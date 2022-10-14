Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame torched by media after Stanford loss
Notre Dame trailed by two touchdowns midway through the third quarter before taking a 14-13 lead early in the final frame. After a Stanford field goal however, Notre Dame's final two possessions would end with a fumble and turnover on downs to prove the final tally in South Bend. "We've...
247Sports
Notre Dame football players bemoan 'lack of execution' in loss to Stanford
Notre Dame football suffered a 16-14 loss to rival Stanford Saturday evening. It was a disappointing result for the Fighting Irish, as it snapped a three-game winning streak and also gave Stanford its first win against an FBS opponent this season. The Irish's offense regressed after making progress during the...
The Drive 10.16.22: Football rolls on as basketball quietly arrives
Kansas State took a week off as it prepares to make a run at a Big 12 football crown, while Kansas dropped its second-straight contest. Basketball, meanwhile, sees its preseason Big 12 poll arrive. The Drive, featuring co-hosts Tim Fitzgerald and Scott Chasen, will be available as part of the 247Sports Podcast Network the day after its television airing on WIBW. Due to altered highlight rights, the video version of The Drive is no longer available for replay on the internet.
Everything Marcus Freeman Said After Notre Dame Lost to Stanford
Heavily favored to beat then-1-4 Stanford on Saturday, a dreadful first-half effort led to a Notre Dame loss in front of a home crowd. Trailing 10-0 at halftime, Notre Dame showed improved execution on both sides of the ball in the second half. Notre Dame took the lead briefly before Stanford inched ahead 16-14. But after Audric Estime fumbled on what looked to be a scoring drive, the Irish failed to close the gap.
Stanford Stifles Inept Notre Dame Offense in 16-14 Stunner
Notre Dame, Ind. — So much for momentum. So much for a team on the ascent. And so much for the offense. Seemingly woebegone Stanford--1-4 on the season and losers of 11 straight against Power 5 foes--took it to host Notre Dame from the opening gun, winning 16-14 as underdogs of 17 points in South Bend.
This week in Kansas State tweets - October 17, 2022
As fall weather makes its way in, it's time to take our look back at the week that was in Kansas State tweets. K-State football had their lone bye week of the season on Saturday. The Wildcats will begin their final six games of the season at TCU this week in a 7 p.m. kickoff on FOX or FS1. With a win, the Cats will become bowl eligible for the second year in a row and will be in the driver's seat for a spot in the Big 12 title game.
Staff Picks: Stanford @ Notre Dame
The Irish Illustrated Staff Picks is sponsored by:. The ultimate Gameday experience is yours! Whether you’re cheering on the home team or the visitors, make it the ultimate Gameday with tailgates, transportation, tickets, custom catering and more. Irish Illustrated subscribers can save 10% off their Gameday experience with promo code.
Lance Leipold 'a quality football coach,' ex-Kansas HC Mark Mangino explains
Kansas football reached the highest of highs under Mark Mangino, particularly in 2007 when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point. Lance Leipold might be the next guy to get Kansas to that type of success. Leipold entered Week 7 with Kansas at No. 19 in the country with a 5-1 record through the first half of the 2022 season.
Everything Lance Leipold said after KU's loss to Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — No. 19 Kansas football dropped to 5-2 (2-2 Big 12) on Saturday with a 52-42 loss to Oklahoma. Both teams traded a pair of scores in the first quarter before Oklahoma fumbled and KU subsequently punted. Oklahoma was next to score and the Sooners didn't look back from there. Oklahoma led by as many as 21 points in the game but KU continued to fight to stay in the game.
What Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' skid-snapping win over No. 19 Kansas: Part I
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners will not endure a four-game losing streak to start conference play for the second time in program history. Instead, they ended their first three-game losing streak since 1998 by topping the 19th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks 52-42 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. They racked...
news3lv.com
Vegas Knight Hawks release 2023 season schedule
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Vegas Knight Hawks are gearing up for their next season as they release their 2023 schedule; they're second in the Indoor Football League (IFL). The team is set to play eight home games at The Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, with the first being on Saturday, March 25, against the Iowa Barnstormers.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
Catfish tournament held at Milford Lake in memory of Kansas angler
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Midwest catfish tournament group is hosting a special event this weekend to honor a beloved local angler. Josh Smith, of Baldwin City, Kansas was just 40-years-old when he passed away unexpectedly due to heart problems in August, 2022. He left behind his wife, Amber, and a community of anglers who […]
WIBW
Firefighters battle blaze at former White Lakes Mall property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the Topeka Fire Department was called to the former White Lakes Mall Service Center on reports of a fire Sunday evening. The call came in at about 6:26 pm, on reports of a fire at the JCP Service Center at SW...
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
WIBW
High speed chase ends in suspect on the loose after ramming police car
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Watch Commander a suspect is on the loose after a stolen vehicle investigation led to the suspect intentionally ramming into a Capital Police patrol car initiating a vehicle pursuit. The call came in at around 1:52 pm, from Capital Police requesting TPD to assist...
WIBW
Democratic candidate discusses plan of action against corruption
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Democratic candidates made a stop in Topeka to discuss issues including corruption in many upcoming election races. Democratic candidate for Kansas Attorney General Chris Mann spoke on Friday afternoon at the Shawnee County Democratic Headquarters with a plan of action to stop corruption. Mann, along with the President of End Citizens United, Tiffany Muller, and supporters sat in a round table discussion Friday. The meeting prioritized issues such as anti-corruption laws, cracking down on scammers, and a call to end dark money in elections.
Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election
Policy, politics and progressive commentary “My opponent is qualified for only half the job,” judicial candidate James Dean Leavitt says of Clark County District Judge Maria Gall, referring to her lack of experience in criminal law. “She’s never handled a criminal matter. And frankly, the only thing that distinguishes the two of us is I’ve practiced civil and criminal law […] The post Former NSHE Regent challenging appointed judge in special election appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fire sprinkler systems extinguish 2 fires in MHK
During the first week of October, two structure fires in Manhattan were extinguished by fire sprinkler systems before firefighters arrived on scene. On Monday, October 3rd, Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 615 N. 12th Street, Kite's Bar and Grill, on the report of a structure fire. A Riley County...
247Sports
55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1