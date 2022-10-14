ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska's disappearing Democrats follows national trend, expert says

OMAHA, Neb. — Seven months ago, Nebraska's voter registration data started illuminating a trend: thousands of Democrats were switching parties to vote in the Republican primary. While it was an abnormal uptick, it was following a normal trend. "There's been quite a large shift toward Republican affiliation across the...
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Why is Feenstra unwilling to debate Melton in Iowa 4th race?

"Why do you suppose Randy Feenstra is unwilling to debate Ryan Melton? The only time they met together was at a closed Corn Growers Association forum in Sheldon on Sept. 7 with no journalists present,. except a moderator. That forum was not aired. Feenstra declined to meet with Ryan Melton...
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
101.9 KELO-FM

Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor

DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
kscj.com

SCHOLTEN RUNNING UNOPPOSED FOR IOWA HOUSE SEAT

A FORMER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS IS RUNNING UNOPPOSED IN THIS NOVEMBER’S GENERAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE. J.D. SCHOLTEN IS THE LONE CANDIDATE FOR IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT ONE, WHICH INCLUDES SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE AND PART OF THE NORTHSIDE. SCHOLTEN SAYS HE HAS BEEN OUT...
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Gun measure attempts to deceive Iowans

Public Measure Number One is written to deceive Iowans. It mimics the Second Amendment and adds “strict scrutiny” that makes it clear this amendment has a hidden agenda. Strict Scrutiny is NOT in the U.S. Constitution. Strict Scrutiny is what makes THIS amendment very different and extreme. Strict scrutiny requires a judge determine a challenged law furthers a “compelling government interest” and is “narrowly tailored” to achieve that interest.
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Disqualify political candidates who speak untruths

Nov. 8 is an important date for all eligible voters to cast their votes for the candidates they want to represent them in local, state, and federal government. One needs to understand no candidate will reflect exactly their political view on every issue. Having said that, there will.be candidates who more closely reflect their views than others. They should vote for that candidate no matter the candidates political affiliation.
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: An open letter to Iowa educators

There’s a lot of things we clearly know are not in our best interest. We don’t follow the GPS when it leads into a river. We don’t tell our spouse he/she looks fat in those jeans, and we don’t wear a U of I shirt into an Iowa State bar or vice versa.
cowboystatedaily.com

Trying To Turn Red Seat Blue, Democrat Targets GOP Incumbent Through Creative Billboard

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A trio of campaign billboards along major corridors through Laramie are catching the attention of many travelers with their unusual marketing approach. Merav Ben-David, a Democratic candidate for Wyoming House District 46, recently put up a billboard advertisement along eastbound Interstate...
klkntv.com

sdstandardnow.com

Noem goes out of state for a social studies curriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators here in South Dakota?

Gov. Kristi Noem goes out of state for a social studieslcurriculum. Why won’t she trust our educators right here in South Dakota?. We have education experts here in South Dakota—many of them. In fact, South Dakota has 22 higher education institutions. But Kristi Noem doesn’t trust South Dakotans to determine what our students learn.
bleedingheartland.com

Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance

Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
