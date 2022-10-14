Read full article on original website
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
State police searching for felon in Steuben County
AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
Weapon charge for Cortland County man
GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
Driver crashes into home in Scranton
MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
Man kicks woman down flight of steps
Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
Cortland County counterfeiters sought to be identified
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying subjects in relation to investigations surrounding several counterfeit money cases.
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
Chemung County Nursing Facility to celebrate 100-year-old residents
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Nursing Facility has announced an event that will celebrate nine Chemung County residents who are 100 years or older. The event is named the “Celebration of the Century.” It will take place on October 19, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Chemung County Nursing Facility. The […]
Man arrested after robbery in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Dryden man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police responded to a robbery Thursday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police, at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, units responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of W. State St. in Ithaca. According to the release, […]
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
Canisteo man arrested for Grand Larceny after stealing vehicle in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle in front of the Bath Save A Lot hours after getting out of court, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Harley Marble, 28, was arrested on October 7, 2022, after Police received reports about a vehicle theft […]
$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County
SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers
State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
Binghamton Billboards Seek Justice for Aliza Spencer
The effort to track down the killer of a 12-year-old Binghamton girl is moving to the streets of her hometown. City police have said nothing in recent weeks about their investigation into the fatal shooting of Aliza Spencer, a sixth-grade student who was shot in the chest last spring. Aliza...
UTV stolen from Town of Union property
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a stolen UTV.
