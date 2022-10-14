Effective: 2022-10-17 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO