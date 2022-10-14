ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Wholly Acquired by BBC Studios

BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm, is intent on growing its portfolio of U.K. scripted labels. It already wholly owns Lookout Point (“Happy Valley 3”), Clerkenwell Films (“Somewhere Boy”), House Productions (“Sherwood”) and most recently Firebird Pictures (“Wahala”) and is the controlling shareholder in Baby Cow (“Chivalry”).
BUSINESS
urbanbellemag.com

‘Love And Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Bambi Calls out Shekinah Anderson

Shekinah Anderson caused a stir on the latest episode of LHHATL. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s marriage is a hot topic on “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Specifically, Joc’s faithfulness has been questioned. Specifically, Meda, a woman who claims she’s been with Joc off and on since 2017, appeared. She called out Kendra on the show. Interestingly enough, Meda happens to be one of Spice’s friends.
HIP HOP
Billboard

How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?

When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

Coolio Had a High Net Worth Prior to His Untimely Death: See How Much Money the Late Rapper Made

Late rapper Coolio (real name: Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) built a strong legacy and huge net worth after rising to fame in the 1990s for hits such as “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage.” From his Grammy Award days to exploring other business ventures, fans of the former Los Angeles resident were heartbroken when they learned of his sudden death in September 2022 at the age of 59.
HIP HOP
International Business Times

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic Withdraws Bid From Grammy Awards 2023

Silk Sonic, a musical duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, has declined to submit their album "An Evening With Silk Sonic" for the 2023 Grammy Awards. "We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars said in a statement sent to Rolling Stone. "We hope we can celebrate with everyone a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."
MUSIC
thesource.com

Jada Pinkett-Smith Set To Release ‘Honest And Gripping’ Memoir In 2023

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been in the news all year and now she’s ready to share private moments about her life with Will Smith. The Matrix actress is writing a no-holds-barred memoir about her life and her highly-publicized marriage. Following the backlash from the Oscar moment with her husband and Chris Rock, Jada has had many fingers pointed in her direction. Despite the rumors and accusations, Jada’s team sent out a press release detailing the upcoming book described as ‘honest and gripping.’
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Coolio's Partner Mimi Ivey Speaks out on His Death

Friends, family, and fans of Coolio are speaking out regarding his unexpected death. Vanilla ice, who performed with the rapper at what would be his last show in Texas just a week before his Sept. 28 at the "I Love the 90s" show said he's shaken up by things. Coolio's longtime partner Mimi Ivey is now sharing her grief. "Words can not express the pain that I am feeling right now. You are my soul mate, hubby, lover & best friend I'm so happy that you called me on FaceTime at 2am and woke me up out my sleep to tell me you love me and miss me," she began in a post on Instagram of a photo of the two in which appeared to be in a casino. She continued: "If I would have known that it was going to be the last conversation I have with you I wouldn't have let you get off the phone. I miss you boo and I'm staying strong & I will see you when I get there!"
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

RHOBH Producer Elaborates on Diana Jenkins' Absence From the Season 12 Reunion

Alex Baskin clarified that the RHOBH cast member was genuinely sick, despite speculation stating otherwise. The record is being set straight on Diana Jenkins' absence from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Reunion. While fans were already told that Diana couldn't attend the taping in-person because she was...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Can the Rock steady the DC universe with 'Black Adam'?

NEW YORK — (AP) — In Hollywood’s superhero era thus far, there has been one particularly conspicuous absence: While a parade of big-name actors have taken their turns donning various spandex suits, Dwayne Johnson — arguably the biggest movie star in the world — has, until now, sat out the trend.
