the final later today.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
San Diego Fall Activities: U-Cut San Diego Sunflower Fields
Did you know that San Diego is home to a few sunflower fields? While you might be wondering why this is listed as a fall activity idea (sunflower season in other parts of the world is in June/July), for San Diego, end of Sept – mid Oct is peak season! Today we’re talking about the U-Cut sunflower San Diego sunflower fields located in Rancho Bernardo. PS: this spot is also home to one of my favorite pumpkin patches (featured in this article).
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in San Diego, CA Dec 4th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Adam Sandler presale code has finally been listed. During the time limited pre-sale you have got a fantastic window of opportunity to purchase show tickets before the general public 🙂. Now is a great time to order tickets – ahead of they go on sale to the public and...
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
Rain, Thunderstorms Expected Over San Diego County
Rain and thunderstorms were expected to develop Saturday over San Diego County for most of the region, with the peak of the precipitation falling late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said. A flood watch was in effect from 11 a.m. Saturday to late Saturday for San...
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
San Marcos is a small but charming city located in North County, less than an hour north of San Diego City. The city strikes the perfect balance between man-made attractions and natural treasures, perfect for every kind of traveler. Aptly named the Valley of Discovery, you’ll discover more than just...
saratogafalcon.org
Two reporters recount their accidental rendezvous in San Diego
Late in the summer, we found ourselves together in San Diego with two of our other friends, seniors Fiona Feng and Anastasia Panidis, for just one night. We had more of a superficial relationship — knowing of each other, enjoying the other’s company but lacking depth — and had no intention of meeting up. A night with the other cemented our friendship and gave us a plethora of memories. Reminiscing, we decided to look back upon the craziness of the night in a recorded conversation:
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
Cheers! San Diego Breweries Win 3 Golds, Multiple Medals at Great American Beer Festival
San Diego breweries made their presence known at the Great American Beer Festival, the nation’s largest professional brewing competition which takes place in Denver. Three breweries took home gold medals – BNS Brewing & Distilling for “My Bloody Nightmare” in the Strong Red Ale category, North Park Beer Company for “NZ-FU!” in the English IPA or New Zealand IPA category), and Rouleur Brewing Company for “Domestique Blonde Ale” in the Belgian-style Ale or French-style Ale category.
onscene.tv
Motorcycle Pursuit Ends in Arrest | San Diego
10.14.2022 | 9:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – There has been a growing trend of motorcyclists riding in large groups on city streets on dirt bikes and ATVs illegally. Tonight, officers spotted approx 15 motorcyclists in the Shell Town area riding on the city street with their lights out and many of the motorcycles did not have license plates.
NBC San Diego
Showers Possible in San Diego County Mountain Areas
San Diego received a fair amount of rain Saturday night and for Sunday, San Diegans can expect a few showers over the mountains while there is potential for clearing for the afternoon, the National Weather Service said. For Sunday, as a low-pressure system moves east, rain chances will diminish but...
Comments / 0