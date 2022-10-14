Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Wholly Acquired by BBC Studios
BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm, is intent on growing its portfolio of U.K. scripted labels. It already wholly owns Lookout Point (“Happy Valley 3”), Clerkenwell Films (“Somewhere Boy”), House Productions (“Sherwood”) and most recently Firebird Pictures (“Wahala”) and is the controlling shareholder in Baby Cow (“Chivalry”).
urbanbellemag.com
‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson
Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
Billboard
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
Baz Luhrmann Confirms Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Could Be On Its Way Soon
There could be more new music from Britney Spears on the way. Baz Luhrmann says that he’s working on releasing the fan-favorite “Viva Las Vegas” remix from his recent film Elvis, which fuses Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” with Spears’ 2003 hit, “Toxic.”
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Beyonce Is ‘Proud’ Of Solange As She Becomes 1st Black Woman To Compose For NY Ballet
Beyonce just proved she is one proud big sis as she lavished praise on Solange for her ground-breaking work with the New York Ballet. The “Break My Soul” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (October 2) to share a few snaps of her younger sibling and congratulate her for becoming the first Black woman to compose for the iconic dance institute.
Art Laboe, longtime oldies DJ credited with helping end segregation in SoCal, dead at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97. Laboe died Friday night after catching pneumonia, said Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for Laboe's production company, Dart Entertainment. His final show was produced last week and broadcast Sunday night. Laboe is...
Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made
Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
Beyoncé Sizzles On The Gram In A Jewel Embroidered Bodysuit
The Queen B does it every time!
International Business Times
Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023
Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
thesource.com
Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Release ‘Honest And Gripping’ Memoir In 2023
Jada Pinkett-Smith has been in the news all year and now she’s ready to share private moments about her life with Will Smith. The Matrix actress is writing a no-holds-barred memoir about her life and her highly-publicized marriage. Following the backlash from the Oscar moment with her husband and Chris Rock, Jada has had many fingers pointed in her direction. Despite the rumors and accusations, Jada’s team sent out a press release detailing the upcoming book described as ‘honest and gripping.’
Brandy shares message to fans after reports that she was hospitalized
Brandy Norwood shared a message to fans after reports said she was hospitalized on Wednesday in Los Angeles. In an Instagram story, the singer, who goes by her first name, said she is recovering from "dehydration and low amounts of nutrition." "To my beloved fam, friends and starz, thank you...
Sade Is Working On New Music And Fans Are Eagerly Waiting
Sade is working on new music at Miraval Studios in Provence, France which is owned by Brad’s Pitt and producer Damien Quintard.
Popculture
Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death
Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"
bravotv.com
RHOBH Producer Elaborates on Diana Jenkins' Absence From the Season 12 Reunion
Alex Baskin clarified that the RHOBH cast member was genuinely sick, despite speculation stating otherwise. The record is being set straight on Diana Jenkins' absence from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion. While fans were already told that Diana couldn't attend the taping in-person because she was...
SFGate
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community.
Essence
‘Lady Sings The Blues’ At 50: The Classic Film That Captured The Essence Of An Icon
Starring Diana Ross, Billy Dee Williams, and Richard Pryor, this 1972 film was a portrayal of Black excellence through the eyes of the troubled and talented singer, Billie Holiday. Throughout the course of the 20th century, the public has long been enamored with the life and legacy of Billie Holiday....
Can the Rock steady the DC universe with 'Black Adam'?
NEW YORK — (AP) — In Hollywood’s superhero era thus far, there has been one particularly conspicuous absence: While a parade of big-name actors have taken their turns donning various spandex suits, Dwayne Johnson — arguably the biggest movie star in the world — has, until now, sat out the trend.
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies at 97
Art Laboe, the pioneering radio DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died
Comments / 0