Gillett, WI

94.3 Jack FM

Fall Fest Kicks Off in Sister Bay

SISTER BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sister Bay’s Fall Fest is underway. It’s the 76th year of the event, the largest such festival in Door County. “This is our corner. We’ve always had this corner, where we sold brats, so the people that come every year know exactly where we are,” said LeRoy “Butch” Schramm, Sister Bay Lions Club Treasurer.
SISTER BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gerds/Review: UW-Green Bay ‘home’ to grand singing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every other year, high-caliber singing voices are heard in Green Bay in great concentration. It’s like stepping into a chocolate shop where every goodie is appealing, and you have to make choices – good, better, best. Only fine chocolate is available for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
2traveldads.com

Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love

Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘We’re really proud of that’: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years helping prepare homeowners

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

APPLETON, Wis. — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” marks the beginning of the 20th anniversary season at Fox Cities PAC. The 50th anniversary tour of the show runs in Appleton, Wis. from Oct. 18 - 23. “We are thrilled to...
APPLETON, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant

Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Mishicot Ready to Celebrate Pumpkinfest Saturday

It’ll be all things pumpkin tomorrow (October 15th) at the annual Mishicot Pumpkinfest. Events presented by M.A.G.I.C., the acronym for Mishicot Area Growth & Improvement Committee, happen in the village tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Activities include Pumpkin Carving & Decorating, Pumpkin Baking, Giant Pumpkin Growers weighing...
MISHICOT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Effect’ cerebral

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The audience sits in a hybrid medical amphitheater, raised four or so feet above the main floor, as if observing the stages of an experimental trial. The flooring consists interconnected six-sided tiles of white, gray and mid tan. At the center is the focal...
GREEN BAY, WI
neenahsatellite.com

One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family

Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI

