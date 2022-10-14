ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Baldwinsville Board of Education member resigns

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — Baldwinsville Central School District Board of Education member Frank Matus has resigned, according to the agenda for an upcoming board meeting. The document says the board accepted Matus’ resignation, effective October 8. Matus has served as a member of the board since July 2021, with...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Legislature considering countywide solar PILOT law

An amendment to an existing law that would make the Cortland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) negotiate payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreements with solar project developers is making its way through the County Legislature. A draft of the local law was approved via a 5-2 vote by legislators...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Skaters ecstatic after Oswego skate park opens

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On Saturday, October 15 at 1 p.m., Mayor Billy Barlow hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony where he officially announced the opening of the long-awaited skate park. The skate park is reportedly 8,000 square feet and is located at 911 Onondaga Street at the dead end behind the Simeon...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

C. Marie Dixon – October 14, 2022

C. Marie Dixon, 92 of Oswego passed away Friday October 14, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Molinari DeSantis. Mrs. Dixon was the widow of the late Frederick “Minnow” Dixon. She was a...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Unbeaten SU football cracks Top 15. Plus, Q&As with CNY congressional candidates (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 58; Low: 37. Here comes the rain again. See the 5-day forecast. THE SOUNDS OF FALL: The East Syracuse-Minoa band performs during the Silks & Sounds of Autumn field band show at Liverpool High School on Saturday. Syracuse.com’s expanded coverage of marching bands this fall has included about 900 photos from shows across Central New York. Here are the links to find all the pictures from the schools we’ve featured. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
ithaca.com

Racist Hate Symbols Found on Campus of Ithaca College and Downtown

Students and faculty at Ithaca College are outraged following a series of antisemitic hate symbols have been found on the colleges campus. On October 6, a swastika was found scratched into a door to a storage room beneath the Terrace Dining hall — on October 12 another swastika, as well as other racist images, were scratched into the inside wall of the Baker Walkway elevator in the James J. Whalen Center for Music.
ITHACA, NY
Big Frog 104

When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?

If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

NY-22: Williams, Conole, why they want your vote and where they stand

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams will face off in the race for Central New York’s new 22nd Congressional district. The new 22nd district includes Onondaga County and areas currently represented by Rep. John Katko, who did not run for re-election. CNYCentral asked both...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Johanna M. Smegelsky – October 13, 2022

Johanna M. Smegelsky, 61, of Oswego passed away on October 13, 2022. Born in Oswego, Johanna was the daughter of the late John and Mary (McCarthy) Smegelsky. Johanna was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked as an office manager for Dr. Tesoriero for many years. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. Johanna loved sitting in the sun and enjoyed spending time with her two dogs, Bella and Gus.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies in three-vehicle crash in Seneca County

TYRE, N.Y. — Deputies in Seneca County are investigating a crash involving three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, that left a woman dead. It happened on Thursday morning on state Route 318, just west of Gravel Road in the town of Tyre. Deputies say a car driven by 75-year-old Deborah...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy