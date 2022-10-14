Read full article on original website
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says
OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
3 News Now
Carol Blood doubles her fundraising for Nebraska governor but still trails Jim Pillen’s
State Sen. Carol Blood more than doubled her fundraising for the Nebraska governor’s race this summer. But she was significantly outraised by her GOP opponent, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen. Blood, the Democratic nominee, raised $262,000 in the third quarter: $242,000 from individuals and about $19,000 from political...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Why is Feenstra unwilling to debate Melton in Iowa 4th race?
"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Association forum in Sheldon on Sept. 7 with no journalists present,. except a moderator. That forum was not aired. Feenstra declined to meet with Ryan Melton...
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
Sioux City Journal
Who is Christina Bohannan? Meet the Democrat running for the 1st Congressional District seat
Christina Bohannan begins many campaign stops with the same story. Growing up in a town of about 700 in a trailer in Florida, the going got tough when her dad, a construction worker, got sick with emphysema and lost his health insurance, her story goes. "That's when I realized that...
Advocates, politicians discuss legalizing recreational marijuana in Iowa
The journey to legalize marijuana in Iowa continues, and an advocacy group based in Des Moines is taking the issue to the state house.
101.9 KELO-FM
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
kscj.com
SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT
A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Gun measure attempts to deceive Iowans
Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this amendment has a hidden agenda. Strict Scrutiny is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Strict Scrutiny is what makes THIS amendment very different and extreme. Strict scrutiny requires a judge determine a challenged law furthers a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that interest.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths
Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government. One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Iowa Congressional Candidates, and Siouxlanders Struggle to Fill Events
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: The 1st District candidates lean into their core issues, debates past and future in the 2nd District, and Siouxlanders having trouble filling candidate events. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: An open letter to Iowa educators
There’s a lot of things we clearly know are not in our best interest. We don’t follow the GPS when it leads into a river. We don’t tell our spouse he/she looks fat in those jeans, and we don’t wear a U of I shirt into an Iowa State bar or vice versa.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign held march outside Capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign raised awareness on Oct. 15 for upcoming policies in the Nebraska Legislature. The campaign is led by a national organization who held marches across the country on Saturday. The tri-chair for the Nebraska Poor People’s Campaign, Angela Montalvo, spoke...
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Nebraska voters deserve respect from politicians, not lame excuses
Political campaigns are important. They can help voters learn about candidates and issues, so citizens can make informed choices about the people who will represent and lead them. At its best, the political process can be a noble undertaking. And then last week we saw some examples of … the...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem goes out of state for a social studies curriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators here in South Dakota?
Gov. Kristi Noem goes out of state for a social studieslcurriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators right here in South Dakota?. We have education experts here in South Dakota—many of them. In fact, South Dakota has 22 higher education institutions. But Kristi Noem doesn’t trust South Dakotans to determine what our students learn.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
South Dakota signals the end of an era on Medicaid expansion
Eleven other states have not expanded Medicaid, but only three — Florida, Mississippi and Wyoming — allow voters to collect signatures for a ballot measure, and none appear likely to do so in the near term.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Examiner: Legion members protest pardon for Grand Island man
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A protest is planned after a Grand Island man who served time for a violent rape was pardoned in September. That's the report from the Nebraska Examiner. When NTV News last saw John Paul Arias in May, he was being sworn in as a mentor...
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns have 3 solutions
Twenty Nebraska counties had a child poverty rate higher than the national average in 2020. All 20 counties have populations under 40,000.
Comments / 6