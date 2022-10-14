Read full article on original website
Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Walker police officer was chasing an armed suspect when bodycam footage shows the Kentwood man pointing a gun at the officer. When Ottawa County deputies tried to talk to Robert Gallup, 36, Sept. 9 about an incident that happened in Walker, Gallup, dressed in a white shirt and grey jeans, hopped over a deck railing and took off running, according to bodycam footage recorded by the Walker Police Department.
Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer, bus crashes in ditch & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer passed away Saturday after a battle with leukemia. The department released through a Facebook post Sunday morning that PSO Christian Smith, was called home. Full story: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer...
Car rolls over in crash on Westnedge Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday caused a car to rollover on its hood on Westnedge Avenue. The crashed happened at the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Lovell Street around 4 p.m. Friday. New video: Kentwood man points gun at Walker officer, bodycam video shows. The Kalamazoo Department of...
Kalamazoo man faces 12 years in prison for illegally making, selling 'ghost guns'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Over 40 firearms were illegally made and sold as "ghost guns" in West Michigan - meaning they were untraceable to authorities. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering sentenced the man responsible, Zachary Grosser, 29, of Kalamazoo County, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. 'Steps Towards Healing:'...
Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
Battle Creek Fire Department host Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — It's fire prevention week and the Battle Creek Fire Department is inviting the public to attend an open house Saturday. The Battle Creek Fire Department is holding its Seventh Fire Prevention Week open house, scheduled to begin 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The open house...
Community invited to finish painting Bike Friendly Kalamazoo mural
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is to be completed and unveiled to the community Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The community is also invited to help finish painting the mural, located near Lovers Lane and Centre Avenue in Portage. The...
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
Sewer pipe blockage causes wastewater overflow in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Residents of Davis Creek Apartments in Portage got a water-ful surprise Thursday afternoon. A sewer pipe blockage at the apartment complex on Meredith Street caused an overflow at 3 p.m., city officials said. Woods Lake overflow: Sewer overflow into Woods Lake prompts a no body contact...
Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveils nature preserve in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new nature preserve opened Saturday in Allegan. The Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy unveiled a new Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve. The 140-acre property is a few minutes from downtown Allegan, according to a Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy representative. “This is a dream that has been in the...
MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
Football Fever: Scores for Week 8; Mendon wins Game of the Week
News Channel 3 Football Fever continues into week 7 - covering all things high school football. Below are the scores for Friday night football. Home teams are on the left. Teams bolded are the winners. Show us your team spirit: See your photos online or on TV by sending them...
Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself
MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
Broncos defend Lawson with ease in home opener, topple Falcons 4-1
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After finishing 12-4 at home during the 2021-22 season, the Broncos looked for a familiar start to their new year at Lawson Arena. The Western Michigan University hockey team got exactly what they were looking for Thursday night, as the team came away with a 4-1 win over visiting Bowling Green to open their home schedule.
