A car chase ends in a crash on Tucker Road on Sunday morning. “Just before 10 a.m. this morning, Deputy David Culbertson met a black Buick Regal northbound on Tucker Road at a high rate of speed. Deputy Culbertson turned around and got behind the vehicle, engaged lights and siren attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle, instead of stopping, sped up,” said Sheriff Martin Pace in a live report with the Vicksburg Daily News. “Several blocks down the road it actually side-swiped an oncoming vehicle and then, in about the 1700 block the fleeing vehicle apparently became disabled, pulled to the side of the road.”

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO