Apple Insider

Compared: M2 MacBook Air versus Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is a thin and powerful Windows notebook in the same market segment as Apple'sMacBook Air. Here's how the two compare. Microsoft's refresh of its hardware lineup included quite a few...
cracked.com

Save 75% Off A MacBook Air During Apple Days

This piece was written by the Cracked Shop to tell you about products that are being sold there. Decades of reluctant switching has proven that Apple makes good stuff; the problem is that they know it and charge accordingly. Fortunately, smart shoppers know that you can save big money when you opt to buy refurbished Apple electronics. Even smarter shoppers know that, right now, it's Apple Days, a week-long celebration when we take already discounted refurbished Apple products and dropkick those prices even lower, so if you're in the market for a new laptop, look no further. You can get a refurbished 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for 74% off.
makeuseof.com

The Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Cases

Phones have become an integral part of everyday life. This means they are used often, indoors and outdoors, and across different environments. The best way to ensure your phone doesn't get broken thanks to drops, scratches, or falls is by protecting it with a phone case. Thankfully, iPhone cases have...
Apple Insider

Lofree 1% Transparent Keyboard review: Solid mechanical with unique look

Lofree's 1% Transparent Keyboard line boasts linear mechanical switches, built-in LED effects — and transparent keycaps. We love mechanical keyboards and are always on the lookout for new ones to add to our...
Apple Insider

Level Lock+ with Home Key hits some Apple Store shelves

Apple has gradually started to sell the Home Key-enabled Level Lock+ smart lock, with the smart home security device appearing in some physical Apple Store locations in the United States. Appearing on some Apple Store shelves on Friday, the Level Lock+ is an upgraded form of the existing Level Lock...
Apple Insider

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock review: A compact port extender for Mac

Most people experience a time when there never seem to be enough ports for the peripherals they use on a day-to-day basis. There is always some new gadget that catches the eye, which makes people think "This will be perfect for my workflow" before cursing as they begin the game of cable musical chairs. Again.
laptopmag.com

Apple's 5th gen iPad Air hits lowest price ever during Amazon's holiday deals event

October Prime Day deals are in full swing and we're seeing the lowest prices on Apple iPads. Starting today at Amazon, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $669 (opens in new tab). That's $80 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. It's one of the best iPad deals in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
Apple Insider

Apple Music's Spatial Audio spreads to Mercedes-Benz vehicles

The Spatial Audio feature of Apple Music is expanding beyond earphones, with Mercedes-Benz adding support for it to the car manufacturer's infotainment system. The partnership, announced on Sunday, has Mercedes-Benz adding Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos as a native experience to its infotainment systems. Rather than relying on motion-tracking hardware in headphones like AirPods Max, it instead uses the speaker system installed into the vehicle.
Apple Insider

'Call To The Wild' Apple Watch Ultra ad leans into extreme adventure

The newApple Watch Ultra ad highlights not just durability, but also the one of the most extreme adventures mankind has ever undertaken. Apple's ad for the Apple Watch Ultra, called "Call To The Wild,"...
Phone Arena

No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet

9to5Google reports that it has discovered Android code used to test the UI of devices that run side-mounted fingerprint scanners. The code reveals that such a setup might be used on two specific devices. The first one will be "Y-aligned" which means that the fingerprint scanner is on the left or right side and will have two configurations: "folded and unfolded." Sure sounds like it could be the Pixel Notepad (aka Fold or whatever Google names it). Thus, you can add a side mounted fingerprint scanner to other features of the Pixel Notepad that might take after the Samsung Galaxy Z Note 4.
Apple Insider

Anker improves MagGo iPhone battery pack with better USB-C location

Anker has released a new version of the MagGo power bank for MagSafe iPhones with a better location for the USB-C charging port. The new feature of the Anker 622 MagGo battery is the placement of the 18W USB-C port. The old model had the port at the bottom, and the new version moves the port onto the side, likely more convenient for iPhone users.
