vicksburgnews.com
Tucker Road car chase ends in crash and arrest
A car chase ends in a crash on Tucker Road on Sunday morning. “Just before 10 a.m. this morning, Deputy David Culbertson met a black Buick Regal northbound on Tucker Road at a high rate of speed. Deputy Culbertson turned around and got behind the vehicle, engaged lights and siren attempting to stop the vehicle. The vehicle, instead of stopping, sped up,” said Sheriff Martin Pace in a live report with the Vicksburg Daily News. “Several blocks down the road it actually side-swiped an oncoming vehicle and then, in about the 1700 block the fleeing vehicle apparently became disabled, pulled to the side of the road.”
Teens went on armed carjacking spree, Mississippi police said
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man arrested for aggravated assault
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of Michael Slaughter, 58, of Vicksburg, in relation to a shooting incident on North Washington Street on Monday. According to Vicksburg police, Slaughter is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident that occurred in the 3500 block of Washington Street on Monday night.
KNOE TV8
Juvenile arrested after making threat against Mangham High School
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with two other police agencies has made an arrest in regards to a threat made against Mangham High School. On Oct. 13, 2022, RPSO was notified of a threat made on social media against MHS. RPSO, Mangham...
Deputies issued 40 arrest warrants for narcotic distribution in Franklin Parish; several suspects arrested
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office announced they have issued approximately 40 arrest warrants for narcotics.
Teen arrested for armed carjacking at Mississippi convenience store
A Mississippi teen has been arrested for an armed carjacking at a Vicksburg convenience store. Camron Grayer, 18, of Jackson, was taken into custody by investigators of the Vicksburg Police Department on Wednesday on a charge of armed carjacking resulting from the theft of a Toyota 4Runner that occurred at the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. at approximately 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022
Hollis Louis Green, 32, 11 Government Fleet Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbance in public place. No bond set. Jimmy Tyrone Watkins, 28, 28 Davis Court, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and simple assault/domestic violence. No bond set on either charge. Ronald Cortez Johnson, 30,...
15-year-old Tallulah teen arrested after making social media threats against Mangham High School, authorities say
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Mangham High School due to a threat posted on a social media platform against the high school. Deputies of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mangham Police, and the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered that a 15-year-old male juvenile […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg man charged for possession of stolen firearm
The Vicksburg Police Department announced the arrest of David Harris, 44, of Vicksburg for possession of a stolen firearm. According to VPD, Harris was stopped on Wednesday near the intersection of Cherry and West Magnolia Streets. Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen firearm and was taken...
Vidalia man arrested after molesting minor, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the sexual abuse of a child that allegedly occurred at a residence in Vidalia, La. During the investigation, deputies obtained evidence that the alleged sexual abuse had been ongoing […]
Ex-Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy arrested; accused of Malfeasance in Office plus more
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, former Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputy, 35-year-old Anthony T. Godbold was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Malfeasance in Office, and two counts of Introduction of Contraband in Jail. As […]
vicksburgnews.com
Vehicle rolls down hill into house
A Chevy Impala rolled down a hill and wedged between a house and a fence. Just before 5 p.m., a Chevy Impala rolled beyond its parking spot on Military Avenue in Vicksburg. Then went down a hill and became wedged between a house and a fence. The driver of the vehicle, a 73-year-old woman, received minor injuries. She refused to be transported for medical treatment. The people in the house heard the impact and got out quickly.
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Pemberton Square Boulevard
A MVC occurred at the 4100 block of Pemberton Square Boulevard in front of Murphy’s Express. The road is partially blocked while a vehicle is being towed away. According to radio traffic, an ambulance were dispatched to the scene due to someone complaining of headaches. The Vicksburg Police Department...
WLBT
‘Cold-blooded murder’: Man shot multiple times inside vehicle near convenience store in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed inside a vehicle near a convenience store in Natchez on Saturday night. According to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, the shooting was cold-blooded murder. Chief Daughtry says that the suspect walked down the street with an assault rifle and opened...
Natchez Democrat
Woodville men sentenced to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine
NATCHEZ — Two Woodville men were sentenced to federal prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine in Wilkinson County, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Warren “Jay” Jerome Goss Jr., 25, was...
Man claims he was stabbed by group of women, children in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man claims he was attacked by a group of women and children in Natchez and stabbed multiple times. The Natchez Democrat reported the incident happened on Saturday at Cedar Hurst Apartments. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in the city visiting his mother when he was assaulted. Tucker said […]
Natchez Democrat
BALLOON RACE ALERTS: Update on Sunday morning flight
Foggy conditions this morning caused a delay in take-off. Pilots may still fly at their discretion, taking off from various locations and heading toward a target behind the Natchez Mall. Others may fly over the Concordia Parish area as conditions allow.
Natchez Democrat
Corbett Howard Edgin
Corbett Edgin was born April 16, 1970, in Natchez, MS, and died Sunday, Oct. 09, 2022, in Natchez. He was a graduate of South Natchez High School, attended Delta State, was in the Mississippi Air National Guard, and was a graduate of Barber Academy. Corbett worked at Edgin Construction Company.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Police chief offering reward for shooting suspect; considered armed, dangerous
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward is being offered by Ferriday Police Chief Sam King for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, King said. In a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page, King asks anyone with information to contact...
