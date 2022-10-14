ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owego, NY

whcuradio.com

Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
OWEGO, NY
whcuradio.com

IPD and IC authorities searching for suspect in Sunday burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An early morning burglary at an Ithaca College facility on the Commons is under investigation. According to authorities, an unknown person forced their way inside the Physician Assistant Studies Program site and stole a TV. Police say the suspect was found sleeping in the building Sunday by an IC employee, then fled the scene. He’s described as a Black man in his 40s with a thin beard, between five foot seven and five foot nine, and was wearing camouflage pants, a white t-shirt, black combat-style boots, and a black kitchen apron.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

State police searching for felon in Steuben County

AVOCA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Bath are searching for a Steuben County man wanted on a felony warrant, and are asking the public for help. According to state police, Adam Hosmer, 34, of Steuben County, is wanted on charges of burglary in the second and third degree on a Violent Felony […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Weapon charge for Cortland County man

GENOA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland County man is facing charges after a traffic stop in Cayuga County. State Police at Auburn pulled over what they called a “suspicious vehicle” on Venice Road in the Town of Genoa on Monday. 33-year-old Derek Beckwith, of Little York, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a weapon and two misdemeanor drug possession charges. He was transported to Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Report of menacing with a gun in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are searching for a man. Just after 8:00 a.m., IPD received a call from someone who says they had a gun pointed at them. They were driving on South Albany Street towards Clinton Street when they say a man passing them on a bicycle pointed what appeared to be a handgun at their head. The suspect continued southbound and could not be located by authorities a short time later. He is described as a black male in his 20s wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
ITHACA, NY
Newswatch 16

Driver crashes into home in Scranton

MOOSIC, Pa. — A driver crashed into the porch of a Scranton home Sunday morning. The car hit a house on Moosic Street around 5 a.m., then struck a utility pole. Both people in the car were taken to the hospital. There is no word on their conditions. PPL...
SCRANTON, PA
whcuradio.com

Cortland man wanted for summer burglary found and arrested

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man arrested in connection with a summer burglary. On July 25th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville for a reported assault. The victim said two men unlawfully entered their home and assaulted them. An arrest warrant for 26-year-old Leonard Walker was issued at that time. Deputies caught up with Walker on Wednesday. He is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanors of assault and conspiracy. He was remanded to Cortland County Jail and will reappear in Cortlandville Town Court on November 9th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man kicks woman down flight of steps

Rome, Pa. — A Bradford County man is facing assault charges after he allegedly kicked his girlfriend down a flight of steps during an argument. Mitchell A. Bacorn, 34, of Rome, asked to speak with officers just before they took him into custody during the early morning hours of Sept. 29, police said. Bacorn admitted to Trooper Craig Kalinoski that he struck the woman causing her to fall down the steps, according to the affidavit. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Dryden man charged in daytime Ithaca robbery

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Dryden man is charged with a daytime robbery in Ithaca. Police say 44-year-old Elijah Pratt approached someone waiting for a bus Thursday afternoon in the 500 block of West State Street. Pratt allegedly punched the victim several times while going through their pockets and stole some things. Police say Pratt was caught nearby.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers

State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
OWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
