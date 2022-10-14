Ricketts gives $314K to new PAC targeting GOP lawmaker running for Nebraska regent

Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says
OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
3 News Now
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about $19,000 from political...
North Platte Telegraph
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow
Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Nebraska voters deserve respect from politicians, not lame excuses
Political campaigns are important. They can help voters learn about candidates and issues, so citizens can make informed choices about the people who will represent and lead them. At its best, the political process can be a noble undertaking. And then last week we saw some examples of … the...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Bacon and Vargas square off in debate: Talk abortion, economy
The two men bickered over taxes, student loans and China, but some poignant moments came while debating abortion.
kmaland.com
Nebraska Military Veterans Wanted for Service in Ag Industry
(KMAland) -- This winter, military veterans will have an opportunity to translate hard-won skills on the battlefield into Nebraska's fields and pastures through "Putting the Pieces Together," a U.S. Department of Agriculture-backed program. Martin Neal served 31 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard, and is hosting the...
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska has 72 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Nebraska using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment
Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said Mike Carsey, a volunteer and board president for Volunteers Assisting Seniors.
klkntv.com
What should Nebraska do with $5.2 million in unspent COVID relief?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Most of the state has ended the emergency rental and utility assistance offered during the pandemic. But of the $6.4 million allocated for the relief, there is $5.2 million left. And the money is use it or lose it. “Because of the lack of participation...
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
North Platte Telegraph
Medicare groups provide quality care, save money in high-cost Nebraska
OMAHA -- More than a half-dozen years ago, doctors and hospitals in Nebraska began forming groups with the goal of taking very good care of older adults enrolled in a federal Medicare program. If they met the marks set by Medicare's shared savings program, the so-called accountable care organizations could...
WOWT
Nebraska Native Americans react to name changes
Windy again Thursday with high fire danger concerns. A recipe of John Knicely's famous enchilada casserole was in a 1980s Jaycee's Cookbook. One online outdoor equipment supplier has been sending out ads on Facebook but a Nebraska hunter has yet to get his order or a refund. Are you planning...
Kearney Hub
Iowa company with elevator in Lexington surrenders grain dealer license
LINCOLN — Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, on Wednesday surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license to the Nebraska Public Service Commission. The company owns and operates facilities in Lexington and Haigler. On Oct. 7, members of the PSC Grain Department conducted an examination of the Haigler and Lexington...
WOWT
“Super pest” returns to Nebraska, threatens potato farmers
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Farmers are once again seeing a familiar foe that can cause significant damage to their crops. The Colorado Potato Beetle is a “super pest” that’s been around since 1859. It has Nebraska roots with its origin being the Grand Island and Kearney area.
