insideedition.com
Never-Before-Seen Tape of 1993 Jeffrey Dahmer Prison Interview
Inside Edition is opening its archives to share never-before-seen video of our 1993 interview with Jeffrey Dahmer. A new generation is learning about the convicted serial killer’s horrifying crimes through the Netflix series “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” The world exclusive interview took place at a maximum security prison where Dahmer was serving a 999-year sentence. The then 33-year-old told Inside Edition’s Nancy Glass about his motives for killing 17 men.
Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator
Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
Journalist who interviewed Jeffrey Dahmer: ‘He was a psychopath’
Nancy Glass, the journalist who was the last person to speak to Jeffrey Dahmer before he was killed in prison, reveals her details about the serial killer.
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
Woman's Nanny Cam to Check On Bedridden Husband Sparks Debate: 'Creepy'
"There was no reason for OP to even ask about it because it's none of her business," one user said.
NME
Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas
New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above. Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.
Belgian serial killer Marc Dutroux is a ‘pure psychopath’ who terrorized an entire country, podcast reveals
Matt Grave, a native Texan who resides in Belgium, is the host of the true-crime podcast "Le Monstre," which details Marc Dutroux's heinous crimes and how he was eventually brought down.
Radio Ink
Surviving El Chapo
Produced by Lionsgate Sound and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unit Audio in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts, “Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down a Drug Lord” dives into the story of the Flores brothers. Speaking publicly for the first time ever with co-hosts Curtis “50...
Suspect, 15, in custody over latest US mass shooting
The gunman believed to have killed five people in North Carolina in America's latest mass shooting is a 15-year-old boy, in critical condition after being shot by police, officials said Friday. The North Carolina shooting occurred after a jury earlier in the day rejected the death penalty and backed life imprisonment for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people at a Florida high school in 2018.
George Floyd's Family Considering Kanye West Lawsuit, Lawyer Says
The Grammy-winning hip hop star and designer is in hot water for claiming Floyd died as a result of having an opiate in his blood, a substantiated claim.
TMZ.com
Jeffrey Dahmer-Inspired Clothes Sold on eBay For Halloween Despite Outrage
Jeffrey Dahmer costumes might not be on the shelves at major stores this Halloween ... but that isn't stopping folks from hawking the killer costume online. Tons of costume items inspired by the serial killer are up for sale on eBay, despite outrage from folks who say the costume, given Dahmer's history, is just downright disrespectful.
Deer Tramples Utah Family's Dog to Death in Backyard in Unprovoked Attack
Deer rarely attack humans or pets, but they can be aggressive when protecting newborn fawns and during the mating season.
theminaretonline.org
New Dahmer Series Raises Ethical Questions
I would be lying if I said I am not obsessed with true crime, but I certainly know my limits. No matter how fictional a movie or show is, I remember that these are based on real crimes that affected real people and they were left with traumatic experiences. That is the difference between me and those who romanticize serial killers, serial rapists or anyone of that sort.
Atlas Obscura
The Real-Life Vampire Autopsies of the Victorian Era
On a winter morning in 1892, several men gathered in a rural Rhode Island cemetery to dig up a family of vampires. First they exhumed Mary Eliza Brown, who had died eight years early of consumption; they found her body partially mummified. Next was her elder daughter, Mary Olive. She had died not long after her mother of the same disease; nothing remained but bones and hair. Finally, the men removed Mary’s younger daughter, Mercy, from the family crypt, where the 19-year-old had been placed following her death from consumption just two months before. To most of the men on hand, Mercy’s body seemed remarkably well preserved—which was then considered a sign of vampirism.
mailplus.co.uk
Angela Lansbury’s proudest role - rescuing her daughter from Charles Manson’s evil clutches
HER eyes seemed to be permanently twinkling, while her voice radiated a fireside cosiness. If any Hollywood star projected maternal warmth, it was Dame Angela Lansbury, who died this week aged 96. It’s almost unimaginable then to learn that in real life Dame Angela, that most comforting of presences, was...
