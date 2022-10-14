'Hard Day': Dog Who Fell Asleep Holding Stick Has Internet in Stitches

A video of a dog sleeping blissfully while holding a stick in its mouth has gone viral on TikTok, where it had garnered 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

The video, shared by TikToker Jesua Lickes Cabrera, shows a dog sleeping on its back on a sofa, with its head on a pillow, chest open, legs bent and paws curled. In its mouth is a piece of what appeared to be a wood branch.

Dogs can sleep for as much as half of the day and their sleeping positions "shed a little light into their behavior and much of it is inherited from their more primitive canine ancestors," Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer at American Kennel Club (AKC), told Newsweek back in August.

A file photo of a dog asleep on a sofa.

Mary R. Burch, a certified applied animal behaviorist and the AKC family dog director, told Newsweek in August: "Those of us who are dog lovers are likely to know about canine body posture. A stiff body and legs with the ears pulled down and the lips pulled back means 'watch out,' and that big goofy grin means your dog is happy."

But what do dogs' bodies say when they're asleep?

A July 2020 study published in the peer-reviewed journal Animals stated: "Changes in the pattern and duration of a dog's sleep can reflect a dog's wakeful experiences and how comfortable they are in their own environment."

A dog's sleeping position is typically determined by their general levels of comfort, anxiety, safety and environmental temperature.

The sleeping position captured in the latest viral TikTok video shows that the dog is completely relaxed in its surroundings, feeling safe and unthreatened in its environment, according to Klein and Burch.

Burch explained: "Animals who have a sense that they might be attacked don't expose their bellies. When the dog rolls over onto the belly-up position, it could also mean that the dog has gotten warm while sleeping and needs to cool off."

The latest video has delighted users on TikTok.

User Ed Quigg said: "I wish I could sleep like that not a care in the world [floating hearts smiley face emoji]."

User annwinoxy said: "Omg [oh my god]... that's a happy dog!! [floating hearts smiley face emoji]."

User Marcus cooper431 wrote: "That's made me laugh out loud [crying laughing emoji]."

Jenny-lee McDonald wrote: "branch manager getting some well deserved rest [crying laughing emoji]."

April Rodriguez27 said: "Hard day at the office!"

User coffee Joe wrote: "[crying laughing emojis] life is hard [floating hearts smiley face emojis]."