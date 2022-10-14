$1.3 million federal grant helps FIU beef up high school biology classes with big data, hands-on research

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at South Florida Schools, Broward Health Reports Rise in Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Illnesses
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. What is ‘Swatting'?: Phone Call Hoax Causes Lockdowns at Schools Across South Florida. Multiple South Florida schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after reports of "swatting" calls. The hoax took place at schools across Broward and Miami-Dade counties including West Broward High School, Miami Central High School, Reagan Senior High, and others.
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus.
communitynewspapers.com
City of Doral Partners with South Florida PBS Health Channel to Expand Health Information
The City of Doral is partnering with the South Florida PBS Health Channel, for a groundbreaking initiative: to deliver valuable and credible health information to Doral residents through Health Channel programming on Doral TV and the Health Channel’s widget on the City of Doral’s website. “I have always...
communitynewspapers.com
“Miami : The New Wall Street” topic for Bill Talbert, Beacon Council
This slideshow requires JavaScript. UHealth/Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Sole Mia sponsors meeting. You’ve read the headlines….and here in Southeast Florida we’re living it every day. There’s a tremendous exodus from Northern cities to the greater Miami area …and it isn’t the usual “sunshine and beaches” that’s drawing in hundreds of thousands of new residents and businesses—it’s Florida’s business-friendly climate, tax advantages and concerns about rising crime in their former cities that’s driving this exodus. Bill Talbert, Interim President & CEO of the Miami-Dade Beacon Council and former President & CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, was the keynote speaker for a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce meeting about this topic. Talbert said, “New residents are bringing their businesses…some of them very big businesses. Like Citadel Securities, the global hedge fund and Blockchain.com and FTX.US and eToro…all have moved to Miami . They’re also investing in our communities…did you see that FTX.US purchased the naming rights to the Miami Heat arena for $135 million?”
Click10.com
This Week in South Florida: Jose Dotres
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade Public Schools is once again asking county taxpayers to continue doing what the state does not: fund better salaries for teachers and school security officers mandated by the state in the months following the Parkland shooting. It would be small a raise in the...
theplantain.com
Florida Elementary School Relocates To Ukraine To Secure Adequate Funding
The commute for students of Miami’s Al Crespo Memorial Elementary School got a little longer this week as the school finalized plans to relocate its campus from its longtime Edgewater location to Severodonetsk, Ukraine. “We really didn’t want to move,” admitted the school’s Principal Vivian Alcarez, “but it was the only way we could be sure the school received enough government funding for its after-school arts programs and to replace our outdated textbooks.”
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
calleochonews.com
Fort Lauderdale High School student dies after jumping off a balcony
The Fort Lauderdale High School student dies tragically took his own life by jumping off a balcony at the school. A student dies from Fort Lauderdale High School has reportedly jumped to his death off a third-story building on campus. Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department has stated that they believe the incident was indeed a suicide. According to the preliminary inquiry, the student committed suicide and left a series of messages.
Audit finds more problems in Broward schools department that was subject to FBI investigation
Broward school’s maintenance department continues to suffer from poor internal controls, two years after a district supervisor was convicted of federal bribery charges, a new audit shows. The audit, conducted by Miami-based MDO Consultants, determined the district overpaid an asphalt contractor $30,000, bought materials without using required purchase orders and split large purchases to avoid ...
Click10.com
Haitian woman returns to South Florida 15 years after having large tumor removed
MIAMI – A woman from Haiti who had a 16-pound facial tumor removed in Miami when she was just a girl is back in town. Marlie Casseus is in South Florida visiting those who helped treat her. Casseus and her family landed at Miami International Airport Thursday. As the...
Click10.com
Ocean Conservency launches “Plastic Free Cities” in Miami
MIAMI – Students celebrated the launch of “Plastic Free Cities” on Saturday morning with a cleanup challenge at Goodlet Park in Hialeah in collaboration with Ocean Conservancy, Debris Free Oceans and Big Blue & You. According to studies, the health of Biscayne Bay is in crisis, with...
cw34.com
Large swarm: Kinkajou killed by African Honey Bees
BOCA RATON, Fla. (WPEC) — The world's first Kinkajou Sanctuary in Boca Raton lost an animal to a swarm of African Honey Bees also known as "killer bees." The Kinkajou Sanctuary's founder, Alexandra Ashe recounted the traumatic day to CBS12 News. “We had to rush through to the vet...
islandernews.com
Cooler temps bring in the baitfish, their predators and some very lively fishing
After a week of tropical weather, the waters of South Florida have settled down. As it exited our area, Hurricane Ian brought cooler mornings that triggered a significant push of migrating baitfish and predators. Fishing on the waters of Biscayne Bay and offshore of Key Biscayne has been fantastic. So much bait and so much action.
southfloridareporter.com
Cruising From Miami – Has Anything Changed In The Last Ten Years?
Miami has long boasted the nickname ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. But over the last ten years, has the port continued to improve its cruise offering, so deserving to keep the title?. Miami’s record as a cruise port over the last decade can be illustrated by comparing the...
Miami football overcomes 7 missing starters in 2nd half versus Virginia Tech
The Miami football team defeated Virginia Tech 20-14 on Saturday despite missing seven starters. Cornerback Tyrique, Stevenson, offensive linemen Jakai Clark, Zion Nelson and Justice Olawaseun, running back Henry Parrish Jr. and wide receiver Michael Redding III were all declared out before the game. Wide receiver Brashard Smith and tight...
communitynewspapers.com
Doral Shows Love for Brazil with Exhibit and Closing Reception
Doral, FL – The Brazilian Amazon rainforest is one of the planet’s largest and most important ecosystems; it serves as home to the people who inhabit the forest and is an invaluable resource for global climate regulation. On September 30th, 2022, the City of Doral, in collaboration with The55ProjectArts Foundation, will explore this important theme at the Doral Hearts Brazil event, presenting artistic works from Doral students, from kindergarten to high school. This cultural collaboration, now in its 4th year, was unanimously approved by Mayor and Council.
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Weston, FL
Weston is a pocket city in Broward County, South Florida. Despite its size, it's a favorite destination among those who want to explore the Everglades. Weston's location on the western edge of Broward County makes it one of the nearest places in South Florida to access the Everglades. This city...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami-Dade Parks to host Job Fair October 15
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department will host a job fair Saturday, October 15, from 8:00 a.m. to 100 p.m., at Westwind Lakes Park, 6805 SW 152 Avenue. The Parks Department announced that it is offering exciting and enriching job opportunities across every corner of the county, with competitive pay and benefits.
WSVN-TV
Victims of Labor Day hit-and-run on the water still searching for boater responsible
(WSVN) - A peaceful night on the water turned into pandemonium for one South Florida couple after a boat crashed into their sailboat and took off. Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Lance and Catia Dombrowski love to spend time on their sailboat. The Moody Blues has always been...
