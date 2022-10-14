Read full article on original website
Woman Devastated Husband Wants to Give Away 13-Year-Old Dog With Stomach Issues
A woman on Mumsnet is devastated after her husband told her he wants to re-home their aging dog due to the pet's emerging medical issues. On the parenting forum, the anonymous woman shared she and her husband own a 13-year-old terrier whose health has declined over several months. "She was...
Dog With Tiny Legs Getting Lift in Backpack Melts Hearts Online
A tired terrier getting a lift in her owner's backpack is delighting people online. Shared to TikTok on Tuesday by Vanessa Ruck (@thegirlonabike), the clip shows Sky the dog trying and failing to climb into her owner's backpack—eventually succeeding—and getting a bike ride through the forest. Since being...
‘Amazing’ mum found dead next to daughter, 3, after missing school run called ‘one in a million’ by heartbroken family
A MUM found dead on the sofa next to her three-year-old daughter has been remembered as "one in a million" by her heartbroken family. Nicole Barnes, 29, had missed picking up her other three young children last week, sparking the school to call her partner Craig Galloway. A friend had...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
Pub landlady stabbed barmaid in front of customers with large fish knife after husband said her name in bed, court hears
A pub landlady on trial for stabbing a teenage waitress yesterday claimed her husband had blurted out the younger woman’s name while they were in bed. Luisa Santos is accused of trying to kill Hannah Pritchett after wrongly suspecting she and her husband Pedro, the pub’s chef, were having an affair.
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
Florida resident secured paralyzed husband to hospital bed and gave him a life jacket
A Florida woman used duct tape, tarpaulin, blankets, pillows and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his hospital bed as Hurricane Ian battered their Punta Gorda home. She also gave him a life jacket in case water flooded their home, some 24 miles north of Fort Myers. “I...
Quentin Simon’s mom Leilani Simon ‘tried to overdose with kids nearby’ & toddler’s brother had ‘bruises’ ex claims
A DAD has expressed his deep concern about his son's safety and is "questioning everything" after his little boy's mom was named as the sole suspect in the presumed death of one of her other children. Police in Chatham County, Georgia said on Thursday that Leilani Simon is the primary...
Missing Mom Found Dead In Ravine After Daughter Receives Chilling Message, Money From Her
A missing mother from Athens, Georgia, was found dead in a ravine, a day after she left her home. The police discovered the woman's body after her daughter received wired money, along with a chilling message from her indicating that she was possibly kidnapped, reports said. Debbie Collier, 59, disappeared...
Shock details emerge in Debbie Collier case as dark past of mom of daughter’s boyfriend is revealed among new updates
THE mother of a self-described "suspect" in the mysterious murder of Debbie Collier was arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking and selling crystal meth, The U.S. Sun can reveal. Vickie Lynn Terrell - the mother of Debbie's daughter's boyfriend, Andrew Giegerich - was caught red-handed attempting...
#JusticeForJayceon: 8-Year-Old Severely Burned On 80% Of His Body At Friend’s House, Police Refuse To Investigate
This is sad as hell and somebody has a LOT of explaining to do. According to KARK, an 8-year-old boy named Jayceon Charles had 80% of his body burned while staying at a friend’s house with plans to go to an amusement park. The friend’s family reportedly roasted hot dogs when a fire broke out and burned Jayceon. Instead of calling emergency services, the family wrapped Jayceon in Vaseline and saran wrap. Anyone who has ever had a burn before knows that wrapping the burn site will trap the heat inside the skin and make the damage considerably worse.
Leah mum’s agony as hearse removes body
THE mother of murdered Leah Croucher broke down in tears last night as she watched a body being removed from a house over three years after she went missing. Her family said their ‘darkest fears had come true’ after human remains - feared to be Leah - were found on Monday in a house less than half a mile from where the 19-year-old disappeared.
Woman, 45, is charged with owning dangerously out of control dog after girl, three, suffered life-changing injuries after being bitten by Dobermann
A woman has been charged after her dog left a three-year-old girl with life-changing injuries when it attacked her as she walked home from a sweetshop. The little girl was with her grandparents on Botley Drive in Havant, Hampshire, just after 6.30pm on August 8 when Lisa Marie Garner's Dobermann bit her.
Woman's Nanny Cam to Check On Bedridden Husband Sparks Debate: 'Creepy'
"There was no reason for OP to even ask about it because it's none of her business," one user said.
Mom Notices Strange ‘White Shadow’ In Her Toddler Son’s Eye: It Turned Out To Be Cancer That Was Caught In The Nick Of Time
Tina Newman from Herefod, England noticed a white shadow in her two-year-old son’s eye just a few days before Christmas last year. Thankfully, she took him right to the hospital. Thanks to his mom’s fast action, little Kaiden-Lee was able to avoid chemotherapy, but had to have his eye...
Mom Charged After Allowing 10-Year-Old Son to Get Tattoo
A 33-year-old New York mother has been arrested after her 10-year-old son got a large tattoo. The Mid-Hudson News reports that Crystal Thomas, from Highland, N.Y., has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly allowing him to get his name tattooed in block letters about 6-8 inches long across his forearm. Lloyd Police Chief James Janso told the Daily Mail that the boy was staying in a motel with his mom and older sibling when they discovered that a man in another room could give him a tattoo. The police report stated that the tattoo was discovered by a school nurse when the boy asked for Vaseline to put on it and she reported it. Police are still trying to locate the man who gave the 10-year-old the tattoo. Thomas was released but her children were reportedly taken in by child protective services. She will appear in court at a later date.Read it at Mid Hudson News
Andrew Cawker death: Mother did nothing to protect son, court told
A mother whose toddler was killed by her boyfriend did "nothing to protect him", the Old Bailey has heard. Andrew Cawker died in July 2019 after sustaining "unexplained injuries" while being cared for by 24-year-old Scott Coombe. Coombe, of Petts Wood, previously admitted manslaughter and child cruelty, and to assaulting...
Creeslough explosion: Creeslough father and child had 'a beautiful love'
A father and daughter who died in the Creeslough explosion in County Donegal shared a "beautiful love", their funeral Mass has been told. Robert Garwe and Shauna Flanagan Garwe, the youngest of the 10 victims, were found in each other's arms in the rubble of the service station, their family said.
Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom
A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
