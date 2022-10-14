Read full article on original website
$800,000 In Grant Funding Available In Support of Pennsylvania Veterans
$800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to providing family-sustaining jobs to Pennsylvania veterans. Pennsylvania State| $800,000 in grant funding is available for local organizations committed to connecting Pennsylvania veterans with family-sustaining jobs. The grants, through the Veterans Employment Program (VEP), are meant to eliminate barriers to employment that veterans face across the commonwealth.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Pennsylvania residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Keystone State are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Dan Meuser
(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens will talk about the undated ballot issue and how it is still unresolved. The US Supreme Court issues a ruling that impacts how the state processes mail in ballots that come in without at date and Owens will be discussing this topic.
Lancaster Farming
What’s Next for the Over-Order Premium in Pennsylvania?
Discussions about the over-order premium appear to be the proverbial “gift that keeps on giving.” According to my colleagues who have worked for the Milk Marketing Board for 15 or more years, it has always been that way. Some characterize the over-order premium as a win-win for all,...
abc27.com
Shapiro makes campaign stops in the Midstate
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro was campaigning in the Midstate today. He stopped at some local businesses located in Lancaster City. Shapiro made stops at The Mr. Vic’s Family Styling and A Concrete Rose Book-bar, both located in Lancaster City. He stated how he believes it’s important to invest in every community’s main street.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Cindy Adams Dunn: Growing outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania meets public demand
The Tribune-Review editorial board recently posed the question, “How many state parks is enough?” (Oct. 3, TribLIVE) as it addressed the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) adding three new state parks to its system. Obvious bias notwithstanding, we believe this new investment is badly needed and hopefully is just the beginning.
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
HARRISBURG — As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout that record and criticize...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Cabinetworks plans $23 million expansion to Pennsylvania plant
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cabinetworks Group working in collaboration with the State of Pennsylvania, plans to expand its Mount Union facility in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, and add 300 jobs to its current roster of 1,694 quality manufacturing jobs. Cabinetworks is investing $23 million to transform its 206,000-square-feet Mount Union...
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
Lancaster Farming
Farmer Scholarships Available for Pennsylvania Hemp Summit
Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, in partnership with Team Pennsylvania, is offering 25 Farmer Scholarships to cover the cost of registration for beginning and socially disadvantaged farmers (based on USDA guidelines) to attend the Pennsylvania Hemp Summit, November 14–15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Pasa is a sponsor...
Who’s on the ballot? Here’s your CDT Voter Guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania elections
Before you head to the polls, or if you need some help finding your polling place, check out the Centre Daily Times’ Voter Guide for the 2022 general election for information on candidates and more.
bctv.org
PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources 10-14-22
Learn about PA Link Aging & Disabilities Resources from Nicky Habecker, their Coordinator for Berks, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties, and host Steph McMahon, on Applauding life After 50. From the program: Applauding Life After 50.
pa.gov
Wolf Administration Highlights $8.65 Million Investment in 3,105 Central PA Manufacturing Jobs at Fresh Roasted Coffee, Sivana Converting Tours in Sunbury
Sunbury, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Executive Deputy Secretary Mike Hanna toured Fresh Roasted Coffee and Sivana Converting in Northumberland County to see firsthand operations supported by Governor Tom Wolf’s investments to create good paying manufacturing jobs in the commonwealth during Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania.
Millions coming for new electric vehicle chargers in Pa. What you need to know.
Pennsylvania is gearing up to grant millions of dollars in new federal infrastructure money to add electric vehicle charging stations around the state, and officials are urging those interested in applying to start preparing now. President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes $7.5 billion to expand electric vehicle charging across...
Pennsylvania Encourages Use Of Addiction Treatment Platform
Substance abuse is an issue that plagues many Pennsylvanians, however, a recent program might be the answer that people have been looking for. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Open enrollment for 2022 licensed substance use disorder (SUD) is now underway. Treatment providers in the commonwealth are asked to submit information to be included in ATLAS, the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform.
How do I register to vote in Pa.? How do I request a mail-in ballot? Important deadlines and more midterm Election Day prep work.
NOTE: This post deals with Pennsylvania voter registration. For our New Jersey readers, voters must register by Oct. 18. Find more resources at the N.J. election website. Election Day is Nov. 8, but now is the time for Pennsylvania voters to make sure their registration is up to date and request mail-in ballots.
butlerradio.com
Local State Representative to Host Concealed Carry Seminar
There is still time to register for a seminar about gun laws to be held in our area later this week. State Representative Marci Mustello is hosting a Concealed Carry Seminar on Tuesday at the American Legion Post 778 at 6:30 p.m. Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger and Sheriff...
abc27.com
Fetterman continues rallying across Pennsylvania with a stop in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – With the November election quickly approaching. Lt. Gov. and Democratic US Senate candidate John Fetterman is continuing to rally across Pennsylvania. On Friday, Oct. 14, Fetterman stopped in Johnstown from 5 – 7 p.m. At the rally, Fetterman spoke about the stakes of...
paonlinecasino.com
Casino Employees’ Anti-Smoking Efforts Expand Into Pennsylvania
Casino workers are speaking up about how they feel when it comes to indoor smoking at their workplace. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE), which started in New Jersey, announced Wednesday that it’s expanding with new chapters for Rhode Island and Pennsylvania casinos. The announcement came at the industry’s...
