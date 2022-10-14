Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police to actively combat downtown Alexander City juvenile behavior
After school juvenile behavior has garnered attention downtown — and it’s nothing new. Recently the smashing of Main Street Alexander City pumpkins and reported behavior of fights, running into traffic, blocking sidewalks, jumping onto cars and talking back that would make a sailor blush in downtown Alexander have drawn more attention.
Tallapoosa County Commission approves county education bond issue
The Tallapoosa County Commission signed off on allowing the Tallapoosa County Board of Education to borrow $5 million to complete capital improvements at its Tuesday meeting. The measure allows for a warrant with River Bank and Trust to fund capital projects across the county school system including renovations at the Dadeville High School Gymnasium and a new gym and more classrooms at Reeltown High School.
More Wicker Point lots coming this spring and summer
If someone is looking to buy a lakefront lot in The Heritage on Lake Martin, they better be ready. Russell Lands offered up 52 lots in the first phase of the development and now all but five are either sold or under contract. The interest has surprised Russell Lands vice president and general counsel Steve Forehand and others.
Missouri overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley's dump kill for the match's final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Dadeville scores in all three phases en route to victory
For the past three weeks, Dadeville has been piling up the points. And Friday night was no difference. The Tigers posted their third straight shutout and defeated Class 3 A Region 4 foe Childersburg, 53-0. Dadeville has now won its last three games by a staggering combined score of 153-0.
