tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor garden tours and events in Palm Beach
The Society of the Four Arts is home to peaceful, colorful gardens that you can visit for free almost anytime. In addition, the Garden Club of Palm Beach offers free community events here. Sculpture and botanical gardens are free. The Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden and Four Arts Botantical Garden are...
Dog of the Week: Penelope Is from The West Coast of Florida and Needs a Caring Family
This week, the Humane Society of Broward County has some wonderful pets to choose from. All adoptions include spaying or neutering, vaccinations, a microchip, treatment for fleas and ticks, and much more. Penelope. Penelope (ID A660782) is a 4-year-old 59-pound girl from a shelter on the west coast of Florida...
cityofhomestead.com
Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration
WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
educationplanetonline.com
16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take
Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
fortlauderdale.gov
New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease
This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
WSVN-TV
‘I’m heartbroken’: 2 caught on video stealing baby goat from Davie farm; owner pleads for information
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken farm worker in Davie is pleading for information as she searches for her baby goat that was stolen in the middle of the night. Surveillance video captured two men walking right into HAPPI Farm along Orange Drive, at around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday. The...
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall
Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
WSVN-TV
71 cats found living in deplorable conditions pulled from Pompano Beach mobile home; owner investigated
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of animal neglect has led to a criminal investigation after nearly six dozen cats were found living in filthy conditions inside of a mobile home in Pompano Beach. The woman who lives in the trailer is a cat rescue owner who is now...
Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
Man fatally shot Sunday in West Palm Beach
A man died after being shot Sunday morning in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive in West Palm Beach.
Coral Springs Crime Update: Grand Theft at Coral Glades High School
This is a summary of crimes occurring between October 5 – October 11, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Conveyance. A person was...
tamaractalk.com
League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum
Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
usf.edu
A ‘massive’ coral bleaching event hits Florida. It’s not a good sign for struggling reefs
Dalton Hesley led a dive team to an offshore Miami Beach reef last month in pursuit of sea urchins. Something else drew his attention instead. A cluster of staghorn corals, their branches reaching toward the surface, appeared a ghastly white. Hesley, a senior research associate at the University of Miami...
