Forest Service Christmas Tree Permits Available Online Through Recreation.gov

For the third season, the USDA Forest Service is selling Christmas Tree permits through Recreation.gov, which makes it more convenient for visitors to find and purchase permits to cut holiday trees from their favorite national forest. Permits are currently available and may vary by national forest.

“Many families are discovering their local forest for the first time to bring home their special holiday tree,” said USDA Forest Service Chief Randy Moore. “These experiences help connect people to their local national forest and become treasured family memories.” Lynn G. expressed their delight when visiting the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest in Colorado, “This was our first year cutting down our own tree and we weren’t entirely sure what to expect. Our children (ages 10 and 5) had a blast and have already asked to do this again next year.”

Recreation.gov makes it easy to purchase a permit. “Visitor feedback has been extremely positive,” said Rick DeLappe, Recreation.gov Program Manager. “Of the more than 9,000-star ratings submitted by those who purchased permits on Recreation.gov during the 2021 season, 96 percent gave 4 or 5 stars of their experience.”