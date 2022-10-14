ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Dog With Tiny Legs Getting Lift in Backpack Melts Hearts Online

A tired terrier getting a lift in her owner's backpack is delighting people online. Shared to TikTok on Tuesday by Vanessa Ruck (@thegirlonabike), the clip shows Sky the dog trying and failing to climb into her owner's backpack—eventually succeeding—and getting a bike ride through the forest. Since being...
Bossip

#JusticeForJayceon: 8-Year-Old Severely Burned On 80% Of His Body At Friend’s House, Police Refuse To Investigate

This is sad as hell and somebody has a LOT of explaining to do. According to KARK, an 8-year-old boy named Jayceon Charles had 80% of his body burned while staying at a friend’s house with plans to go to an amusement park. The friend’s family reportedly roasted hot dogs when a fire broke out and burned Jayceon. Instead of calling emergency services, the family wrapped Jayceon in Vaseline and saran wrap. Anyone who has ever had a burn before knows that wrapping the burn site will trap the heat inside the skin and make the damage considerably worse.
mailplus.co.uk

Leah mum’s agony as hearse removes body

THE mother of murdered Leah Croucher broke down in tears last night as she watched a body being removed from a house over three years after she went missing. Her family said their ‘darkest fears had come true’ after human remains - feared to be Leah - were found on Monday in a house less than half a mile from where the 19-year-old disappeared.
TheDailyBeast

Mom Charged After Allowing 10-Year-Old Son to Get Tattoo

A 33-year-old New York mother has been arrested after her 10-year-old son got a large tattoo. The Mid-Hudson News reports that Crystal Thomas, from Highland, N.Y., has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly allowing him to get his name tattooed in block letters about 6-8 inches long across his forearm. Lloyd Police Chief James Janso told the Daily Mail that the boy was staying in a motel with his mom and older sibling when they discovered that a man in another room could give him a tattoo. The police report stated that the tattoo was discovered by a school nurse when the boy asked for Vaseline to put on it and she reported it. Police are still trying to locate the man who gave the 10-year-old the tattoo. Thomas was released but her children were reportedly taken in by child protective services. She will appear in court at a later date.Read it at Mid Hudson News
BBC

Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told

A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...
The Independent

Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom

A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

