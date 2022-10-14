Read full article on original website
South Carolina authorities say man confessed to killing 5 after he'd been on meth for days
A man who authorities said confessed to killing five people and told them he'd been high on methamphetamines for days has been arrested in the fatal shootings in South Carolina. James Douglas Drayton, 24, was taken into custody Monday morning in Georgia after, officials said, he stole a car, committed...
Georgia police admit they don't know where toddler Quinton Simon's mother is a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death
Georgia police admitted on Thursday that they do not know where Leilani Howell, the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon, is - a day after naming her as the main suspect in his death. Quinton was last seen on October 5 when his 22-year-old mother reported him missing. She claimed...
Police probing 2002 murder of young woman find ‘complete male DNA profile’
Police investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman who was strangled in 2002 have identified a “complete male DNA profile” on her clothing.The body of Michelle Bettles was found by a local resident in woodland beside a country track in the village of Scarning in Norfolk on March 31 2002, the weekend the Queen Mother died.Norfolk Police said the killer has never been identified.A forensic review was launched in March this year, on the 20th anniversary of Ms Bettles’ death, to re-examine DNA found in the case.Police said the review has identified “several DNA profiles” on Ms Bettles’ clothing, “including...
Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing
After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. JonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.Eight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.At the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following...
Human remains discovered in Oklahoma just days after girlfriend of one of four missing Oklahoma cyclists who vanished after visiting junkyard said 'it's getting hopeless' amid fears they are all dead
Just days after family members and friends expressed pessimism over the likelihood that the four missing Oklahoma bicyclists who recently disappeared are still alive, law enforcement officials say that they have discovered human remains nearby. Okmulgee Police Department Chief Joe Prentice gave a press conference Friday afternoon to provide an...
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Tree Trimmer Dead After Getting Dragged Into Wood Chipper
A tree trimmer was killed when he was pulled into a wood chipper on Tuesday, authorities said. The awful incident in Menlo Park, California, was first flagged to police at 12:53 p.m., the police department said, but the victim was already dead by the time officers arrived. Cal/OSHA is now investigating the death, saying it had been notified that the man was dragged into the chipping machine while he was conducting tree-trimming operations. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office could not release the age or name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin, a spokesperson for the office said. The victim’s colleagues were at the scene Tuesday, ABC 7 reports, adding that his company would not be releasing a statement. “We see a lot of their trucks,” resident Lisa Mitchell said. “So, I can only imagine what they’re feeling, because I’m sure they treat their employees like family and it’s just, it’s awful.”Read it at NBC News
Gabby Petito’s Brother Shares Chilling Photos From Murder Site, One Year After She Was Strangled To Death By Fiancé Brian Laundrie
The brother of Gabby Petito has shared new photos of the area where Brian Laundrie killed his sister, RadarOnline.com has learned. TJ Schmidt, Petito’s brother, visited the area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where his sister’s final moments occurred. The photographs show the wooded area that is believed to be where Laundrie carried out his senseless act of violence on Petito. Schmidt said of the emotional journey that, “the signs of her watching over were everywhere.”Posted to his Instagram page, the grieving brother shared moments from his voyage trip to Wyoming, where he paid respects to his late...
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
Upworthy
Man who spent 35 years in prison walks free after using 'MythBusters' to prove his innocence
Wrongful incarceration poses a number of challenges in the United States. According to statistics, 4% to 6% of people imprisoned are actually innocent and a large proportion of these people belong to marginalized sections of society. Poor police work, abusive interrogations or a lack of technology to adequately examine the evidence frequently result in the conviction of innocent persons. While DNA evidence is normally what's used to prove someone's innocence, it was the TV show "MythBusters" that recently helped reverse the conviction of someone.
Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video
Controversial yet popular YouTuber star Charleston White essentially admitted to committing rape in a resurfaced video. The post Self-Shooter Charleston White Admits To Rape In Disturbing Resurfaced Video appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Shocking new details emerge in kidnapping of woman
"We want to make the public aware this claim is completely unfounded. There is no basis to support this rumor," KCPD said. But Caldwell insists that his reports of women going missing were too close to the reported abduction of the 22-year-old to be ignored. "We were talking about these...
Girl,12, found dead in suitcase in Paris ‘with mysterious numbers on body’
The body of a 12-year-old girl has been found tied up a suitcase in Paris, according to reports.The victim, who had suffered several cuts to her throat, was discovered with feet and wrists bound and unexplained numbers on her body.A post-morterm examination on Saturday concluded she had died of asphyxiation.The numbers “1” and “0” were found on the child’s corpse, according to French broadcaster BFMTV. A police source said the figures had not been written on or cut into girl but were were “placed” on her by a “device”.Officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.The girl, was found...
Georgia Police Say ‘Seized Evidence’ Should ‘Move’ Case of Mysteriously Missing Toddler ‘Forward’
Quinton Simon is a Georgia toddler, just shy of two years of age, who has been missing for less than a week. Police on Tuesday said they’ve “seized evidence” they believe should “move this case forward.”. “[W]e’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where...
Murder inquiry launched after items belonging to missing woman found
A murder inquiry has been launched by detectives searching for a missing woman who has not been seen since 2019.Officers from Thames Valley Police found a rucksack and personal items belonging to Leah Croucher after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday.Specialist teams are still searching a property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes, where the items were found, and will remain there “for a significant period of time”, the force said.Misss Croucher, 19, vanished while walking to work in February 2019.She was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am that day, walking...
Mom Charged After Allowing 10-Year-Old Son to Get Tattoo
A 33-year-old New York mother has been arrested after her 10-year-old son got a large tattoo. The Mid-Hudson News reports that Crystal Thomas, from Highland, N.Y., has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly allowing him to get his name tattooed in block letters about 6-8 inches long across his forearm. Lloyd Police Chief James Janso told the Daily Mail that the boy was staying in a motel with his mom and older sibling when they discovered that a man in another room could give him a tattoo. The police report stated that the tattoo was discovered by a school nurse when the boy asked for Vaseline to put on it and she reported it. Police are still trying to locate the man who gave the 10-year-old the tattoo. Thomas was released but her children were reportedly taken in by child protective services. She will appear in court at a later date.Read it at Mid Hudson News
Carjacking victim killed after being dragged for two miles during police chase in Los Angeles
A carjacking victim died after being dragged for more than two miles as a suspect led police on a chase through Los Angeles.Authorities say the victim was still entangled in a seatbelt after suspect Joshua Reneau allegedly stole the car on Friday night.Los Angeles Police Department says that the 31-year-old was already a suspect in a July fatal shooting when he fled from officers as they tried to arrest him.He was captured in the Inglewood area of the city after crashing into several police vehicles, flipping the stolen car and barricading himself inside.The body of the male carjacking victim, who has not been named, was found a short distance from the crash site. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Murder Suspect Arrested After PursuitNews Release: https://t.co/iGdMNqazRy pic.twitter.com/O2qd7uVpWx— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 15, 2022The suspect was taken to hospital and is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder, according to LAPD.Witness Tina Atkins told NBC Los Angeles that she was collecting her children from school when she saw the stolen car “coming straight at us with a dead body hanging from the bottom.”
WDW News Today
UPDATE: DVC Member Family Involved in Fantasyland Brawl Upset with Florida State Prosecutors for Not Pressing Criminal Charges, Blames Disney Security
Back in July, we reported on a two-family brawl in front of Mickey’s PhilharMagic which went viral and garnered national media attention. We learned more about the Fantasyland brawl incident in August thanks to police reports, now one of the families has reached out to WDWNT to provide more details.
Rape suspect is denied bail as he continues to fight extradition to the US claiming he is victim of mistaken identity and has never even visited the States
A man who insists he is not an alleged rapist wanted by prosecutors in the United States but instead the victim of mistaken identity has been denied bail. The 35-year-old, who the courts in Utah have said is fugitive Nicholas Rossi, is fighting an extradition request by authorities who allege he raped a 21-year-old in the state and attacked women elsewhere in the US.
Kiely Rodni’s Cause of Death Revealed
More details are coming to light in the case of teenager Kiely Rodni. The 16-year-old went missing on the night of Aug. 16 on her way home from a high school graduation party near Truckee, Calif. A car was found submerged in the Prosser Creek Reservoir and the body inside it was positively identified to be the missing teen on Aug. 21, police said in a press conference, as E! News previously reported.
