Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California woman went missing two months ago. Police just found her body at a crash siteArenacrownsiSelma, CA
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Related
Woman dies in rollover crash in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in a rollover crash Friday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues near Highway 99 in central Fresno. Police say the woman was driving and went off the road and hit a wire connected […]
KMPH.com
Crash sends car head-on into sheriff deputy's vehicle in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A crash at a Clovis intersection sent a car head-on into a sheriff deputy’s vehicle late Saturday night. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was at a red light at the intersection of Willow and Nees Avenues just after midnight when two cars crashed.
yourcentralvalley.com
Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
KMPH.com
65 residents displaced after large building fire in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Around 65 residents have now been displaced after a large building fire Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department responded to a building fire around 10:42 p.m. on Belmont Avenue and Broadway Street. When the first crew arrived on the scene, they found...
Woman killed after hit and run in central Fresno, investigation underway
Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash in central Fresno.
Driver of stolen car crashes into 3 cars, police say
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver of a stolen vehicle crashed into three cars in Clovis Saturday evening, according to the Clovis Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call of a possible stolen car traveling south on Clovis and Gettysburg. Police say a pursuit began on Ashlan and Clovis Avenues […]
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
Man hospitalized after surviving crash in northeast Fresno with gunshot wound
Fresno Police say a man crashed along Friant Road, when officers checked on the driver, they found he had been shot.
WATCH: Bodycam shows arrest after shots fired into Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Bodycam footage released by the Fresno Police Department on Friday shows what led to the arrest of a 48-year-old man on March 6, who police say fired gunshots through the adjoining wall of his apartment – into an apartment where two children lived. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injured Patient Life Flighted Out After Traffic Accident Near Fresno
Two-Vehicle Collision at Dunlap Road Intersection Causes Serious Injury. A traffic accident at Kings Canyon Joint Unified caused serious injuries after two vehicles collided on October 11. The crash occurred at Dunlap and Hopewell roads around 3:09 p.m. After California Highway Patrol (CHP) as well as emergency responders arrived at the accident scene, the roadway was shut down to allow a Life Flight plane to land and pick up the patient for transport to a hospital.
KMJ
Boy Missing Out of Fresno Found Safe
UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department has reported that Alias has been found safe. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo,was reported missing Monday. The Fresno Police Department reports that he has been found. No other details have been released. __________. ORIGINAL STORY:. A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police...
Man arrested after possible active shooter in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the […]
KMPH.com
Police release body-cam video from officer-involved shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department released body-worn-camera video from an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Police responded to reports of gunfire on E. Weldon Ave. near Van Ness Blvd. The caller said multiple gunshots were fired at her apartment where she lived with her...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Family remembers 15-year-old Hoover High student hit and killed by car
Rashad Al-Hakim Junior fought for his life in the days following the crash but lost that battle. His mother says this feels like a nightmare and as she mourns the loss of her son, she's also left with a lot of questions.
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
KMJ
Teenage Girl Reported Missing Out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Kaydence Marie Ellison has not been seen since Sunday. She is believed to have a recent connection to somebody in Stockton. If you think you know where Kaydence...
KMPH.com
Shattered glass injures fans at Valley Children's Stadium, coach on leave
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno State coach is now on administrative leave after shattering a window at the Valley Children’s Stadium, injuring fans sitting below. Fans sitting under the retired Messer 21 jersey section of the stadium were injured after the shards of broken glass came raining down on them during Saturday’s game.
Dog leads to drug and gun bust in Fresno, deputies say
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 58-year-old David Mitchell because his dog was unsecured on the back of his motorcycle. Deputies then discovered nearly eight ounces of methamphetamine and $3,000.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
Comments / 1