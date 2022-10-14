ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

tamaractalk.com

New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City

The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
TAMARAC, FL
Talk Media

Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15

Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor garden tours and events in Palm Beach

The Society of the Four Arts is home to peaceful, colorful gardens that you can visit for free almost anytime. In addition, the Garden Club of Palm Beach offers free community events here. Sculpture and botanical gardens are free. The Philip Hulitar Sculpture Garden and Four Arts Botantical Garden are...
PALM BEACH, FL
cityofhomestead.com

Downtown Homestead’s Renewed Losner Park to Open with an Epic Celebration

WHERE: Losner Park, 104 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030. Downtown Homestead’s Losner Park, located at 104 N. Krome Ave., Homestead, Florida will reopen with an epic celebration on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 4pm to 9pm showcasing not only the park’s expansion and first-class amenities, but a legendary live performance and spectacular fireworks show.
HOMESTEAD, FL
educationplanetonline.com

16 Top Nursing Schools in Fort Lauderdale:Steps to Take

Are you in search of nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale? Learn more about top nursing schools in Fort Lauderdale in this detailed article below. Due to continuous growth, the medical industry certainly needs healthcare professionals that can meet the necessary skills and qualifications specified by the majority of hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fortlauderdale.gov

New FLPD Officers Join Force as Crime Numbers Decrease

This week, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) welcomed 15 new officers to the force. The newly sworn officers will support the mission and vision of the City Commission enhancing Public Safety. The FLPD continues to see improvements in its efforts to combat violent crime. Police Chief Patrick Lynn reports...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Popeyes, Shake Shack and more coming to Town Center at Boca Raton this fall

Several new retail stores and eateries are scheduled to open in the Town Center at Boca Raton mall this fall, including the popular fried chicken-and-fish chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. While Popeyes might seem an unlikely fit for a place that calls itself “one of South Florida’s premier luxury shopping destinations,” a news release from mall owner Simon explains that Popeyes and the other ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Parkland Talk

Parkland Crime Update: Man Punched Over Parking Space

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Oct. 10, 2022. On 10/04/2022, the reporter advised while outside of his residence within his development, a neighbor’s unleashed dog attacked his dog, causing a laceration.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton

The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

League of Women Voters Broward Holds Tamarac Candidate Forum

Election Day is only a few weeks away. The League of Women Voters of Broward County organized a virtual forum to introduce the candidates in Tamarac’s mayoral run and commissioner seats in Districts 2 and 4. The forum for the mayor candidates is live-streamed on Monday, October 17, at...
TAMARAC, FL

