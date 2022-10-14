ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO

When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant

Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth

The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation International News

Beechcraft Hands Over 1,000th T-6 Texan II Trainer

Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft division in Wichita has handed over the 1,000th example of the T-6 Texan II, the company announced on October 12. The achievement followed soon after global fleet had surpassed the five million flight-hour milestone. The 1,000th aircraft is a T-6C, one of five for the Colombian air force’s Escuadrón de Combate 116 at Palanquero.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
watchers.news

Bright fireball over Washington, U.S.

A bright fireball was seen over Washington U.S. at 05:18 UTC on October 13, 2022. The event lasted a couple of seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 143 reports by 13:40 UTC, from British Columbia, Oregon, and Washington.1. Preliminary trajectory based on the reports shows the bolide was traveling...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year

Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
INDUSTRY
tourcounsel.com

Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)

Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
TRAVEL
