Read full article on original website
HateFakeNews
2d ago
He’s got all that cash because people wanna make sure that liberals don’t get into Florida and apply Biden politics…
Reply
25
Susana Lagoa
2d ago
If you want to live in a Democrat state, JUST MOVE TO ONE, FLORIDA IS A Republicans state, and DeSantis will be PRESIDENT ON 2028!!!
Reply(9)
16
Rickey McClung
2d ago
VOTE BLUE IN FLORIDA 🔵🔵 REPUBLICANS WITH A BRAIN VOTING BLUE IN FLORIDA AND I AM ONE OF THEM 🔵🔵 RON IS GONE AND NEVER WILL BE PRESIDENT 🔵🔵💯 I PUT MY MAIL IN BALLOT IN THE MAIL ON THE 5th🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵🔵💯
Reply(21)
17
Related
WSVN-TV
At Broward stops, DeSantis touts response to Ian, Florida Democrats decry state abortion ban
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic lawmakers made South Florida stops this weekend to rally their respective bases less than a month before the midterm elections. 7News cameras captured a sea of supporters cheering the governor outside of the Wings Plus along West Sample Road...
floridapolitics.com
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 10.16.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter that is supposed to be about the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida, but again this week is mostly focused on the incredible response to the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian.
Click10.com
President Joe Biden coming to South Florida for Charlie Crist campaign event
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – President Joe Biden is planning a visit to South Florida ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Biden will travel to Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to a release from the White House. The purpose of Biden’s visit will be to appear at a...
WESH
Governor race: Crist, DeSantis campaign across Florida ahead of election day
Florida — Election day is now just weeks away and the two men campaigning for top office in the state are hitting the campaign trail. There's less than a month until election day when Florida will choose its governor. Democratic candidate Charlie Crist spoke to a crowd of supporters...
floridapolitics.com
Darren Soto endorses Charlie Crist after unveiling of ‘Boricuas Con Crist’ plan
The plan lays out Crist's agenda to improve the quality of life for Boricuas. U.S. Rep. Darren Soto has announced his support of Charlie Crist as he runs in hopes of unseating Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud to endorse Charlie Crist to be the next Governor of Florida,” Soto...
blackchronicle.com
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) – It was standing room solely at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as folks packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on matters like inflation, unlawful immigration, and schooling. “We didn’t know there would be a global...
Late-Night Document Dump Reveals DeSantis Aides’ Involvement in Martha’s Vineyard Flight
Several of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ top aides were directly involved in flying asylum seekers from Texas to Massachusetts last month, newly released public records show. The documents, posted online at 9:23 p.m. on Friday in relation to a public records request, provide further insight into an operation that is now at the center of a criminal investigation, federal probe, and a lawsuit. In the weeks leading up to the flight, which dumped nearly 50 unsuspecting migrants on Martha’s Vineyard, DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, texted and called Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar. The texts suggest that Keefe was on the ground in Texas, helping to coordinate the flight. “Very good,” Uthmeier responded. “You have my full support. Call anytime.” Keefe later updated him: “Wheels up.” The late-night records dump also included photos of migrants waiting to board a jet in San Antonio with their faces concealed, and redacted waivers they signed with the Department of Homeland Security. Keefe once worked as an outside lawyer for Vertol Systems, the GOP-friendly jet charter company that was paid $1.6 million by the state of Florida to fly migrants from Texas to liberal-leaning destinations. Read it at Miami Herald
How DeSantis and Florida Republicans are reshaping higher education
Most recently, the governor’s chief of staff helped Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) navigate the University of Florida presidential selection process.
floridapolitics.com
Stephanie Smith joins Tampa Electric as VP of State and Regional Affairs
'Stephanie Smith’s strategic counsel and extensive experience will guide our outreach efforts.'. Stephanie Smith, a veteran of AT&T, Uber and Simply, is joining TECO Energy as Vice President of State and Regional Affairs. Smith begins Oct. 17. She’ll oversee government affairs for Tampa Electric and Peoples Gas (TECO) and...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.09.22
Lee County schools ready to crawl off the mat after Hurricane Ian. Florida once had the most robust sunshine law in the country, but politicians have chipped away at it for years. They always have their reasons, but it usually means one thing — they’d prefer to conduct the people’s business in secret.
floridapolitics.com
Rick Scott says property insurance rates ‘skyrocketed’ in Ron DeSantis’ era
“People are going bare now because they can't afford it.”. Rick Scott again isn’t providing Ron DeSantis much rhetorical cover when it comes to Florida’s property insurance problems. During an interview that aired Sunday, Scott said that rates had “skyrocketed” in the last four years, a time roughly...
wuwf.org
Amendment 3 gives extra $50,000 property tax exemption to Florida's public service workers
In addition to state and local races, Florida voters heading to the polls next month will decide the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments. All of them originated in the Florida Legislature. Two involve tax breaks. Amendment 3 would create an additional homestead property tax exemption for specified individuals deemed...
NBC Miami
Florida Midterm Election 2022 Candidates, Polls: What You Need To Know
The general election is Tuesday, November 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Can I Still Register to Vote in the Upcoming General Election?. No. The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming general election was October 11, but you can still register to vote for future elections.
click orlando
News 6 political expert previews upcoming midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – From the state to the federal level, candidates are making their final push to Florida voters ahead of next month’s midterm election. News 6 political expert and UCF history professor Dr. Jim Clark joined anchor Justin Warmoth on “The Weekly” to break down some of the key races on the ballot this year, including for Florida governor.
DeSantis speaks at campaign event in Tampa
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak at a Republican campaign event in Tampa on Saturday afternoon.
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Promises kept, promises made
Ron DeSantis wants to prove that Florida is committed to a years-long recovery effort. It’s an act for the present and a gesture for the future. The Northwest Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Michael four years ago will receive another $126 million in funding through the Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rebuild Florida Program.
blackchronicle.com
Hurricane Ian worsens Florida’s housing crisis
Before Hurricane Ian brought about billions of dollars in injury in Florida, Alaura Miller thought of herself part of the decrease center class. Now, she says, she’s among the many poor. The cell dwelling Miller rented for $1,000 a month and shared together with her 23-year-old son within the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing a great job in Florida. We do not want him to leave. We did not even know or feel the pandemic. He had Florida free and clear.
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints one new member to Enterprise Florida board, reappoints another
Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed one new member and reappointed another to a group that steers the Sunshine State’s primary organization for trade and export development. Both are from South Florida. The Governor’s office on Friday announced the appointment of Jonathan Satter and reappointment of Katherine San Pedro to...
Gov. DeSantis says Florida's state-backed insurance agency of last resort is ‘unfortunately undercapitalized’
'We had questions early on even as the storm was hitting.'
Comments / 96