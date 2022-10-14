Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Washington WizardsAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Paolo Espino’s near-record innings total without a win for NatsIBWAAWashington, DC
Wife, 2 dogs, and an anniversary message make jailed January 6 defendant’s day as trial loomsMaya DeviWashington, DC
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
WTOP
Study ranks DC 21st, Baltimore 5th in U.S. cities with biggest inflation increase
The D.C. area is listed 21st, and Baltimore fifth in a new study measuring inflation in U.S. cities amid a 40-year high in inflation. D.C. saw an inflation of 6.5% compared to last year. Baltimore’s inflation was 10.2% over the same period, according to the WalletHub study. Inflation is...
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Virginia
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Virginia is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and most unique flea markets in the entire state.
mocoshow.com
Lakeforest Mall: Informational Meeting on Redevelopment Plans to Be Held By Mall Owners on Thursday, October 20th
Earlier this year, on February 28th, WRS Inc. (a real estate investment firm based out of South Carolina), purchased Lakeforest Mall’s four anchor sites. The firm previously purchased the core, ponds, and forest conservation of the mall back in 2019. There is a public meeting on Thursday October 20th at 6pm, being held by WRS Inc. regarding the Sketch Plan and Rezoning application for the mall. The meeting will take place at Lakeforest Mall (701 Russell Ave, Gaithersburg, MD).
nbc16.com
2 more people had water in gas tank after fueling at Va. 7-Eleven, state confirms reports
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — Just days after WJLA reported a man had water instead of gas in his car's fuel system after filling up at a Virginia 7-Eleven, two more people provided documentation revealing almost identical issues after fueling at the same gas station. The state agency that regulates all gas pumps in the state confirms they have received a complaint on this very issue.
Commercial Observer
Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center
Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
WTOP
Fairfax County welcomes the Reston’s new Lake Anne House for low-income seniors
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Fairfax County leaders recently celebrated Lake Anne House’s grand opening, a community of apartments for low-income seniors in Reston. Residents started moving in during the summer,...
Bay Net
MDOT MVA Partnering With AAA Mid-Atlantic On Move Over Law Media Campaign
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Ahead of National Move Over Day on Saturday, October 15, Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA’s) Highway Safety Office is reminding motorists of Maryland’s expanded Move Over law that went into effect October 1, 2022. The expanded law (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down when approaching any vehicle that is stopped or parked and displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signs.
Nottingham MD
Governor Hogan announces $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to hire more construction workers for capital projects [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has announced a new $15 million Jobs That Build Initiative to eliminate real-world barriers to careers in infrastructure, and help keep pace with the demand for capital projects generated by unprecedented federal and state investments. The program offers grants of up to $10,000 per worker to enhance recruitment efforts, facilitate smarter training, and support enduring employee retention.
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
travelawaits.com
17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore
Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland
Local super PAC seeks donations to spread the word and encourage voters to vote ‘yes’ on legalizing recreational use of marijuana. The post Black activists and political leaders mobilizing to make cannabis legal in Maryland appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Ocean City Today
Maryland has 18 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Maryland using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
recordpatriot.com
Can America afford suburbia? High prices have homebuyers seeking solutions
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The email from the mortgage loan officer was supposed to be good news for Maureen Coffey. A 27-year-old nonprofit employee, she never thought she would be able to afford to buy in Arlington County - a wealthy, liberal suburb across the river from Washington, D.C. - until he told her otherwise. Her steady income and strong credit would qualify her for a condominium costing as much as $300,000.
Two Virginia programs will allow residents to reduce electricity bills with solar power
A Virginia regulatory agency has approved two community solar power programs that will allow Virginians to "subscribe" to solar panel facilities across the commonwealth.
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
Bay Net
Comptroller Franchot Extends Tax Deadlines For Fiona And Ian Victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the wake of destructive impacts from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office will be following Internal Revenue Service (IRS) guidelines to extend filing and payment deadlines for various Maryland non-resident individual and business tax returns until February 15, 2023. This...
Nottingham MD
Maryland is 2022’s most politically engaged state
BALTIMORE, MD—With Election Day coming up and only 66.8% of the voting age population having voted in the 2020 presidential election and 53.4% in the 2018 midterm, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States. Maryland topped the list,...
wglc.net
8.7% hike to Social Security checks won’t cut it, some fear
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — In a year when inflation has made Americans’ eyes pop when they fill up their gas or walk down grocery store aisles, many Social Security recipients worry whether the biggest cost-of-living increase in four decades will be enough to cover their needs. The Social Security Administration announced Thursday that Social Security benefits will rise 8.7% in 2023. That amounts to about $140 a month on average. Some recipients are still worried about how they’ll make rent or utility payments. Others fear persistent inflation will just eat into any of the new cash flow. And some are just thankful a few extra dollars might be just enough to cover a new dress or a steak dinner.
WUSA
9 things to do on this beautiful fall weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Oct. 14-16
WASHINGTON — Fall is certainly kicking into high gear by mid-October, and all of these fall festivals might be the strongest indicator. Check out everything from outdoor movies to pumpkin patches, corn mazes, markets and more!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
