On a winter morning in 1892, several men gathered in a rural Rhode Island cemetery to dig up a family of vampires. First they exhumed Mary Eliza Brown, who had died eight years early of consumption; they found her body partially mummified. Next was her elder daughter, Mary Olive. She had died not long after her mother of the same disease; nothing remained but bones and hair. Finally, the men removed Mary’s younger daughter, Mercy, from the family crypt, where the 19-year-old had been placed following her death from consumption just two months before. To most of the men on hand, Mercy’s body seemed remarkably well preserved—which was then considered a sign of vampirism.

