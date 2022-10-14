Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigating after apparent shooting at Macomb Mall in Roseville; mall reportedly evacuated
An active police situation is reportedly unfolding at the Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Multiple tipsters reported to WWJ there was an active shooter at the mall. Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 as more details become available.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old stabs mom to death • 17-year-old found dead on I-94 • Macomb man killed in crash that split car
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 15-year-old stabbed her mom to death in Detroit after an argument, a woman found dead on I-94 was identified as a 17-year-old from Detroit, and a Macomb man was killed in a crash that split his Corvette in half on Romeo Plank: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696
LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
nbc25news.com
POLICE: Teen found dead on E I-94 near 8 Mile
DETROIT, Mich. — Police are investigating the death of the 17-year-old female's body found on eastbound I-94 Friday morning. Police were notified on October 14 that the teen's body was on the freeway. Police said the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the head and declared her death as...
fox2detroit.com
33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday. The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – An unidentified woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, the body of an unidentified woman was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road. It is currently unclear who discovered the body.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
fox2detroit.com
Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.
Man dies in crash on 12 mile road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills
A pedestrian is dead after an accident that is currently under investigation by the Farmington Hills Police Department.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in Farmington Hills, police ask for help identifying driver
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills. Farmington Hills police report a traffic crash that occurred early Saturday morning. Police received a 911 call at...
Dearborn Heights Police investigating after 12-year-old hit, killed by driver
Police in Dearborn Heights are investigating after a driver hit and killed a 12-year-old boy Friday night.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
fox2detroit.com
DPD: Man drives into pole, fatally shot before crash
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Detroit police responded to the scene of a car that had struck a pole on the city's northwest side and discovered that the driver had been shot. Officials said at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday the man was driving a white 2019 Chevy Equinox when he struck a pole on Curtis St and Schaefer Hwy.
Fatal crash involving four vehicles shuts down West I-696 in Oakland County, MSP on scene
Troopers have closed all westbound lanes of the freeway at Evergreen Road in Southfield near Lathrup Village as they investigate into the four-vehicle wreck that happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Update: Police seeking suspect in Macomb Mall shooting incident
Roseville Police confirm there was a shooting Sunday at Macomb Mall in Roseville.Officers were dispatched to Macomb Mall Sunday at approximately 12:55 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Woman whose car was hit by bullets describes shooting at Macomb Mall
Chantay Russell showed 7 Action News her car parked outside Dick's Sporting Goods at Macomb Mall and said, "I'm glad I wasn't in the car."
Suspect at large after altercation leads to shooting outside Macomb Mall in Roseville
Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at Macomb Mall in Roseville Sunday afternoon, prompting a large police presence for several hours. WWJ’s Rob Mason has the details.
Comments / 1