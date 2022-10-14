ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMTCw

Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
WALKER, MI
WWMTCw

Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Sewer pipe blockage causes wastewater overflow in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents of Davis Creek Apartments in Portage got a water-ful surprise Thursday afternoon. A sewer pipe blockage at the apartment complex on Meredith Street caused an overflow at 3 p.m., city officials said. Woods Lake overflow: Sewer overflow into Woods Lake prompts a no body contact...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMTCw

MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMTCw

Football Fever: Scores for Week 8; Mendon wins Game of the Week

News Channel 3 Football Fever continues into week 7 - covering all things high school football. Below are the scores for Friday night football. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending them...
MENDON, MI
WWMTCw

Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
MARCELLUS, MI
WWMTCw

Broncos defend Lawson with ease in home opener, topple Falcons 4-1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After finishing 12-4 at home during the 2021-22 season, the Broncos looked for a familiar start to their new year at Lawson Arena. The Western Michigan University hockey team got exactly what they were looking for Thursday night, as the team came away with a 4-1 win over visiting Bowling Green to open their home schedule.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy