Chihuahua With 'Support Dog' for Hernia Treatment Melts Hearts Online

The adorable relationship between a sick dog and her own "support dog" has melted hearts online, as gets some emotional help during her hernia treatments.

Owner Giulia was told her chihuahua Gue had a back hernia two years ago and that surgery was not recommended. In the time since, Gue has been receiving regular acupuncture, massage and laser therapy. Sounds scary, but Gue has had her very own "support dog" through it all, in the form of canine sibling Chew.

Gue and Chew's supportive relationship was shared online in a TikTok video that has since captured over 1.7 million million hearts in the form of likes. "As you can see, at every session her emotional support dog Chew is present," Giulia said in the video. "Chew is not a certified service dog as she failed her exams several times, but her presence during these sessions has been essential for Gue's healing process."

In the clip, Gue could be seen having acupuncture needles placed across the head and body, while Chew hilariously watched on and sniffed Gue during the treatment.

Stock image of two chihuahuas. A chihuahua and her "support dog" have gone viral online. Getty Images

Although Chew is not technically a real support dog, the presence of emotional support in canine form can be beneficial for dogs, studies have shown.

In 2018, 29 military dogs took part in an experiment in which they had weekly socialization sessions with a non-military dog, where they could do whatever they pleased at the time. Their behavior was evaluated after the study and found that the dogs that took part in the experiment showed less aggressive behaviors than the military dogs that did not have regular socialization with another dog.

Dr. Stanley Coren, a psychologist who works on the human to animal relationship, theorized in Psychology Today that these effects weren't just down to overall socialization sessions, but "the effects of exposure to a therapy dog for short periods of time."

@giuliavalentina05 Welcome to Gue’s acupuncture, laser and massage therapy. Two years ago I found out she had a back hernia and she stopped running and playing. She was even having a hard time going to the bathroom:( now she’s a lot better. Chew is her emotional support dog but is not legally certified #chihuahua #emotionalsupportdog #acupuncture #dogacunputuretreatment #milan #fyp ♬ original sound - Giulia Valentina

It's clear that Chew has had huge benefits for Gue during her healing process, and TikTok viewers were left touched by their sibling relationship.

"Anything for the fur babies," wrote one user.

"Chew deserved that certification," added another.

Newsweek has contacted Giulia for comment.

Chew and Gue aren't the only dogs to play huge parts in one another's lives. Just this month, two other dogs went viral for their apparent love for each other.

Dog Rocky and his sister Marlow gained over 800,000 views after their owner captured Rocky "obsessing" over his canine sibling.