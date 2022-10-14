ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville Police investigating after Nashville man found dead

By Taylor Mitchell
 2 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday night.

The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) said they received a “shots fired” call around 11:05 p.m. in the area of South Bellview Ave and Roberson Street.

After arriving in the 400 block of South Bellview Ave, FPD officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies found Dominic Brown, 38, of Nashville dead from gunshot wounds.

Brown was transported to Lincoln Medical Center for identification so authorities could notify his next of kin.

Officers and Investigators located numerous shell casings and a firearm at the scene. FPD said it is asking for the public’s help in finding any information about the incident.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact them through our local area Crime-Stoppers (931)-433-STOP (7867).

