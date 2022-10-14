Read full article on original website
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community.
Ghosts - Jay's Friends - Review: F.R.I.E.N.D.S in a Cult
This week's episode of Ghosts uses the show's favorite gimmick, switching between Sam and Jay's POV in an instant, to reveal just how lonely Jay is. It's a plotline that the show hasn't touched on as much lately, presumably because this is an ensemble show with so many characters, but it makes a lovely and much appreciated return this week when Jay makes a few new friends, including The Other Two's Drew Tarver as Micah. Within the first few minutes of this character's introduction, as well as his wacky friends, it's abundantly clear that this is a cult, but the writers do a good job at making it believable that Jay, who left all his friends in the city last year and now just watches his wife talk to cool, invisible friends, is isolated enough to fall for the cult. The result is a mix of hilarious hijinks and ridiculous contracts.
The friend zone: art, music, films and more about platonic love
When he was in his 50s, the Renaissance genius Michelangelo fell in love with a young nobleman called Tommaso dei Cavalieri. This drawing is one of the gifts he gave him: it even has a note asking what Tommaso thinks of it. But Michelangelo also wrote poems in which he insists his love is platonic, drawing on a philosophical conception of love as something that can raise you to the spiritual. Michelangelo knew and understood Plato, even comparing himself with Socrates who Plato says lay all night beside his boyfriend, chastely. Jonathan Jones.
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle Wholly Acquired by BBC Studios
BBC Studios, the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm, is intent on growing its portfolio of U.K. scripted labels. It already wholly owns Lookout Point (“Happy Valley 3”), Clerkenwell Films (“Somewhere Boy”), House Productions (“Sherwood”) and most recently Firebird Pictures (“Wahala”) and is the controlling shareholder in Baby Cow (“Chivalry”).
Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’
The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
Rihanna Drops Teaser and Date for ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’
Sorry, it’s not a new album, but it’s a reason for excitement all the same: Rihanna’s next Savage X Fenty Show has an official premiere date. Vol. 4 of the annual fashion special drops Nov. 9, exclusively streaming on Amazon’s Prime Video. In a short but...
New ‘RHONY’ Cast Met With Mixed Fan Reactions
The new 'RHONY' cast was revealed at BravoCon 2022, but fans are mixed in their reaction.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Holy Family’ on Netflix, An Elliptical Spanish Thriller Series That Takes Motherhood To Extremes
In Holy Family (Netflix), a tingly eight-episode drama from creator Manolo Caro (The House of Flowers), a mysterious woman’s arrival in an upscale Madrid neighborhood creates connections between a group of her neighbors, all of whom are in different stages of motherhood. And while it’s pretty clear she’s hiding something, the newcomer is definitely not the only individual in these parts with secrets. HOLY FAMILY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: It’s 1998, and we’re in Melilla, a North African city that’s an autonomous part of Spain, where a woman is in labor. “Notify the OR,” her attending medical professional says....
Feline Folklore: The Stories Behind the Superstitions
True cat lovers will agree that all cats are lovely – regardless of the color of their fur! But, we’ve all heard the old superstition that black cats bring bad luck to those whose paths they cross. Where on earth did that silly idea come from? Black cats...
People share their own 'ghost stories' that made them believe in the paranormal
Spooky entertainment for believers and cynics alike.
Jeff Barnaby, Canadian Indigenous Director of ‘Rhymes for Young Ghouls’, Dies at 46
The Canadian Mi’gmaq filmmaker, best known for films such as 'Blood Quantum', has passed away after a battle with cancer. Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, best known for his Rhymes For Young Ghouls and Blood Quantum movies, has passed away. He was 46 years old. Barnaby, who was raised...
Jeffrey Dahmer victim’s mother begs people not to dress as him for Halloween
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has criticised people for using Halloween costumes inspired by the serial killer as it “traumatises” the families of the victims.Shirley Hughes, mother of Tony Hughes – a deaf victim of Dahmer among 17 others murdered by him – said she is outraged by the “evil” Halloween costumes inspired by the serial killer.She believes the costumes simply exploit the victims of the cannibal serial killer, also referred to as the “Milwaukee cannibal”, and traumatise their families.Several costumes have attracted the ire of Twitter users after Netflix aired the controversial series Dahmer – Monster:...
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
No Bounds festival review – unmissable weekend of music, art, technology and dance
The sounds swirling around Sheffield Cathedral rumble with a brooding and malevolent air. Drones whirr like helicopter blades and icy electronics pierce the air as Blackhaine delivers his inimitable Lancastrian social-realist avant-rap. His guttural screams are so intense you wonder if the stained glass windows could shatter. He and his crew even manage to force a circle pit among the audience, in the exact place that worshippers will be sitting silently for afternoon prayers the following day.
Prima-donna dramas and hedonist paintings: the best culture about Europe
From misty travelogues to the bitchiest of bureaux, our critics select music, tv, literature, art and film that celebrates life on the continent
The inside story on.... Joyride
Whether playing the country’s most famous mother, Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, or the ambivalent mum Leda in The Lost Daughter (2021), Olivia Colman excels at showing the inner turmoil motherhood can bring. And now she’s done it again in road-trip film Joyride. Set in rural Ireland,...
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
