Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
LFGC District 3 meeting is Oct. 18
Members of the Morgan City and Patterson garden clubs met recently to make final arrangements for the Louisiana Federation of Garden Clubs District 3 meeting Oct. 18 at NicoBella Event Center in Morgan City. The clubs are co-sponsoring the event. “Atchafalaya National Heritage, our Gateway to Conservation” will be the program by John Flores, photographer and author. From left are Gerri Bourgeois, Donna Bucci, Linda Thomas, Jo Ann Blanchard, Iris Roy and Judith Manfre. Also attending was Evelyn Estay.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
$30 million infrastructure investment in Iberia Parish
A $30 million project on Hwy 90 from La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) will begin in November, according to The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
stmarynow.com
Serving the public since 1872
The Morgan City Fire Department celebrated its 150th anniversary Saturday with a fire prevention open house and celebration at the station on Victor II Boulevard. About 60 children turned out for the open house. Later, members of the Fire Department posed on the Enola E., the truck that the department acquired in 1922 and has recently been restored.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
lafourchegazette.com
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche
Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia
New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
L'Observateur
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana
Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.
1 Person Injured In Motor-Vehicle Accident In West Baton Rouge Parish (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police department reported a motor-vehicle accident in Louisiana on Thursday. The car crash happened on I-10 eastbound, between Grosse Tete & LA-415. The driver was injured in the crash.
What are duties of a school resource officer during lockdown?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber shared how school resource officers handle school lockdowns.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette parent arrested, charged for 'assault on a teacher' denies allegation
Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped. Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to...
Comments / 0