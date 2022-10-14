ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 96

HateFakeNews
2d ago

He’s got all that cash because people wanna make sure that liberals don’t get into Florida and apply Biden politics…

Reply
25
Susana Lagoa
2d ago

If you want to live in a Democrat state, JUST MOVE TO ONE, FLORIDA IS A Republicans state, and DeSantis will be PRESIDENT ON 2028!!!

Reply(9)
16
Rickey McClung
2d ago

VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵 REPUBLICANS WITH A BRAIN VOTING BLUE IN FLORIDA AND I AM ONE OF THEM 🔵🔵 RON IS GONE AND NEVER WILL BE PRESIDENT 🔵🔵💯 I PUT MY MAIL IN BALLOT IN THE MAIL ON THE 5th🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯

Reply(21)
17
TheDailyBeast

Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight

Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Stephanie Smith joins Tampa Electric as VP of State and Regional Affairs

'Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts.'. Stephanie Smith, a veteran of AT&T, Uber and Simply, is joining TECO Energy as Vice President of State and Regional Affairs. Smith begins Oct. 17. She’ll oversee government affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22

Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

News 6 political expert previews upcoming midterm election

ORLANDO, Fla. – From the state to the federal level, candidates are making their final push to Florida voters ahead of next month’s midterm election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races on the ballot this year, including for Florida governor.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Promises kept, promises made

Ron DeSantis wants to prove that Florida is committed to a years-long recovery effort. It’s an act for the present and a gesture for the future. The Northwest Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Michael four years ago will receive another $126 million in funding through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis

Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
FLORIDA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis

Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing a great job in Florida. We do not want him to leave. We did not even know or feel the pandemic. He had Florida free and clear.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

