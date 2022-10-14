Read full article on original website
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss
Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
5 Takeaways from Notre Dame’s 16-14 Loss to Stanford
Your weekly handful of observations following Notre Dame’s four-quarter face plant versus formerly formidable—and for 60 minutes, apparently again viable—Stanford.
Stanford Stifles Inept Notre Dame Offense in 16-14 Stunner
Notre Dame, Ind. — So much for momentum. So much for a team on the ascent. And so much for the offense. Seemingly woebegone Stanford--1-4 on the season and losers of 11 straight against Power 5 foes--took it to host Notre Dame from the opening gun, winning 16-14 as underdogs of 17 points in South Bend.
Staff Picks: Stanford @ Notre Dame
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you're cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
