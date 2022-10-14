ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fraser, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

skyhinews.com

Letter to the editor: Steve Skinner is right person for Grand County Commissioner

Steve Skinner is a resident of Hot Sulphur Springs. A dedicated public servant, Steve has a history of serving the community through public radio broadcasting and as a volunteer for many local nonprofits including Namaste Hospice and the Suicide Prevention and Domestic Violence Helpline. He has won awards for his 20-plus-year journalism career covering local issues on Colorado’s Western Slope. His dedication to community service has led Steve to run for commissioner.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

East Grand School District update: Capitalizing on our local opportunities

I am amazed at how many educational and competitive opportunities happen outside the brick and mortar school buildings in Grand County. We live in an area that offers incredible beauty, opportunity, activity and wonder. The teachers and staff at East Grand capitalize on these opportunities to partner and compete. Applause to our staff and communities for offering terrific partnerships and opportunities for students to learn lessons that will last a lifetime. Below are just a few of our schools’ recent celebrations. There are many daily opportunities just like these.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Frisco installs first short-term rental cap on housing

Starting Oct. 17, Frisco will now only allow 900 homes to be used as short-term rentals. Town Council and the Housing Program Manager Danelle Cook came up with that number as 25% of the available housing stock in town, as well as a number above the current number of licenses (if only by a little bit.)"Frisco Town Council is very aware and has acknowledged that we are a tourist-driven economy," Cook said to CBS News Colorado on Friday. "We do acknowledge the positive economic impacts of short-term rentals. We are not talking about getting rid of them altogether, we are...
FRISCO, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

After failed Parker deal, Castle Pines takes on troubled waters

Thousands of homes dot the hills of Castle Pines, a central Douglas County community about 20 miles from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. But underneath those houses and their hills, a problem lurks. As residents flush their toilets, shower and rinse out their sinks, their untreated wastewater enters an...
CASTLE PINES, CO
skyhinews.com

Chiles for chilly weather

With chilly days come spicy eats, thanks to High Plains Farms. Last weekend, High Plains brought green chili roasting to Grand County from their farm in Penrose, west of Pueblo. On Oct. 8, High Plains roasted at Autumn’s Nest in Fraser, then on Oct. 9, they brought flavor to The Bowerbird’s Den in Granby.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards

Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
EDWARDS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
COLORADO STATE
Matt Whittaker

State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities

(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
drhscordnews.com

Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023

With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location

BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
BOULDER, CO
Fast Casual

lamarledger.com

Want to help the pika population in Colorado? There’s an app for that.

Above 8,000 feet in Colorado, pikas — a tiny, furry animal with large mouse-like ears — can be seen and heard on hiking and rock-climbing trails. “When I’m up in the mountains, one of my favorite things is hearing a pika squeak or seeing one,” Andrew Wells, co-director of the Colorado Pika Project and community conservation coordinator at Denver Zoo said. “It’s like a burst of excitement.”
COLORADO STATE

