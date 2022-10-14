Read full article on original website
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
Minka Kelly, Dermot Mulroney, Maggie Grace to Star in Thriller ‘Blackwater Lane,’ Based on B.A. Paris Novel ‘The Breakdown’
Minka Kelly (Euphoria, Titans), Maggie Grace (Fear The Walking Dead, Taken) and Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Family Stone, Shooting Stars) are set to star in the psychological thriller Blackwater Lane, based on the New York Times and Sunday Times bestselling book The Breakdown by British author B.A. Paris. The film marks the first adaptation of one of Paris’ books and has now started shooting in the U.K.More from The Hollywood ReporterMinka Kelly Memoir 'Tell Me Everything' Set for 2023 Release'VelociPastor 2': Sequel to Insane Microbudget Viral Hit Roars into Life With Crowdfunding Campaign (Exclusive)Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale and 'The Watcher' Cast on Bringing Mysterious True...
TVLine Items: Black Sails Vet Joins Bridgerton, Warrior Nun Trailer and More
Bridgerton‘s latest addition is igniting a spark: Hannah New (Black Sails) has joined Season 3 of the Netflix drama as firebrand widow Lady Tilley Arnold, our sister site Deadline reports. New’s character was widowed at an early age and now “enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.” In addition to starring as Eleanor Guthrie on Starz’s Black Sails, New’s TV credits include FX’s Trust and The Strain. Bridgerton’s upcoming season focuses on the love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope...
Where is new CBS series So Help Me Todd filmed?
CBS’ new legal drama with a comedic twist, So Help Me Todd, is a real fun watch! The new show centers around mother-son duo, Todd and Margaret Wright. Margaret is a razor-sharp and meticulous attorney, which can sometimes clash with Todd’s personality. As the black sheep of the family, the talented but scruffy former private investigator has fallen on hard times after his flexible interpretation of the law got his license revoked. When Todd helps his mother on a case, she’s impressed by his skills and hires him as her law firm’s in-house investigator.
The 5 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies of All Time, According to Viewers
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
'Law & Order: SVU': Key Mariska Hargitay Scene Cut From Premiere After Airing
The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit team got the short end of the screentime stick during the major Law & Order three-show crossover that aired last week. They had even less screentime if you did not see the three-hour epic as it aired on NBC on Sept. 22. That's because an important scene featuring Mariska Hargitay and Peter Scanavino was trimmed out of the streaming version. Spoilers follow!
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
Peacock’s ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot ‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners Again
The dramatic reimagining of Will Smith‘s classic sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air appears to be having a tough time finding the right showrunner, as Peacock‘s Bel-Air brings in its fourth producer to helm the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla Banks-Waddles (Good Girls) has been promoted from...
Tim Allen’s Santa Clause and Other Top Family Christmas Movies
Tis’ the season of family fun and enjoyment. One of the most enjoyable family activities around the holiday season includes fitting in all the family Christmas movies. Is there anything more relaxing than a Sunday evening at home, the lights twinkling from the trees, a mug of hot cocoa in hand, and a fire blazing? Only if you’re also watching a Christmas movie. It puts the entire family in the Christmas spirit, and it also helps us all focus on the little moments with our families. If you find yourself wondering which family movies to add to the list this year, we can automatically suggest Tim Allen’s The Santa Clause – and its subsequent movies – but what else?
Essie Davis Joins Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’ (Exclusive)
The Babadook star Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of David Nicholls much-loved 2009 comic romance novel One Day. The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall and This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod are set to play the lead roles of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, respectively, in the series, which will chart the pair’s encounters and the ups and downs of their relationship on the same day each year, beginning when they first meet at Edinburgh University on July 15, 1988. The Hollywood Reporter understands that Davis will play Dexter’s mother, Alison (who was...
New ‘RHONY’ Cast Met With Mixed Fan Reactions
The new 'RHONY' cast was revealed at BravoCon 2022, but fans are mixed in their reaction.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Blasts Hollywood for Being ‘Destructive’ to Families
Actor Lucas Black had a starring role in one of the most popular franchises on… The post ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Lucas Black Blasts Hollywood for Being ‘Destructive’ to Families appeared first on Outsider.
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
Can the Rock steady the DC universe with 'Black Adam'?
NEW YORK — (AP) — In Hollywood’s superhero era thus far, there has been one particularly conspicuous absence: While a parade of big-name actors have taken their turns donning various spandex suits, Dwayne Johnson — arguably the biggest movie star in the world — has, until now, sat out the trend.
Young Sheldon (Season 6 Episode 3) “Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” trailer, release date
Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Startattle.com – Young Sheldon | CBS. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live. This episode was directed by Jeremy Howe and written by Steve Holland, Nick Bakay, and Marie Cheng. Network: CBS. Episode...
Don’t Miss Dominic Zamprogna on NCIS: LOS ANGELES!
If you’re not getting enough of him in daytime, you can enjoy watching GENERAL HOSPITAL star Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) in primetime when he guest stars in an episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES premiering on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS! (The evening’s schedule is bumped a half-hour because of football earlier in the day, so it may still not start on time.)
'The Voice' Battle Round Sneak Peek! Team Blake's Top Acts Sing a Justin Bieber Fan Fave
The Battle Rounds continue for the second night on The Voice season 22 and here is a sneak peek of Team Blake Shelton’s Bodie and Jaeden Luke's vocal duel of Justin Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me." “That was so good,” Gwen Stefani said when they finished.
