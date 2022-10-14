Read full article on original website
Female pedestrian struck by car Oct. 5 in NW valley dies, Metro says
A woman walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley when hit by a car earlier this month has died from her injuries, Metro said Sunday.
Prosecutor: Man held in Vegas officer killing fired 18 shots
A prosecutor says a 24-year-old man accused of killing a Las Vegas police officer fired 18 shots and his girlfriend's mother was also wounded during an exchange of gunfire between the man and police.
North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
Shooting leaves 2 critically injured in front of Dotty’s casino
Two people suffered critical injuries in a shooting Thursday outside of Dotty's casino at Rainbow Boulevard and Twain Avenue.
Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
Woman kidnapped along with 3 kids at knifepoint alerted police with open-line 911 call from moving vehicle
A woman kidnapped at knifepoint along with three children in Nevada was able to alert police by calling 911 and quietly speaking to dispatchers while captive in a moving vehicle, officials said. An open-line 911 call was made to police in Mesquite, about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, shortly...
Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
Skateboarder hospitalized after being hit by car in Las Vegas
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a juvenile was skateboarding across a street before being hit by a car.
Friends, family remember Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty
One day after a Las Vegas Metro police officer was killed while on the job, his friends and family are honoring his memory.
Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
Man accused of killing Las Vegas police officer makes first court appearance
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The 24-year-old man accused of killing a veteran Las Vegas police officer made his first court appearance Friday morning. Tyson Hampton was ordered to remain held without bail at Clark County Detention Center. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18. Hampton is accused...
North Las Vegas police update after officer shot, killed armed man in Halloween mask
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
Las Vegas murder suspect killed business partner, left body in trunk for months, police say
A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was killed was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.
32-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Wednesday. The crash happened on Eastern north of Reno Avenue at around 4:08 p.m. The officials stated that a 2009 Mercury Milan and a motorcycle were involved in the collision. According to the Police, the driver...
Police: Kidnapped woman, children rescued after 911 call from moving car
A woman and three children kidnapped from Las Vegas were rescued in Mesquite after she called 911 from a moving car, Mesquite police say.
Las Vegas police look for suspect accused of attempted homicide, battery
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help identifying a Spring Valley attempted homicide suspect. The attempted homicide and battery with a deadly weapon happened on Sept. 27 around 3:22 p.m. in the 5400 block of Spring Mountain Road near Lindell Road. Police ask that anyone who recognizes the person call […]
Fire at luxury Las Vegas home that left 2 dead was related to smoking, investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental. Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas. When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the […]
