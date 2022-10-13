Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. October 16, 2022. Editorial: Sasse owes Nebraskans an explanation for likely departure from Senate. Ben Sasse appears likely to leave the U.S. Senate early to become the next president of the University of Florida. Less than two years into his second six-year term — which he asked Nebraskans...
North Platte Telegraph
Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education
LINCOLN — Three weeks before an election in which concerns about education could motivate Republican turnout, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education. The senators said one of their staffers found a link in June to a New York University...
North Platte Telegraph
Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families
Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
North Platte Telegraph
Editorial: If Nebraskans pass ‘voter ID,’ easy, cheap ID must follow
Starting today, The Telegraph will present its recommendations on ballot questions facing North Platte voters. As we’ve noted, we decided in 2018 to stop endorsing individual candidates. But we regularly comment here on local or state government decisions — and those before Nebraska’s “second house” are no exception.
North Platte Telegraph
Medicare groups provide quality care, save money in high-cost Nebraska
OMAHA -- More than a half-dozen years ago, doctors and hospitals in Nebraska began forming groups with the goal of taking very good care of older adults enrolled in a federal Medicare program. If they met the marks set by Medicare's shared savings program, the so-called accountable care organizations could...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska seniors can review Medicare coverage during open enrollment
Older Americans now can join, switch or drop a Medicare plan or change Medicare Part D drug coverage or Medicare Advantage plans for the coming year. Because plans change each year, people should review what they have during this period, said Mike Carsey, a volunteer and board president for Volunteers Assisting Seniors.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: nineteen, twenty-one; White Balls: one, three) (twelve, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eleven) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 3, Day: 2, Year: 56. (Month: three; Day: two; Year: fifty-six) Copyright...
