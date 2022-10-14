ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

North Las Vegas police seek man reported missing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police need help finding a 54-year-old man who went missing in North Las Vegas. Timothy Patterson was last on Wednesday, October 12, in the morning when he left his home near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane. His home is located near Elkhorn Road & North Aliante Parkway.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A candlelight vigil in honor of fallen Las Vegas Police Officer Truong Thai will be held Saturday night. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. at Sunset Park in Pavilion F. On Thursday, Officer Thai, 49, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate after 2 shot Thursday night in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two people were shot Thursday night in the Spring Valley area. According to police, the incident occurred at about 9:24 p.m. near Rainbow and Twain. Police said dispatch received received multiple calls about a victim who...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police: Juvenile on skateboard hit, injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police investigated a crash involving a juvenile on a skateboard in the west valley. It happened near Charleston Avenue and Durango Drive just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Police said the juvenile was crossing the street on a skateboard when struck by a single vehicle. The victim was taken to a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police investigate SUV limo crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police investigated a crash outside of Resorts World Las Vegas that involved an SUV limo. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Friday on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. Police said the incident was a single-vehicle crash that resulted in minor injuries. No other details were […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police investigate east valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade on the east side of the valley. It happened in the 2700 block of South Nellis Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Thursday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area of South Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive. No other details have […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police update after officer shot, killed armed man in Halloween mask

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department held a press briefing breaking down the moments that led to the shooting of a suspect wearing a Halloween mask. Assistant Chief of Police, Michael Harris, and Captain Adam Hyde held a press briefing Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, October 10th.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Family of motorcyclist killed in crash holds candlelight vigil

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ruben Cuevas was riding his motorcycle last Friday near the intersection of Charleston and Lamb when he was hit by a drunk driver. Tonight, his family and friends have returned to the scene to remember him with a candlelight vigil. "My dad was so fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV

