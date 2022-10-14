ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanett, AL

6 people wounded in Lanett shooting, investigation underway

By Elizabeth White
 2 days ago

LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) – Flashing blue lights alert drivers to a criminal investigation underway in Lanett. Investigators say six people were shot Thursday night near a home off 49th Avenue SW and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Lanett Police Chief Richard Casner tells WRBL around 10 p.m. police responded to a shooting near Greenwood Baptist Church in Lanett. Once officers arrived, they located six individuals who had been shot and injured. Casner says an air ambulance was called to the scene. We do not know the conditions of those who were shot. However, we do know the Chambers County Coroner has not been called to the scene.

Chief Casner can’t confirm at this time if a person of interest is in custody or what motivated the shooting. He says more information will be released as the investigation continues.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call Lanett Police at (334) 644-2146.

