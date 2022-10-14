Read full article on original website
Related
The Elites Have Stopped Hiding Their Hatred of the Working Class | Opinion
Small town America can come back and back in a big way—for all Americans, white and Black—if we stop listening to people like Adam Posen.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Big gaps as generational wealth is set to change hands, study finds
With $84 trillion in generational wealth poised to change hands primarily from the baby boomers to Gen X and millennials through 2045—and an estimated $12 trillion going to philanthropy—younger investor/philanthropists are revealing much different priorities and views on how to manage and disburse their inheritance, a study from Bank of America finds.
How Kamala Harris' Approval Ratings Stand 4 Weeks Before Midterms
The most-recent results of a poll tracker show 52.4 percent of Americans disapprove of the vice president's performance, while only 37.6 percent approve.
Gen Z is driving most workplace trends. But there’s a good reason we should be listening to millennials and boomers instead
When it comes to changing the way Americans work, size matters: the scale of the company, the breadth of a trend, and even the magnitude of a generation. Typically, it’s been generations like the baby boomers (ages 58 to 76) and millennials (ages 26 to 41) who have introduced new ideas and protocol updates to the workforce. Millennials, who overtook baby boomers as America’s largest generation in July 2019, are credited with normalizing job hopping and the gig economy, putting a greater emphasis on work-life balance, and forcing more technological adoption in the workplace.
Remote work could be the reason you don’t have a job in 10 years
The potential to offshore white-collar work is not only real, but could be a “seismic” shock to knowledge workers, experts say. Workers who have been rejoicing about their ability to log on from anywhere might do well to consider the inverse situation: a worker somewhere else can probably do their job—for cheaper.
Companies are ‘hanging on to workers for dear life’ as employees continue to wield their power over bosses
Workers may not need to worry about layoffs as much as they think. Some employers are acting like John Cusack outside your door with a boombox, as they try to hold on to the good thing that they have. “Companies are still confronting this enormous churn and losing people, and...
Execs are starting to act like their Gen Z employees by ‘quick quitting’
In college, a career adviser told me that no matter how bad a job is, I really shouldn’t leave too soon. “In the business world, you can leave a job after less than one year—once,” he said firmly. “So pick your ‘once’ wisely.”
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
wallstreetwindow.com
‘Quiet Quitting’ Isn’t Just About Jobs; It’s About a Crumbling Economy – Charles Hugh Smith
The unraveling of hyper-Globalization and hyper-Financialization will generate consequences few conventional analysts and pundits anticipate. TikTok videos on ‘Quiet Quitting’–doing the minimum at work, giving nothing extra to the employer– have gone viral, and The Wall Street Journal quickly picked up the thread:. If Your Co-Workers...
Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
'How America Works' host Mike Rowe says Americans no longer 'appreciate' the blue-collar workers who help keep the country running
Mike Rowe, host of 'Deadliest Catch' and 'Dirty Jobs,' called out Americans for their lack of appreciation of blue-collar workers who help keep the country running. Rowe joined host Sean Hannity on Friday's airing of Hannity to promote the new season of his other show 'How America Works.'. He said...
Gen Z doesn’t want to make the same mistake millennials did with the Great Recession
Members of Generation Z began saving for retirement at a median age of 19—the youngest starting point of any generation before them. Gen Z joined the workforce just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a time of uncertainty and economic turmoil across all generations. Despite this, Gen Z was determined to prioritize their retirement savings, according to a new report from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.
Ray Dalio claims that the United States is heading for a 'perfect storm' of economic pain
According to billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, the U.S. economy's paradigm shift away from the era of low-interest rates and "free money" will be painful.
Donald Trump's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day | Opinion
It was a nightmare day for former President Donald Trump and his supporters, with losses coming from two branches of government, the judiciary and Congress. The nation has watched shocking revelations come out of the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee hearings, one after another. Yesterday, in what might be the last such public hearing, there was one more. The committee answered a question has lingered above our heads: Will the man who so clearly precipitated the insurrection be compelled to answer for his actions on that day?
Dr. Oz's Strategy Against John Fetterman Is Working
Dr. Mehmet Oz's strategy in the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania against Lt. Governor John Fetterman may be getting results as the gap between the candidates has declined over the past month. The Republican, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has focused heavily on crime in the...
Here's the Average American's Income by Education Level
Do you need to go to college to make more money?
Inc.com
In Just 2 Sentences, Bill Gates Taught a Great Leadership Lesson to Every Manager
In March of 2020, the business world shifted overnight to remote work due to the pandemic. Countless pro-remote workplace studies sprung up to reinforce the benefits of flexible work arrangements in the "new normal." In the post-pandemic age, conventional wisdom dictates that employees need flexibility, especially in the current employee-driven...
CNET
I Bonds' New Rate Won't Be Over 9%, but It's Still Darn Good
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation may have slowed in recent months, but it's still putting the pinch on budgets -- prices are on average 8.2% higher than last year. Even worse, most investments...
CNBC
Hispanic Americans prioritize workplace benefits that build long-term, generational wealth
There is a significant difference in opinion between how Hispanic Americans view the economy, workplace priorities and opportunities for financial advancement versus the total population. Brandon Gomez worked with CNBC partners JUST Capital to dig through their polling data to better understand the workplace and economic issues that matter most to Hispanics Americans.
Men are ‘worse allies than they think’ in the workplace, study finds
Men are more likely to think they are active allies and advocates for gender equality in the workplace than women do, research suggests.A survey of 1,150 workers in mid-sized Fortune 500 companies found that men were significantly more likely than women to believe that they and other male workers practice allyship at all levels of leadership.The study, carried out by the Integrating Women Leaders (IWL) Foundation, also found that men were more likely (88 per cent) to believe their organisation is making progress to advance women into leadership roles compared to the latter (72 per cent).More than half (60...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2