Bloomington, IN

Inside Indiana Business

IU Ventures announces successful partial exits

IU Ventures, Indiana University’s early-stage venture and angel investment arm, says several high-potential business ventures have made successful partial exits. IU says the startups received help through its major investment programs, including the IU Philanthropic Venture Fund and the Innovate Indiana Fund. IU Ventures invests in early-stage ventures at...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iustv.com

KELLEY SCHOOL PROFESSOR DEATH RULED SUICIDE

Kelley School of Business professor Timothy Baldwin was found deceased early Monday morning in the parking garage on Fee Lane. IUPD responded to a call at 5:57 a.m. on Monday reporting a body on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage. The Monroe County coroner confirmed Tuesday that...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Endowment gives $8M to support Hispanic Catholic pastoral leaders

Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment Inc. is making a $7.9 million grant to the University of Notre Dame for a collaborative initiative to form the country’s next generation of Hispanic Catholic pastoral leaders. The university, in partnership with Boston College, will work to bring together 16 other Catholic institutions to lead the Haciendo Caminos initiative.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Program to grow minority suppliers seeks next cohort

The Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council in Indianapolis is looking for members for the next cohort of its Accelerate 100+ program. The initiative, which launched last year, aims to fill a gap between corporations and qualified minority suppliers. The program is open to businesses owned and operated by ethnic minorities,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy picked to host massive Seventh-Day Adventist conference

Indianapolis has been given another chance at hosting one of the major events it lost out on in the early days of the pandemic. The Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Thursday said it has picked the city to host its General Conference Session in June 2030. The massive event had been...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wfyi.org

New Palestine student disciplined for racist 'monkey' slurs toward Pike volleyball team

A New Palestine high schooler has been disciplined after making racial slurs toward the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township’s volleyball players last week. Multiple parents furiously took to social media after the volleyball game on Oct. 8 to address the racist behavior of the New Palestine student athlete, who called the opponents “monkeys,” and beat on her chest.
NEW PALESTINE, IN
livingnewdeal.org

Wilson Park Community Building – Bedford IN

Agency: National Youth Administration (NYA) The National Youth Administration built the Wilson Park Community Building in Bedford IN. Originally a shelter house, now (2022) a community building, features high-quality stone work including a large fireplace visible in pictures on the City of Bedford web page. https://bedford.in.us/ViewFacility.aspx?FID=9. Source notes. Report of...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Sustainable maximalism: how to overdecorate without overpaying

Every single house on my Pinterest feed is covered with quirky décor and luscious plant life. I’ve always wanted to decorate in that style, but as a broke college student, I don’t want to break the bank. Here’s a look into some local Bloomington businesses that will help you find the perfect pop of pizzazz without costing hundreds of dollars.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

SmithAmundsen merges with Wisconsin law firm

Chicago-based law firm SmithAmundsen LLC, which has a large presence in Indianapolis, is merging with Wisconsin-based Davis|Kuelthau. The new company will operate at Amundsen Davis LLC with 230 attorneys and 12 offices throughout the Midwest. “SmithAmundsen has grown steadily and strategically over the last 25 years to add service areas...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s handling of an attempt to create a massive high-tech park in Boone County leaves a lot to be desired. And while local citizens there are pushing back hard, Hoosiers as a whole should be watching. That’s because the approach to this “innovation district” is new and unique in Indiana – […] The post Transparency needed on Boone County economic development project appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Freezing forecast with snow flurries for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Freeze warning for central Indiana kicks in Monday night into Tuesday morning. Get ready for freezing cold temperatures!. A freeze warning is in effect across central Indiana for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing across the state. In some cases, a hard freeze may take place. This could end the growing season. Make sure to bundle up Tuesday morning!
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana resident dies from the flu, IDOH encourages vaccination

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported the first death from the flu this season. According to the state's weekly flu report, the person was 65-years-old or older. No other information about them has been released. During the 2021-22 flu season, IDOH says 82 Hoosiers died after getting...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

