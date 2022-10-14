Read full article on original website
Baldwinsville Board of Education member resigns
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education member Frank Matus has resigned, according to the agenda for an upcoming board meeting. The document says the board accepted Matus’ resignation, effective October 8. Matus has served as a member of the board since July 2021, with...
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law
An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...
Hey East Syracuse Minoa families: We’ve got your school kids covered
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse.com has expanded its coverage of high school activities beyond sports this season. In districts such as East Syracuse Minoa, we’ve covered marching band, academic achievement, athletes in college and fun classroom extras. Below are a few examples of that effort.
localsyr.com
Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
iheartoswego.com
C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022
C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
Unbeaten SU football cracks Top 15. Plus, Q&As with CNY congressional candidates (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 58; Low: 37. Here comes the rain again. See the 5-day forecast. THE SOUNDS OF FALL: The East Syracuse-Minoa band performs during the Silks & Sounds of Autumn field band show at Liverpool High School on Saturday. Syracuse.com’s expanded coverage of marching bands this fall has included about 900 photos from shows across Central New York. Here are the links to find all the pictures from the schools we’ve featured. (Scott Schild photo)
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
Central NY college defaults on $25M bond payment, future uncertain
Cazenovia, N.Y. -- A Central New York college defaulted on a $25 million bond payment last month and is facing an uncertain future as its student enrollment plunges. Cazenovia College defaulted on the debt after an effort to refinance it with a long-term loan failed, Bloomberg reported Friday. The liberal...
ithaca.com
Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown
Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
WKTV
State Police searching for 16-year-old, Bruce Cronk of Oswego County
OSWEGO, N.Y. – State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk of Pulaski. Cronk was last seen leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, in Oswego County, in a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Cronk is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch...
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
‘Severe hoarding’ gives Syracuse firefighters a challenge; cause under investigation
Syracuse, N.Y. — A house packed with “severe hoarding” gave Syracuse firefighters a challenge Saturday while they battled a fire that is still under investigation, firefighters said. Firefighters responded to a fire at 2:01 p.m. on the 600 block of Pond Street, according to a Facebook post...
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Indian River Football remains undefeated, beats Camden
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country. We start with Section 3 Football from Philadelphia as a battle of 2 unbeatens was held as Indian River hosted Camden. Indian River marches downfield on it’s opening possession as Kane Lynch goes in from...
cnycentral.com
NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
iheartoswego.com
Johanna M. Smegelsky – October 13, 2022
Johanna M. Smegelsky, 61, of Oswego passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, Johanna was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCarthy) Smegelsky. Johanna was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Tesoriero for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Johanna loved sitting in the sun and enjoyed spending time with her two dogs, Bella and Gus.
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
WHEC TV-10
Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County
TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
