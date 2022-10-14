A 33-year-old New York mother has been arrested after her 10-year-old son got a large tattoo. The Mid-Hudson News reports that Crystal Thomas, from Highland, N.Y., has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly allowing him to get his name tattooed in block letters about 6-8 inches long across his forearm. Lloyd Police Chief James Janso told the Daily Mail that the boy was staying in a motel with his mom and older sibling when they discovered that a man in another room could give him a tattoo. The police report stated that the tattoo was discovered by a school nurse when the boy asked for Vaseline to put on it and she reported it. Police are still trying to locate the man who gave the 10-year-old the tattoo. Thomas was released but her children were reportedly taken in by child protective services. She will appear in court at a later date.Read it at Mid Hudson News

