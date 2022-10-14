ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
vicksburgnews.com

Tucker Road car chase ends in crash and arrest

A car chase ends in a crash on Tucker Road on Sunday morning. “Just before 10 a.m. this morning, Deputy David Culbertson met a black Buick Regal northbound on Tucker Road at a high rate of speed. Deputy Culbertson turned around and got behind the vehicle, engaged lights and siren attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle, instead of stopping, sped up,” said Sheriff Martin Pace in a live report with the Vicksburg Daily News. “Several blocks down the road it actually side-swiped an oncoming vehicle and then, in about the 1700 block the fleeing vehicle apparently became disabled, pulled to the side of the road.”
WARREN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Slaughter, 58, of Vicksburg, in relation to a shooting incident on North Washington Street on Monday. According to Vicksburg police, Slaughter is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident that occurred in the 3500 block of Washington Street on Monday night.
VICKSBURG, MS
KNOE TV8

Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
MANGHAM, LA
Magnolia State Live

Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store

A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
VICKSBURG, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022

Hollis Louis Green, 32, 11 Government Fleet Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set. Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 28, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge. Ronald Cortez Johnson, 30,...
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say

MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
MANGHAM, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg man charged for possession of stolen firearm

The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg for possession of a stolen firearm. According to VPD, Harris was stopped on Wednesday near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was taken...
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
VIDALIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Ex-Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested; accused of Malfeasance in Office plus more

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, former Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy, 35-year-old Anthony T. Godbold was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Malfeasance in Office, and two counts of Introduction of Contraband in Jail. As […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
vicksburgnews.com

Vehicle rolls down hill into house

A Chevy Impala rolled down a hill and wedged between a house and a fence. Just before 5 p.m., a Chevy Impala rolled beyond its parking spot on Military Avenue in Vicksburg. Then went down a hill and became wedged between a house and a fence. The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She refused to be transported for medical treatment. The people in the house heard the impact and got out quickly.
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard

A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

BALLOON RACE ALERTS: Update on Sunday morning flight

Foggy conditions this morning caused a delay in take-off. Pilots may still fly at their discretion, taking off from various locations and heading toward a target behind the Natchez Mall. Others may fly over the Concordia Parish area as conditions allow.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Corbett Howard Edgin

Corbett Edgin was born April 16, 1970, in Natchez, MS, and died Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Natchez. He was a graduate of South Natchez High School, attended Delta State, was in the Mississippi Air National Guard, and was a graduate of Barber Academy. Corbett worked at Edgin Construction Company.
NATCHEZ, MS

