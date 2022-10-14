Read full article on original website
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football GameShameel ShamsBoulder, CO
New to Colorado ice cream shop donates for Homeless Youth Awareness month in NovemberInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Evermore Partners acquires flex/office property in BoulderMargaret JacksonBoulder, CO
Hotel with A-frame cabins comes to Winter ParkBrittany AnasWinter Park, CO
Easy Rated Alpine Lake Hike Near Denver | Brainard LakeWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
skyhinews.com
Letter to the editor: Steve Skinner is right person for Grand County Commissioner
Steve Skinner is a resident of Hot Sulphur Springs. A dedicated public servant, Steve has a history of serving the community through public radio broadcasting and as a volunteer for many local nonprofits including Namaste Hospice and the Suicide Prevention and Domestic Violence Helpline. He has won awards for his 20-plus-year journalism career covering local issues on Colorado’s Western Slope. His dedication to community service has led Steve to run for commissioner.
Boulder County sharpens pencils to prepare for potential property tax reduction
Boulder County leaders propose a $22 million reduction in spending in their draft 2023 budget, predicting fluctuations in their largest source of revenue — property taxes. The recommended $527.4 million budget serves as a starting point for the Board of County Commissioners to consider as they set a balanced budget by Dec. 15.
skyhinews.com
East Grand School District update: Capitalizing on our local opportunities
I am amazed at how many educational and competitive opportunities happen outside the brick and mortar school buildings in Grand County. We live in an area that offers incredible beauty, opportunity, activity and wonder. The teachers and staff at East Grand capitalize on these opportunities to partner and compete. Applause to our staff and communities for offering terrific partnerships and opportunities for students to learn lessons that will last a lifetime. Below are just a few of our schools’ recent celebrations. There are many daily opportunities just like these.
Frisco installs first short-term rental cap on housing
Starting Oct. 17, Frisco will now only allow 900 homes to be used as short-term rentals. Town Council and the Housing Program Manager Danelle Cook came up with that number as 25% of the available housing stock in town, as well as a number above the current number of licenses (if only by a little bit.)"Frisco Town Council is very aware and has acknowledged that we are a tourist-driven economy," Cook said to CBS News Colorado on Friday. "We do acknowledge the positive economic impacts of short-term rentals. We are not talking about getting rid of them altogether, we are...
Sedalia faces crucial water system tax hike
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 13, 2022. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — Fewer than 100 people in the unincorporated community of Sedalia could face a property tax increase to help ensure they have better water service.
highlandsranchherald.net
After failed Parker deal, Castle Pines takes on troubled waters
Thousands of homes dot the hills of Castle Pines, a central Douglas County community about 20 miles from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. But underneath those houses and their hills, a problem lurks. As residents flush their toilets, shower and rinse out their sinks, their untreated wastewater enters an...
skyhinews.com
Chiles for chilly weather
With chilly days come spicy eats, thanks to High Plains Farms. Last weekend, High Plains brought green chili roasting to Grand County from their farm in Penrose, west of Pueblo. On Oct. 8, High Plains roasted at Autumn’s Nest in Fraser, then on Oct. 9, they brought flavor to The Bowerbird’s Den in Granby.
EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues
We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2....
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country
Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
Two Fort Collins Breweries Won Big at the Great American Beer Festival
We already know that Fort Collins has excellent beer — but now we have the awards to prove it. We're talking about the results of the 2022 Great American Beer Festival. Crack open a cold one, and let's dive in. What is the Great American Beer Festival?. The Great...
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO cities
(Denver, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in 10 dispensaries in five Colorado cities including Denver. The Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Colorado Department of Revenue (DOR) issued a health and safety advisory Wednesday after identifying potentially unsafe levels of yeast and mold in medical marijuana flower produced by Beyond Broadway, which does business as LivWell Enlightened Health.
Recently Closed Italian Eatery to Soon Become Something Spicier
Chef Troy Heller’s Cacciatore at Heller’s Kitchen in Fort Collins will be reborn as Wedo’s Tacos & Tequila
drhscordnews.com
Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023
With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Voodoo Doughnut opening 4th Colorado location
BOULDER, Colo. — Voodoo Doughnut has announced plans for its fourth location in Colorado. The Oregon-based doughnut company said the store at Arapahoe Avenue and 30th Street in Boulder will be its 15th overall. Voodoo Doughnut currently operates locations in Denver on East Colfax, South Broadway and at Denver...
skyhinews.com
With drought impacting waterfowl, hunters may have to work harder to fill limits
Colorado hunters may observe strange habits in waterfowl this season, as the extended drought and varying weather patterns are pushing some birds to fly south earlier and keeping other birds in the north longer. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, lower water levels and colder-than-normal temperatures have pushed ducks and...
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
lamarledger.com
Want to help the pika population in Colorado? There’s an app for that.
Above 8,000 feet in Colorado, pikas — a tiny, furry animal with large mouse-like ears — can be seen and heard on hiking and rock-climbing trails. “When I’m up in the mountains, one of my favorite things is hearing a pika squeak or seeing one,” Andrew Wells, co-director of the Colorado Pika Project and community conservation coordinator at Denver Zoo said. “It’s like a burst of excitement.”
