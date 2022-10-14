ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, LA

LFGC District 3 meeting is Oct. 18

Members of the Morgan City and Patterson garden clubs met recently to make final arrangements for the Louisiana Federation of Garden Clubs District 3 meeting Oct. 18 at NicoBella Event Center in Morgan City. The clubs are co-sponsoring the event. “Atchafalaya National Heritage, our Gateway to Conservation” will be the program by John Flores, photographer and author. From left are Gerri Bourgeois, Donna Bucci, Linda Thomas, Jo Ann Blanchard, Iris Roy and Judith Manfre. Also attending was Evelyn Estay.
MORGAN CITY, LA
The Morgan City Fire Department celebrated its 150th anniversary Saturday with a fire prevention open house and celebration at the station on Victor II Boulevard. About 60 children turned out for the open house. Later, members of the Fire Department posed on the Enola E., the truck that the department acquired in 1922 and has recently been restored.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Separate issues cause widespread outages in Lafourche

Power is out throughout most of Lafourche Parish on Saturday night due to separate issues across the parish. Parish President Archie Chaisson confirmed the outages to The Gazette on Saturday night, saying that power will likely be out for at least a few hours in some areas of Thibodaux due to a car hitting the main line in the city.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
NEW IBERIA, LA
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Brown: Living & dying in Louisiana

Eighteen years ago this week, Derrick Todd Lee received the death penalty in Louisiana. He was the state’s most notorious and prolific serial killer. I was there in the courtroom when the verdict was handed down. It was a cool Tuesday evening, and I was leaving a reception for former congressman Billy Tauzin at the Old State capital in downtown Baton Rouge.
LOUISIANA STATE
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 6-13

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 6-13: Willie Delmore, 62, 39085 Cornerview Rd, Gonzales was arrested pursuant to 2 bench warrants;. Michael Watson, 38, 40119 Ronda Ave, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Alprazolam, and Manufacture/Distribution/PWITD Schedule I-CDS;. Dana Joseph, 39, 2044 Fisk Ct,...
GONZALES, LA
Louisiana State Police seeking public’s help in deadly hit-and-run investigation

Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigators are asking for the public’s help with a deadly hit-and-run investigation. According to investigators, the crash happened in the Bell Rose area just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. They said David Gilbert, 54, was killed while walking in the middle of LA 998.

