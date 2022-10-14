Read full article on original website
I work remotely on a sailboat. I travel the world, bathe in the sea, and go snorkeling whenever I want.
Theresa Feulner is a psychologist who works remotely on a sailboat. In her free time, she's either hiking, relaxing on the boat, or exploring a city.
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
Inside Abandoned Underground WWII Fortress Built by Mussolini
The incredible abandoned fortress is part of a system of fortifications that spread over 1,000 miles across Italy's northern frontier.
Sick, Lonely Orca Dies After Stranding on Beach
Rescuers managed to direct the lost orca back to sea, but it washed ashore not long afterward, sick and in poor condition. It died shortly afterward.
Sunfish Weighing 6,000lbs Is the World's Heaviest Ever Bony Fish
The dead sunfish found off the coast of the Azores in the North Atlantic weighed more than a white rhino.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Incredible moment two humpback whales brawl with a huge pod of killer whales 'to protect other marine life' off the coast of Seattle
A rare moment was captured off the coast of Seattle as two humpback whales were spotted in conflict with a pod of orcas. According to the Pacific Whale Watch Association, humpback whales have been known to ward off Bigg's orcas as they chase their prey, which often includes sea lions and humpback calves.
Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO
When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
River cruise fans can soon sail on a five-ship, 46-night around the world cruise — see what the $40,000 itinerary will be like
River cruise fanatics who have considered booking a traditional monthslong around-the-world cruise will soon get their own global river cruise. But instead of spending endless days at sea on a mega cruise liner, these travelers will have to hop from river to river …. … which will require several nights...
477 whales die in New Zealand after 'heartbreaking' strandings on remote beaches
The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand's main islands.
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
'I Skydived From Space, This Is What I Saw'
In this exclusive Newsweek essay, Felix Baumgartner reflects on his freefall through the atmosphere.
The Russian Space Program Is Falling Back to Earth
The new crew arrived at the International Space Station last week, all smiles and floating hair. There was, as usual, a little welcome ceremony, with heartfelt remarks from the newcomers streamed live for the people they left behind on Earth. A few of the astronauts floated above the others and turned upside down, hanging like bats, so that their beaming faces would fit into the frame.
Superhighway of ancient human and animal footprints in England provides an 'amazing snapshot of the past'
Erosion along a beach in England has revealed ancient human and animal footprints.
Endangered Species Found in California Creek for the First Time
Just over a year ago, Mill Creek saw some renovations including the removal of a dam that had long been present in the central California tributary. Now, officials are beginning to see some massive benefits to this dam removal after scientists discovered an endangered wildlife species located in the water.
Beechcraft Hands Over 1,000th T-6 Texan II Trainer
Textron Aviation Defense’s Beechcraft division in Wichita has handed over the 1,000th example of the T-6 Texan II, the company announced on October 12. The achievement followed soon after global fleet had surpassed the five million flight-hour milestone. The 1,000th aircraft is a T-6C, one of five for the Colombian air force’s Escuadrón de Combate 116 at Palanquero.
Bright fireball over Washington, U.S.
A bright fireball was seen over Washington U.S. at 05:18 UTC on October 13, 2022. The event lasted a couple of seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) received 143 reports by 13:40 UTC, from British Columbia, Oregon, and Washington.1. Preliminary trajectory based on the reports shows the bolide was traveling...
Mind-blowing illusion uses ‘brain hack’ to totally fool your eyes
THIS optical illusion is sure to put your head in a spin. It presents two rotating rings made up of six, egg-shaped dots. The rings appear to be moving at different speeds. They are, however, both spinning at the same rate. The illusion was posted to Twitter on October 8...
740,000km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks: we reveal just how much fishing gear is lost at sea each year
Two per cent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from seven of the world’s biggest fishing countries including Peru, Indonesia, Morocco and the United States, to find out just how much gear enters the global ocean. We found at current loss rates, in 65 years there would be enough fishing nets littering the sea to cover the entire planet. This lost fishing equipment, known...
Palau’s incredible Jellyfish Lake (with Map & Photos)
Jellyfish Lake is a small lake, the highlight of the Rocky Islands archipelago in Palau. At first glance, it is the most ordinary lake, but as soon as you go under water, a person enters another world, a world of royal calm, peace, one gets the impression that nature is meditating here.
