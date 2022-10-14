ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, GA

Road dedication for late Holly Springs Officer Joe Burson rescheduled

By , Staff reports
Cherokee Tribune
 2 days ago
Joe Burson

A new date has been set for a road dedication to honor the legacy of Holly Springs Officer Joe Burson.

The city of Holly Springs will host a road dedication service at 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at the Northside Holly Springs Medical Office Building at 684 Sixes Road in Holly Springs. The original date of Sept. 30 was canceled due to expected weather from Hurrican Ian.

Those in attendance are expected to include county public safety personnel, city mayors in Cherokee County, Holly Springs City Council members, county commissioners, state representatives and state senators.

The Interstate 575 at Sixes Road interchange will be named in memory of Burson, who was killed in June 2021 during a traffic stop.

Motorists traveling on and off this interchange will be able to see a lasting reminder of the legacy of Burson through the signs that the Georgia Department of Transportation will install on the interstate.

In April, Friends of Holly Springs Police Foundation, Holly Springs Tree Commission, Holly Springs Police Department and the city of Holly Springs dedicated a Yoshino cherry tree in Burson’s honor at JB Owens Park. A headstone with Burson’s name sits in front of the tree.

Cherokee Tribune

