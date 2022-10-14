ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent

By ERIN BAMER Omaha World-Herald
North Platte Telegraph
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says

OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
North Platte Telegraph

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow

Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry

(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities

Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment

Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said Mike Carsey, a volunteer and board president for Volunteers Assisting Seniors.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Medicare groups provide quality care, save money in high-cost Nebraska

OMAHA -- More than a half-dozen years ago, doctors and hospitals in Nebraska began forming groups with the goal of taking very good care of older adults enrolled in a federal Medicare program. If they met the marks set by Medicare's shared savings program, the so-called accountable care organizations could...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes

Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license

LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
LEXINGTON, NE
WOWT

“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy