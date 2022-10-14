Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Fall Fest Kicks Off in Sister Bay
SISTER BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Sister Bay’s Fall Fest is underway. It’s the 76th year of the event, the largest such festival in Door County. “This is our corner. We’ve always had this corner, where we sold brats, so the people that come every year know exactly where we are,” said LeRoy “Butch” Schramm, Sister Bay Lions Club Treasurer.
wearegreenbay.com
Gerds/Review: UW-Green Bay ‘home’ to grand singing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Every other year, high-caliber singing voices are heard in Green Bay in great concentration. It’s like stepping into a chocolate shop where every goodie is appealing, and you have to make choices – good, better, best. Only fine chocolate is available for...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay street set to close for 36 hours due to railroad spur repair
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Railroad spur repair will cause the temporary closure of Bay Beach Road west of North Quincy Street in Green Bay. The Green Bay Public Works Department made the announcement on Friday. The closure will take place beginning Monday, October 17 at 6 a.m. and...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I never expected it’: Community gathers around family in need for collection drive
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Local communities are gathering together for a family in Neenah who recently lost everything in a fire, while at the same time their child is battling cancer. Organizers held a collection drive for the family on Saturday, with hopes of filling a 40-foot trailer with...
wearegreenbay.com
RePurpose for a Reason 2022 supports Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
(WFRV) – Calling all creative minds, a local organization needs you to ‘RePurpose for a Reason’. Andrea from Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity visited Local 5 Live with details on this important annual event. Details from repurposeforareason.org:. Please join us for RePurpose for a Reason 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Zoo Boo is back for an eerie-sistable good time at the New Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico
(WFRV) – It’s been a family Halloween tradition for years but there are some new additions to your Zoo Boo experience. Local 5 Live gets a look at what’s new at the New Zoo and Adventure Park in Suamico. Details and ticket information from newzoo.org:. North Shore...
2traveldads.com
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
wearegreenbay.com
Six ejections and a pair of arrests were made by Green Bay police during Sunday’s Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple of fans had just as tough of a time in the stands as the Packers did on the field. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to 20 calls of service during Green Bay’s home game against the New York Jets.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We’re really proud of that’: NeighborWorks Green Bay celebrates 40 years helping prepare homeowners
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A key non-profit organization in Green Bay that helps with homeownership preparation celebrated a major milestone on Thursday. NeighborWorks Green Bay hosted its 40th Annual Celebration at the Riverside Ballroom which brought together partners, donors, supporters, and the community to celebrate the accomplishments the group made over the past year.
spectrumnews1.com
Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
APPLETON, Wis. — Broadway is back at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. “Jesus Christ Superstar” marks the beginning of the 20th anniversary season at Fox Cities PAC. The 50th anniversary tour of the show runs in Appleton, Wis. from Oct. 18 - 23. “We are thrilled to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
seehafernews.com
Mishicot Ready to Celebrate Pumpkinfest Saturday
It’ll be all things pumpkin tomorrow (October 15th) at the annual Mishicot Pumpkinfest. Events presented by M.A.G.I.C., the acronym for Mishicot Area Growth & Improvement Committee, happen in the village tomorrow from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Activities include Pumpkin Carving & Decorating, Pumpkin Baking, Giant Pumpkin Growers weighing...
wearegreenbay.com
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green Bay area hospitals with serious burns.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Police looking for missing girl
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
wearegreenbay.com
NOW: Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘The Effect’ cerebral
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The audience sits in a hybrid medical amphitheater, raised four or so feet above the main floor, as if observing the stages of an experimental trial. The flooring consists interconnected six-sided tiles of white, gray and mid tan. At the center is the focal...
Green Bay Police warn of counterfeit cash, including 'motion picture' money
The Green Bay Police Department is sending out a warning to be cautious about counterfeit cash and “REPLICA” or “MOTION PICTURE” money that may be in circulation.
Fox11online.com
Taking in Oconto County's fall foliage in a horse-drawn carriage
OCONTO CO. (WLUK) -- Spur of the Moment Ranch near Mountain offers a variety of ways to enjoy the fall foliage this season. The ranch and resort is set close to a system of Oconto County trails. You can also enjoy a relaxing ride through the forest in their wagonette....
neenahsatellite.com
One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family
Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
