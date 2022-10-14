Read full article on original website
bransontrilakesnews.com
Fundraising fishing tournament Oct. 22
The biggest fundraising event of the year for the Branson Veterans of America 913 is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Scotty’s Trout Dock and Marina in Branson. The annual Trout Team Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and run until 1 p.m., with teams of two competing for a top prize of $500. In addition to cash prizes for first, second, and third place, there will be an optional side pot for biggest fish, and other prizes.
KTLO
Friday opens 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot
Friday and Saturday the 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot will take place on the Yellville Square. Mid-Marion County Rotary member Alesia Owen, who is coordinating the event, spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News to talk about the schedule of events for the festival. Listen:. Friday morning starts...
KYTV
‘Thriller’ on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thriller on C-street returns to Springfield for the first time since the pandemic. This time it’s bigger than ever. Dancers from the Springfield dance company Dance With Me hit the streets dressed as zombies to recreate the iconic choreography of Thriller by Michael Jackson. The...
People shopping local during Buy Missouri Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – This week is Buy Missouri Week, designed to encourage people to purchase Missouri-made products in support of local businesses and manufacturers. “I think people like to know where their meat comes from,” said Grant and Casie Hoerman, who own Horrmann Meats. “I think people like to know what they’re eating.” Horrmann Meats […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Dark Ozarks hosted Haunted History Walking Tour in Hollister
Dark Ozarks and the Paranormal Science Lab teamed up to bring the haunting history of Hollister to life with a walking tour of Downing Street. Over 60 register participants were greeted at Ye Olde English Inn in Historic Downtown Hollister, Missouri by tour guides Joshua Heston, Dale Grubaugh and Lisa Martin for a Haunted History Tour of the Inn and Downtown Hollister.
KTLO
Hillbilly Chili Cookoff
KTLO, Classic Hits 101.7 and 99.7 The Boot were live with the Treasure Chest Saturday at the Hillbilly Chili Cookoff at Bull Shoals-White River State Park in Lakeview.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Blessing of the Animal services held
The Blessing of the Animals left tails wagging and was deemed a success by the members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Kimberling City. The event took place on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 5:30 p.m. The blessing is held annually in honor of the Feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is the patron saint of animals and the environment, according to the flier for the event. Saint Francis founded the St. Franciscan Order, a Catholic order whose ‘brothers’ and ‘sisters’ dedicated themselves to poverty, solitude and prayer. He believed nature and animals should be celebrated and revered. He believed humans were not here to dominate and control nature or animals, but to live with them in harmony.
KYTV
Horse saved by firefighters in Rockaway Beach
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to Rockaway Beach on Saturday for a large animal rescue, according to their Facebook page. The firefighters found a horse trapped in mud and the animal appeared to have been there for a significant amount of time. A...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Walter “Walt” Reid
Walter “Walt” Reid, 70, of Forsyth, MO passed away on October 10, 2022. Walt was born on April 18, 1952 in Huntsville, TX, the son of Don and Frances Hawkes Reid Jr. He is survived by his wife; Beth Reid of the home. Services at 1 p.m. on...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Neva Mae Cram
Neva Cram, 98, formerly of Branson, MO, passed away October 3, 2022. Neva Mae Cram (nee DeJong) was born at home November 22, 1923, in New Sharon, IA. She married Clarence Cram. Upon retirement in 1975, Neva and Clarence moved to Branson, MO. She is preceded in death by her...
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday: Springfield’s blue shift and other most-read stories
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. It’s Sunday, Springfield, and we’ve got a mix of fresh articles and this week’s greatest hits. Let’s do bullet points to keep the reading easy. Our most-read story this week was also one...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Reeds Spring chemistry students work on innovations
Chemistry lessons are tackling real world problems in Reeds Spring High School. The school is having its chemistry students attempt to find new uses for old plastic water bottles. “Basically what we’re doing is taking plastic water bottles that we collect from around the school in a recycling bin and...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR
Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
gotodestinations.com
Finding the 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Branson, Missouri – (With Photos)
We begin our list with an all-day breakfast restaurant: Hungry Hunter Restaurant. Start your day on the right food with their corned beef hash. On a sweeter note, their pancakes have garnered fame for their enormous size. Menu: Hungry Hunter Restaurant Menu. Top Review: “While traveling in Branson, MO we...
bransontrilakesnews.com
John C. Ruetschi
John C. Ruetschi, 73, of Kimberling City, MO passed away on on October 8, 2022. John was born December 28, 1948, in Worthington, PA the son of George and Virginia (Stewart) Ruetschi. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. John was preceded in death by his parents.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Christian County, MO
Are you looking for a place with many opportunities for outdoor adventure?. Look no further than Christian County in Missouri. Christian County is a county nestled between Springfield and Branson and is the premier destination for people who love the great outdoors. You’ll get to see the beauty of Nature...
Massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom found in southwest Missouri
STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A hiker found a massive Chicken of the Woods mushroom in Stone County, Missouri. The Missouri Department of Conservation posted a photo Friday of Jackson Sifford with the mushroom in southwest Missouri. Chicken of the Woods mushrooms are layered, fan-shaped, and fleshy. They grow in overlapping clusters on dead or dying […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Henry Harvey Edwards
Henry Harvey Edwards, 96, of Branson, MO passed away October 11, 2022. He entered this life September 6, 1926, in Liberty, NY, the son of Edgar and Sara (Chapman) Edwards. Henry proudly served our country in the United States Navy on the USS Burns during World War II. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Harriet Marie Edwards; son Bruce Allen Edwards; daughter Jenifer Edwards; and three sisters Gertrude, Mabel, and May.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr.
Russell “Roger” Cox, Sr., 73, of Branson passed away on October 10, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Roger was born Dec. 9, 1948 in Osceola, IA to Russell Victor and Barbara June (Hamilton) Cox. He was married to Gladys Kuykendall on Dec. 10, 1966 in Belen, NM.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Samuel L. Merritt
Samuel L. Merritt, 68, of Reeds Spring, MO passed October 10, 2022. He was born to Glenn and Margaret (Rodgers) Merritt in Kansas City, MO on February 11, 1954. Visitation will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, 9 to 10 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m. with Pastor Mike Keeter officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. Burial will be in Philibert Cemetery.
