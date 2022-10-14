ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Chihuahua With 'Support Dog' for Hernia Treatment Melts Hearts Online

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The adorable relationship between a sick dog and her own "support dog" has melted hearts online, as gets some emotional help during her hernia treatments.

Owner Giulia was told her chihuahua Gue had a back hernia two years ago and that surgery was not recommended. In the time since, Gue has been receiving regular acupuncture, massage and laser therapy. Sounds scary, but Gue has had her very own "support dog" through it all, in the form of canine sibling Chew.

Gue and Chew's supportive relationship was shared online in a TikTok video that has since captured over 1.7 million million hearts in the form of likes. "As you can see, at every session her emotional support dog Chew is present," Giulia said in the video. "Chew is not a certified service dog as she failed her exams several times, but her presence during these sessions has been essential for Gue's healing process."

In the clip, Gue could be seen having acupuncture needles placed across the head and body, while Chew hilariously watched on and sniffed Gue during the treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gy69z_0iZ2jYoW00
Stock image of two chihuahuas. A chihuahua and her "support dog" have gone viral online. Getty Images

Although Chew is not technically a real support dog, the presence of emotional support in canine form can be beneficial for dogs, studies have shown.

In 2018, 29 military dogs took part in an experiment in which they had weekly socialization sessions with a non-military dog, where they could do whatever they pleased at the time. Their behavior was evaluated after the study and found that the dogs that took part in the experiment showed less aggressive behaviors than the military dogs that did not have regular socialization with another dog.

Dr. Stanley Coren, a psychologist who works on the human to animal relationship, theorized in Psychology Today that these effects weren't just down to overall socialization sessions, but "the effects of exposure to a therapy dog for short periods of time."

@giuliavalentina05

Welcome to Gue’s acupuncture, laser and massage therapy. Two years ago I found out she had a back hernia and she stopped running and playing. She was even having a hard time going to the bathroom:( now she’s a lot better. Chew is her emotional support dog but is not legally certified #chihuahua #emotionalsupportdog #acupuncture #dogacunputuretreatment #milan #fyp

♬ original sound - Giulia Valentina

It's clear that Chew has had huge benefits for Gue during her healing process, and TikTok viewers were left touched by their sibling relationship.

"Anything for the fur babies," wrote one user.

"Chew deserved that certification," added another.

Newsweek has contacted Giulia for comment.

Chew and Gue aren't the only dogs to play huge parts in one another's lives. Just this month, two other dogs went viral for their apparent love for each other.

Dog Rocky and his sister Marlow gained over 800,000 views after their owner captured Rocky "obsessing" over his canine sibling.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him

People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
PETS
CNET

Stop Sleeping With Your Dog

Getting your pets to sleep in their own pet bed or crate can be tough. Many pets just want to snuggle close at night, and how can you resist your favorite animal's cute face?. But just like newborns, pets can wake you up at night and disturb you. Whether you already have pets or are considering getting one in the future, thinking twice about your sleeping arrangements can affect how rested you feel over time. Ultimately it's a personal choice, but if you're looking for some insight on the pros and cons of sleeping with your pets, keep reading -- it might make you reconsider your own habits.
PETS
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home

A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
PETS
DogTime

The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
ANIMALS
msn.com

The friendliest dog breeds that make great pets

Slide 1 of 19: The friendliest dog breeds are easy-going, adore people, are mild-mannered, and most likely get along with everyone. That means other dogs, other people, and even other animals. The friendliest dogs often transition easily into new homes, which means they're a great option for first-time dog owners looking to grow their families. Remember, though, that every dog has its own personality, and you'll need to put in work to ensure they live a great, happy life. Many of the dogs on this list are also some of the best dogs for kids, and as mentioned earlier, can be a great way to figure out which dog is best for first-time owners. You always want to be as informed as possible before adding a dog to your family, so this list and the ones mentioned are great jumping-off points. Several of the most popular small dog breeds are also on this list, which makes a lot of sense as those dogs are often bred to be friendly and cuddly. But there are also quite a few of the most obedient large dog breeds here, too, as big dogs can be big ol' sweeties as well. If you're ready to meet the dog that could be your newest family member, you'll want to read on for 18 of the friendliest dog breeds. Warning: lots of love ahead.
PETS
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
HAIR CARE
DogTime

Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You

As autumn starts to settle in, the colder temperatures may tempt you to let your furry friends cuddle in bed with you. But experts are letting dog parents know that there’s more than one good reason you shouldn’t let your dog sleep with you. Firstly, it’s important to note that there are plenty of good […] The post Why Vets Are Saying Your Dog Shouldn’t Sleep With You appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
114K+
Post
1002M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy