Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime
(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
Why Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is Must-Watch Anime
This week marked the start of one of the most anticipated shows of the year, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. There are so many reasons fans have been pumped for this one, which marks the first time for Bleach to be back on TV and streaming services in a full decade. Whether you’ve had a chance to check out the return or are looking for an excuse to start your own Bleach journey from the beginning, let’s take a look at what makes Thousand-Year Blood War such a must-watch anime this season.
Pokemon Journeys Synopsis Teases an Ash vs. Leon Twist
Ash Ketchum has been the Pokemon anime's protagonist for decades, with the latest season seeing both himself and his trusty Pikachu working their way to the top in becoming combatants in the Masters 8 Tournament. With the final battle between Ash and Leon set to take place over the course of four episodes, a new synopsis reveals how the battle will begin while also revealing that while there will be flashbacks that highlight Ketchum's past, the fight will not be interrupted.
Japanese Fans Rank Their Most-Anticipated Titles of 2022 in New Poll
The Fall 2022 schedule of new anime premieres is now underway, and a new poll has ranked where all of these new titles ranks among the most anticipated premieres for the year overall among fans in Japan! The year has been pretty great for quality anime releases already as many of the production studios have been able to find their footing once more following all of the shake ups from the ongoing COVID pandemic, but the final months seem to be more stacked than ever. Not only are there some brand new series getting attention, but classic franchise reboots, new seasons, highly anticipated adaptations, and more.
More Mecha Anime for Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Fans
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is taking the anime fandom by storm. Whether you’re a returning Gundam fan here for the latest installment or an Utena fan counting the similarities, you’re in for a good time. And if this is your first time really enjoying a mecha anime series… may we offer you some more?
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Epic Games reveals ‘Fallout 3’ and more as next week’s free titles
Epic Games has unveiled the games that will be going free-to-play on its platform next week, and the collection includes Fallout 3. Starting from October 20 and running through to October 27, players will be able to grab Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Evoland Legendary Edition for free on Epic’s PC platform.
Nier: Automata Anime Release Window Arrives With Key Visual
Over the decades, anime fans have received many series based on video games, with examples including Pokemon, Street Fighter, Persona, and Castlevania being a few franchises which barely scratch the surface. Early next year, the Square Enix character action game, Nier: Automata, will be receiving an anime adaptation that will tell an entirely original story with new and old characters from the franchise, and the series has released a new video and key visual to give fans an idea of what this world will look like.
Could Freddy Krueger Defeat These Anime Heroes?
It’s that time of year when we start unearthing all our favorite horror series. And we’re still waiting on that Nightmare on Elm Street reboot we were promised. We can’t wait to see what Freddy Krueger gets up to next. But for now, we’re going to have to make our own fun.
P.A. WORKS Has Original “Buddy Anime Project” in the Works
The folks behind shows like SHIROBAKO and Ya Boy Kongming! are getting ready to return with a new original series. This time it’s being billed as a “buddy anime project,” the official Twitter for which has launched as @BuddyD_project, and the main cast members have been revealed.
Against the Storm - Official Release Date Trailer
Check out the latest trailer for upcoming roguelite city builder, Against the Storm. Here's a look at how settlers go about establishing colonies and gathering resources in this new dark fantasy game. Your decisions will impact how the settlements evolve over time, so you'll need to carefully consider which attributes you want to upgrade as you go.
This indie FPS could pass for a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners roguelike
Deadlink is launching on Steam Early Access next week
Five-Foot Pokémon Garchomp Plush Can Be Yours for $400
If you need a new Pokémon plush that’s perfectly sized for snuggling, Premium Bandai has something, well, premium for you. The company has opened pre-orders for a new plush of Garchomp, which measures around five feet long in its sleeping pose and is priced at a wallet-pummeling ¥57,200, adding up to nearly US$400.
KoRn lead singer starts pet brand ‘Freak On A Leash’
‘Are You Ready’ for a new pet brand company from the nu-metal band KoRn? Lead singer of KoRn, Jonathan Davis, has launched a pet company called ‘Freak on a leash.’ ‘Freak on a leash’ is named after KoRn’s 1998 hit song that was on their album ‘Follow The Leader.’ The products will be inspired by […]
The Mario movie trailer has been reimagined as an N64 game
An animator has reimagined the opening scene of the Super Mario Bros Movie in the style of a Nintendo 64 game, Super Mario 64 to be exact. Animator @codaanim (opens in new tab) has shared a video to Twitter captioned: "The Super Mario Bros Movie trailer, but it looks like Mario 64", which, as you can imagine, takes a clip from the recently released Super Mario Bros Movie trailer and recreates it with Super Mario 64 style-graphics.
Hunter x Hunter Anime Is Reportedly Returning With a New PV
Hunter x Hunter is on a high these days, and it won't be much longer before the series returns to center stage. After several years, the manga is slated to return to publication later this month, and creator Yoshihiro Togashi has kept readers updated on that comeback. And if a new report is right, then the Hunter x Hunter will make a special return in tandem with the manga.
3D Pokemon Yellow fan-remake brings back a truly cursed chonky Pikachu
Plus several other voxel-style Pokemon
Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month
Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month. While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.
New Tales from the Borderlands Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, and Story
When you hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up! Turn your bad day upside down in New Tales from the Borderlands. Read on to find out more about New Tales from the Borderlands, its release date, gameplay, and story. New Tales from the Borderlands release date: October...
Ranking the best Pokemon games from worst to best
We ranked the best Pokemon games so you don't have to
